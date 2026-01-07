☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
13hEdited

It normally wouldn't take 50 ICE agents to arrest one illegal invader, but - thanks to your incessant monkey chatter....I mean, calming presence and enchanting leadership - it takes at least 50 to fend off the spectacle of street retards standing in the way of a single arrest. (You'd think they'd be overcome with nausea being near a library). The main retard commenting about wasting tax payer dollars is comedy gold. Bug-eyed freak show hypocrite is missing some vital screws.

Waltz on resigning - "Over my dead body!" - Deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
180 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

For behold, He who forms mountains and creates the wind

And declares to man what are His thoughts,

He who makes dawn into gloom

And treads on the high places of the earth,

Yahweh God of hosts is His name.

— Amos 4:13 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

I shared this verse here in 2023 and 2024, so it seemed time to share it again.

PS: I have a right heart cath tomorrow afternoon. Prayers appreciated. Thank you, friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
740 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture