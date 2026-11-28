Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your roundup includes: the most thrilling story ever written about flatbed trucks — no, really — and why the dullest vehicle on the interstate just became the economy’s star witness, now that freight runs out of the heartland instead of into it; how George Will wandered into a Gainesville classroom, found Aristotle alive and well and taking attendance, and still couldn’t spot the guy who signed the checks; and the latest episode of Fulton County’s 2020 records saga, starring a judge who gave the county 24 hours and then gave them back, a December report everybody’s over-hyping, a brand-new Chief of Staff, and a silver lining nobody asked for but everybody’s getting anyway.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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As a follow-up to yesterday’s terrific GDP story, let’s dive into one of the most exciting topics you were probably dying to learn more about: industrial demand for flatbed trucks. In late September, industrial mag Transport Topics reported, “Replacement demand revives trailer market.” Thrilling, no? But it’s evidence of something much more profound: the revival of a lost art that nearly everyone had given up on two years ago— behold, the reindustrialization of America.

Semi tractor-trailers are sold out. New ones are backordered. Requests for flatbed cargo pickups have been denied —what the industry blandly calls “rejection”— at record rates all year. That is intriguing, but it’s the story’s least interesting fact. The most astonishing indicator is where the trucks are coming from, and where they’re headed.

Everything has flipped.

Take a gander at those two maps. On the left is “before,” which is how industrial freight has moved into the U.S. for nearly all our lives. It came from across the sea, entered the country through the coastal ports, and was then hauled into the nation’s interior. But now, after just two years of Trump Tariffs and industrial policy, that status quo has completely reversed.

Glance at the “after” map, on the right. The ports are quiet. And the I-35 corridor through the heartland is cooking. Prestige media’s headlines about this unprecedented revival should be printed in all caps. (Of course, corporate media would probably even misreport its miniature golf score, so don’t hold your breath.)

Other indicators confirm this. The board is lighting up. The nation’s factories are firing on all cylinders. Nearly all the stats are trending upwards.

Take industrial real estate. It is booming. Rental management giant Cushman & Wakefield reported, for example, all-time record leases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of 63 million industrial square-feet, with rents surging 20%. September machine tool orders reached a new record of $1.007 billion, nearly doubling all of 2025. Here’s a big one: imports from China are anemic, stuck around 7.8%, and back to where they were in 1998, before Beijing joined the World Trade Organization.

🔥 Craig Fuller is the founder and CEO of FreightWaves, a Chattanooga-based industry monitoring company that bills itself as “the Bloomberg of freight.” Fuller sees the freight data before the government does. Here’s a clip from a well-produced Maxinomics explainer that covers the flatbed story well, and in just 5 minutes. It’s worth a peek.

CLIP: “I’ve never been this bullish on the United States economy before” (5:01).

YOUTUBE: Here’s the full May 29th Maxinomics episode (822K views), titled “Americans Are About to Get a Lot Richer” (18:25).

Talk is cheap. Media reports what it wants to and ignores the rest. “People can say anything. It means almost nothing,” Fuller explained. “But what people do, that cannot be faked.” He focused on the single seemingly innocuous statistic we began with: flatbed truck orders. The simplest kind of truck on the road is suddenly nearly impossible to get.

“Consumer products do not move on flatbeds. Like, nobody’s getting a flatbed to their house,” Fuller explained. This is true. The HOA would never shut up. “Amazon’s not delivering flatbed rolls of steel or equipment or lumber,” he added. Flatbeds are industrial trucking.

“This is not something we’ve really seen in my lifetime,” Fuller concluded. “I’ve never been this bullish on the United States economy before,” he said wonderingly.

The next two years are going to be really something. Just wait.

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When I spotted yesterday’s high-profile George Will op-ed in the Washington Post with a dateline from my hometown of Gainesville, you know I had to blog about it. Prepare for more surprisingly encouraging news, this time from the culture side. The headline: “This campus movement is battling the decay of American civic life.” It’s another totally unexpected reversal. In an age of creeping AI and scrolling brain-rot, “intellectually exhilarating developments” are underway.

When I went to UF, the concrete plaza in that photo passed under what was then blandly called “General Purpose Building A”, or, cutely, GPA for short. (It’s now Turlington Hall, renamed for old-school Gainesville pol Ralph Turlington, who later served as Florida’s Education Commissioner.)

The op-ed calls UF’s new “Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education” a “growing campus movement.” This badly undersells the story. It was a groundbreaking initiative of our terrific Governor Ron DeSantis, created from scratch by the scrappy 2022 Legislature during the DEI wars and funded as a standalone college.

On January 1st of this year, former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady took over as its director. Florida’s Supreme Court is the most conservative one in the country. Just saying. UF is Florida’s “flagship university.” As a UF alum, I can assure you that it’s the last place you’d expect to see something like this taking root.

By this summer, Hamilton had grown from a good idea into a full-fledged school with nearly 50 professors, 61 “impressively credentialed” scholars, four majors, 69 classes this spring, and tens of millions of dollars directly funded by the Florida legislature. “There has been in recent decades a lack of attention to Western civilization and sometimes a disdain for Western civilization,” explained Justice Canady. “We’re here to do something different.”

Different, in this case, means teaching college students about America’s original founding principles and the core philosophies undergirding Western Civilization itself. For some reason, this is considered different. Radical, even. Unprecedented!

Western Civ is what the Ivy League used to teach its students, before it discovered the joys of land acknowledgments, native American tribal norms (politely excluding, of course, Indian-giving and, cough, scalping), and Eastern Islander cross-dressing practices.

Needless to say, the left doesn’t like this at all. Just five months ago, the WaPo ran a straight news piece complaining about the Hamilton School, headlined “What happened when one university set out to purge ‘woke’ classes.” Its subheadline sneered that the “University of Florida and other red-state schools are fostering a conservative vision for the humanities to compete against courses with more diverse perspectives.”

In 2022, the Gainesville Sun warned darkly that the new Hamilton college —named for one of the founding fathers— was “backed by a shadowy organization linked to conservative views.” Oh, no. Not conservative views! If reading James Madison is a radical conservative agenda, I’m not sure the Ivies have noticed what that says about their side.

But now, according to George Will, one of WaPo’s top scribblers, it is also an “intellectually exhilarating development” where “Socratic argument about civic virtues is flourishing.”

Best of all, like many of DeSantis’s other pandemic innovations, it’s spreading. The University of Texas at Austin —another deeply unlikely incubator— “is implementing a core curriculum by which 10,000 freshmen will engage with great writings, from Aristotle to Madison and beyond.”

I didn’t agree with all of Mr. Will’s conclusions. He is an elitist to the core. He said the “learned art of living free” —so far, so good— was about deciding which “worthy elites” shall govern us. Um. I do see his point. More Madisons and fewer Sheila Jackson-Lees. Fine. But I’d quarrel with the very idea of elites. At all. I am anti-elite.

Somebody should remind Mr. Will that the founders sought to protect us from all men, since all are imperfect, which is why they left us a Constitution to constrain government itself.

But he and I did agree on this: students must be taught these principles, so that they can wrap their skulls full of mush around the arts that enable us to live free in the first place. (Let’s keep the ‘elites’ out of it. All the way out.)

Mr. Will graciously linked conservative scholar Chris Rufo’s City Journal’s college rankings. Guess who came in first and second place? Texas and Florida. If that’s not a turnaround, then I don’t know what that word means.

In May, the Post told readers Hamilton was DeSantis’s scheme to purge woke classes. Six months later, the Post’s most distinguished columnist strolled through Gainesville, found Socrates thriving, yet somehow never noticed the governor who signed it into being. They’re trying to memory-hole the country’s greatest governor.

Is it too early for this? DeSantis 2028. Where do I order my ballcap?

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I keep telling you that it’s not over. But it’s not easy, either. Three days ago, PBS reported, “Georgia’s Fulton County ordered to give copy of 2020 election records seized by FBI to state board” The beatings will continue until morale improves.

On Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe ordered Georgia’s Fulton County to hand over a digital copy of ballots and other election records seized by the FBI earlier this year to the State Election Board. The SEB has been trying for more than two years to obtain the 2020 election records.

She gave them 24 hours to comply. Snap to it.

But, of course, the county filed an emergency appeal. So Judge Ellerbe stayed her own order just before Wednesday’s 5pm deadline. This is not unusual. The county had argued that, once the records were out of the barn, the horse of disclosure would run wild and tear up the field. Or something like that. It would be too late to take a mulligan.

Alert readers will recall that in July, the FBI captured hundreds of boxes of election records in a surprise nighttime raid. It assigned more than 200 staffers to its investigation of the 2020 election in Fulton County, describing it as a “priority investigation.” Last week, the FBI interviewed Fulton County’s 2020 elections director.

We have no notion whether this will go anywhere or get squashed by Georgia’s incoming Democrats. That’s not the point, though. The point is, the argument shows no sign of letting up. Whatever you believe happened in 2020, the expensive fight continues to rack up costs. It’s not going away.

🔥 I almost hate to mention this next part, but there’s been tons of noisy social media chatter about it, and everybody wants an opinion. The focus is a deadline, December 18th, when the Director of National Intelligence is required by Trump’s 2018 executive order to produce a report evaluating foreign interference in the midterm elections. People are predicting all kinds of wild things about it, from overturned midterms to martial law.

First of all, if you’re following this story, tame your expectations. Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard never declassified the 2024 version. The report is only required to evaluate foreign government interference. Vexingly, that doesn’t include illegal domestic voting as ‘foreign interference.’ It only checks for hacked voting machines if done by a foreign government.

So, if 2026 follows the prior pattern, the report will probably land like a discarded rocket engine and sink quietly into the Marianas Trench of the federal database. (I would love to be surprised.)

But that doesn’t mean the fat lady has sung, either. A more encouraging sign is Stephen Miller’s appointment as Chief of Staff. Last November, Miller spoke openly about the Biden Administration’s “scheme to import illegal aliens into the country by the millions,” with parole leading to work permits, then Social Security numbers, then “the voting booth.” He neglected to mention driver’s licenses and the Motor Voter laws, but nobody’s perfect.

More recently, on November 1st, right before the election, Miller tweeted about “astronomical” numbers of illegal voters:

Making Miller chief of staff on November 6th —five days later— suggests immigration fraud and election integrity remain the Administration’s priority, and the “illegal voters” line changes the blue-wave into a question of who is on the voter rolls— rather than debating gas prices or the Iran War. (By the way, neither gas prices nor the War appeared on the Times’s home page this morning. They’re no longer needed now that the election is over, and have been discarded like the crumpled wrapper from an in-flight, single-cookie “snack.”)

Since the Chief of Staff controls the President’s agenda, his thoughts are often the President’s thoughts. Assuming Miller hasn’t changed his mind —and why would he?— election security remains squarely on the entree menu.

The President, not known for keeping his opinions about election security to himself, has been eerily quiet about all the midterm miracles. It’s odd. Some folks see it as operational discipline. In other words: don’t show your enemies where the next attack is coming from.

But other possibilities exist. I can’t shake the feeling Trump is settling in. What about you? We do know from “leaks” that the Trump Team wargamed a plan for what happens if Democrats took Congress. What if Trump surveyed his options and liked Plan B better than Plan A (a Republican Congress)? Or maybe noticed some enticing opportunities that the rest of us can’t yet see? Unlikely, perhaps, but not zero.

A lot of unlikely things have been happening, in case you haven’t noticed. This proves nothing except that someday I might find the end of the scotch tape on the first try, and you never know, maybe I’ll even locate a working strand of leftover Christmas lights where I don’t have to spend an hour searching for the single burnt-out one.

Frankly, I’m not particularly looking forward to reporting all the painful Democrat shenanigans over the next two years. We’ll be working overtime to find the sunny side. But there’s one niggling thought I keep returning to, an undisclosed side-effect, an unaddressed benefit. Here it is: With Democrats running Congress and many new state houses, and probably scoring some wins, it will pave a badly needed off-ramp from all the rabid partisan TDS hysteria.

I know how it sounds. I’m digging to the Earth’s core to find the silver lining. Nobody wants to hear that right now. To be sure, I’ll never stop questioning whether the elections were honest. But nature abhors a vacuum. We’ve now learned what grows when the Democrats shrink: the socialists. Ironically, the blue tsunami has fortified the “mainstream” Democrat Party against its greatest threat, which is a threat to the rest of us, too.

Whatever other painful political developments ensue over the next two years, and they surely will, I’ll try to remember that they are also helping a fractured nation purchase a more stable political peace. The trick will be to contain the damage and fortify election security at the same time. I’m not saying this will be easy.

I’ll leave you with this example as a scrap of encouragement. Most of the Democrats’ most visible 2026 candidates were men, and most of those were straight white men cosplaying as blue-collar heroes. This would have been unthinkable two years ago, when white guys’ stock value in that party was buried under Bud Lite’s. But now, I suspect Democrats are wondering how much of their tsunami is indebted to —as George Will just suggested in the Washington Post— running better elites and jettisoning “Woke 1.0.”

Count these as two dramatic reversals that nobody would’ve ever predicted. First, the blue tsunami probably washed out the Democratic Socialists. Second, white guys’ stock is suddenly soaring in the very last place you’d have ever expected. We’ll soon see whether it holds up.

If there is one thing I can forecast about politics, it is that nobody can predict politics. It defies prediction. It’s worse than the Weather Channel. We can only prepare and adapt. Let’s enjoy the holidays. Then we’ll tackle 2027 together. I will predict this: it won’t be boring.

Have a wonderful weekend! Roll back here Monday morning, as we head into everyone’s favorite season, and can start telling everyone “Merry Christmas,” and not “Happy Holidays.” I’ll have a brand-new roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary all ready for you.

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