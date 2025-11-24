☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Ed Thorrens
Chose to be Grateful.

“in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

‭‭I Thessalonians‬ ‭5‬:‭18‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

By nature the heart of men is ungrateful.

“…, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭1‬:‭21‬

If we are living in the last days, we need to understand the character of the people living here and now…

“For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,”

‭‭II Timothy‬ ‭3‬:‭2‬ ‭

My message today is very straight forward: Choose to be grateful, choose to be thankful!

“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭34‬:‭1‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

“Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies,”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭103‬:‭1‬-‭4‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

SMILE! God is is Good all the time!

