Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup includes: new Fauci diary drops and an even worse virus than covid enters the chat; Democrats nix whistleblower; DOJ settles with scads more hospitals who all agree to cut out the genital cutting; trends in youth queerness and depression simultaneously slide, raising curious questions; Disney CEO serves the tea; and the Trump Administration’s Avengers launch America.gov to great fanfare, either launching a new golden age or accidentally deleting your entire IRS history.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

🪳🪳🪳

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Just the News broke the latest Human Cockroach story— and it is a doozy. John Solomon’s platform reported, “Fauci diary reveals alarm that U.S. had aerosolized Ebola virus: ‘Never should have been done.’”

Ebola is about as bad as viruses get. First identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo (a curiously late appearance in viral history), it kills roughly half the people it infects. Past outbreaks ran anywhere from 25% to 90%. It starts like a nasty flu. Sudden fever, muscle aches, splitting headache. Then it turns vicious, adding violent vomiting and diarrhea, failing kidneys and liver, and in some patients, bleeding both inside and out.

Death comes slowly and painfully from shock and organ failure, taking about two weeks. The virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, which is why it cuts through families who nurse the sick and the health workers who treat them. A 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak infected about 28,600 people and killed more than 11,300. Survivors aren’t in the clear either. Many suffer joint pain and vision problems for years, and the virus can hide in places like the eyes and testes long after the blood tests come back clean. Not lovely.

Ebola has now infected the Fauci diaries. We’ve already seen the covid-era entries, in which every day Fauci made careful, scientific notes about how grotesquely the media and celebrities were drooling over him. Yesterday, Senator Paul gave JTN an exclusive about more entries from the doctor’s personal diaries, from before covid.

Helpfully, Fauci stored them all on government servers, eliminating any expectation of privacy. Fauci can be accused of many things, but sheer intelligence is not, perhaps, one of them. A fact that will soon become very ironic.

It turns out that, in the Spring of 2016, Fauci was annoyed. He’d been dragged into a major damage control project involving his agency, NIAID, and the bioweapons defense division of the United States Army. What most vexed him was that the Army had failed to classify certain Ebola experiments, causing potential embarrassment and even worse, possible vaccine hesitancy. The career bureaucrat explained how it started:

(Avoiding vaccine hesitancy is not any legal reason to classify government information, but I digress.)

Before he’d realized his own agency was involved in the project, Fauci called the experiments idiotic. (Then he learned his own institute paid for it. Whoops!) On Monday, March 7th, 2016, he wrote: “What idiots those guys at USAMRIID are.” On March 9th, he wrote, “Stupid experiment.” That same day, on an NSC call, Defense officials said they had run the study “together with NIAID.” His March 30th email to Cliff Lane read, “No one followed up on that, but I almost fell off my chair.”

Michael Kurilla, the NIAID’s own biodefense director, emailed, clearing it up: “For the 2015 aerosol study, NIAID provided funds,” he admitted, adding that the experiment’s design “was crafted with input from NIAID.” So there.

It got worse. In his typo-heavy style, Fauci noted that, “During the course of those experiments, the DOD noticed that the animals that were vaccinated had more inflammation in the lungs than those who were unvaccinated even though almost all the aerosol-challenged animals died.” In another email, Fauci wrote that all 22 vaccinated monkeys died compared to 4 unvaccinated ones. “The idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern,” he wrote snippily.

The resulting bureaucratic gamesmanship defies description. Fauci and his agency staff quickly decided that aerosolizing Ebola —making it transmissible through the air— was not technically gain-of-function because the genetic code wasn’t changed. This is a stretch.

And Fauci kept repeating, as if he were trying to convince himself, that the goal was always bioterror preparation, meaning they were trying to create airborne Ebola in order to defend against it. They were definitely not creating a viral weapon (merely an incidental side benefit).

The whole story is shockingly similar to the plot of the 1995 Dustin Hoffman movie Outbreak. This “has little to do with naturally emerging Ebola outbreaks,” Fauci noted, equally drily.

Not everyone on the team was so confident. NIAID’s Cliff Lane carefully wrote, deploying the deniable passive voice, that, “one might consider this dual use research.” In the cautious acronymized language of “public health research,” DURC stands for “dual use research of concern.” It refers to “safety” research that could also be used as a weapon. So.

Hence, the need for “damage control.” As Michael Kurilla, NIAID’s biodefense director, immediately pointed out:

The lasagna-like layers of carefully documented good intentions make it impossible to tease out whether government scientists actually believed Ebola bioweapons required preventative vaccine solutions (which only made it worse anyway), or whether any clandestine dual-use motives might be involved. Needless to say, an Ebola that can be aerosolized directly into the lungs and kills vaccinated soldiers faster could be something useful to have on the shelf, if you were diabolically inclined.

This, I believe, is Senator Paul’s point. And making things even more curious was a throwaway line that “piqued the committee’s interest” because it seemed to refer to covid. In 2016! In the middle of the Ebola damage-control discussion. “In the interim, however, we will continue to make plans to initiate the CoV study as soon as the lights turn green,” wrote NIAID scientist Peter Jahrling.

Senator Paul’s committee is wondering, as am I, what on Earth “CoV” has to do with an ugly Ebola experiment that at least one NIAID official believed “one might consider … dual use research.”

Senator Paul says that he has a whistleblower —a former Fauci aide, who remains unidentified— who has agreed to testify if she gets immunity. But immunity requires a two-thirds vote in the committee, and all Democrats voted against giving her immunity. For transparency. One hopes Senator Paul is trying to get her immunity another way.

The Fauci Diary story is not over.

🔥🔥🔥

Last week, the New York Times ran an unintentionally encouraging story headlined, “Hospitals Shutter Youth Gender Clinics in Deal With Trump Administration.” The subheadline explained, “At least six hospitals have struck agreements with the Trump administration to pay fines and stop providing gender-transition treatments to minors.” Catch that? At least six hospitals. Finally.

“The agreements are a victory for the Trump administration,” the Times conceded. “The wave of settlements includes hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut,” which have agreed to pay fines and provide free care for people suffering side effects or detransitioning.

We are getting close to the end. “Legal experts and transgender advocates said the new deals with hospitals add a sense of finality.” Raquel Willis, executive director for a trans activist NGO, was devastated. She/he said, “It’s devastating to watch, one by one, health care institutions that once cared for trans youth turn their backs on them.”

Then came the shocking paragraph I never expected to hear from the Grey Lady herself. After years of insisting that surgeries and permanent hormone disruption were a panacea for gender dysphoric patients, the paper grudgingly admitted there were, in fact, some harms, especially when agreed to by naive young skulls full of mush:

Importantly, the Administration is shutting down these awful medical experiments on young people without any help from Congress or from the 24 states that have passed laws encouraging hospitals to provide this kind of “care.” That’s what chaps the Times the most. “There has been no determination that offering this care, including to young people, violates any federal law,” said Katie Keith, director of the Health Policy and the Law Initiative at Georgetown University Law Center.

Now consider this next development.

🔥 As our own corporate media has found this terrific story uninteresting and unworthy of mention, we must rely on the UK’s International Business Times, which yesterday ran this encouraging article below the headline, “Younger US High-School Students Report Lower Gay and Bisexual Identification, CDC Data Reveals.” USAID could not be reached for comment, since it is out of business.

We must also thank psychologist Jean Twenge, who published a Substack analysis of recent CDC numbers. She found that atypical sexual lifestyle choices among teenagers is now, mercifully, falling, and most sharply among the youngest demographic (high school freshmen).

A closer look at the graph reveals fascinating figures. Rates of queer self-identification skyrocketed during the Biden Administration, almost doubling between the 2019 survey and the 2021 report. They held through 2023’s update, then collapsed in the 2025 figures. Weird! The IBJ was baffled at what might explain the reversal after years of steady increases, and took pains to point out that “the figures alone cannot establish why reported identification has changed.”

The new downward trend appears to be real and sustained. Last Fall, Eric Kaufmann, a politics professor at the University of Buckingham who tracks rates of gender and sexual minority identification among young people, noticed the same thing. In his October 2025 tweet on X, he wrote that “trans identification is in free fall among the young.” He added, “Non-conforming sexual identity (queer, questioning, etc.) is also in sharp decline.”

Despite the conspicuous and highly suggestive timing, Kaufmann summarily rejected politics, the idea that teenagers have become more conservative. “It’s not because the kids became less woke, more religious or more conservative,” he insisted. That’s when the story’s buried lead finally surfaced. When asked whether improved mental health played a role, Kaufman answered, “Yes, in part.”

Then, almost as an afterthought, the article delivered its most encouraging and most suggestive news: “The 2025 report does record an improvement in one mental-health measure: the proportion of students reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness fell to 33 percent, from 40 percent in 2023.”

We shall set aside the morbid fact that the Journal did not consider falling queerness identifications to be “an improvement,” raising the question of whether it considers that to be a setback. (If so, as seems likely, it was too chicken to say it directly.)

Regardless, young people’s sky-high rates of depression are also falling, right along with their rates of confused sexual self-description. A strange coincidence! Cue the standard cries that “correlation does not prove causation,” except when it does (which is whenever a correlation supports a woke narrative). Could the two trends —LGBT+ identification and depression— be connected?

I can see it cutting both ways. Could confusing children about their sexual identities possibly cause them to get depressed? I realize that is a crazy thought, but we must consider it. Or, on the other hand, do depression and deep anxiety cause kids to question their sexuality? It’s another terrific line of potential research that will never be conducted.

In fairness, we are also moving farther beyond the government’s pandemic response, so improvement in youth mental health could also benefit from that. But I struggle to enunciate a theory of why LGBT+ self-identification would correlate with any pandemic recovery.

🔥 What we know for sure is that, starting in late January 2025, the federal government pulled the plug on the gay propaganda machine (USAID) and went to war against transgender “medicine,” as we explored in the previous story. We also know that many states like Florida have led the way. Since midway through the pandemic, after shocked parents started to see what their kids were actually being taught in schools instead of math and science, states like Florida passed laws banning queer and trans sex ed for younger kids— who are now entering high school. Remember don’t say gay?

Check out this timely headline, published yesterday by News-6 Orlando:

In 2022, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek declared war on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, HB 1557, which critics sneeringly called the “don’t say gay bill.” The name stuck, and not in the way they’d intended. Disney decided to publicly oppose the law for reasons that business schools will study for decades, along with Bud Lite’s exercise in brand self-immolation. Disney, one of the state’s largest political donors, even campaigned against Republicans who supported the bill.

This was a bold choice in a state that enjoyed a comfortable Republican super-majority and governor. The feud ended with the state stripping Disney of its unique gift— a whole county called the Reedy Creek District that Disney was allowed to run as a corporate town with its own police, firefighters, and most importantly— freedom from taxes. The flushing noise could be detected from some SpaceX satellites. Disney sued and lost. Many times. Badly.

In his new tell-all book, Behind the Castle Walls: My 30 Years at the Happiest Place on Earth, former CEO Chapek unhappily reported that its legal battle with the Sunshine State cost Disney “tens of millions” in legal fees, plus “untold damage” in public relations. I think accountants, aided by AI, are still calculating the untold public relations damage. They expect to have a preliminary figure by early 2036.

I mention Disney’s painful example of woke mass delusion not because it popped up again in this week’s news, nor because it is more entertaining to revisit those details than spend an entire weekend at the Magic Kingdom, but because of what it should suggest to the baffled journalists at the International Business Times as a potential explanation for what kinds of causes they might consider as explanations for falling queerness among the nation’s youth. Don’t say gay.

The causal connections might be impossible to prove scientifically, but the calendar is sitting right there out in the open. As the nation headed into the first month of Trump’s second term, media was still reporting the inexorable, post-millennial increase in both queer self-identification and rising anxiety among the people most exposed to the country’s education system. Headline from Gallup, February 2025:

Curiously, even though IBT and Professor Kaufman waved off politics as being involved in any way, Gallup did find a clear political divide: “Whether due to political sorting or something else, Democrats (14%) and independents (11%) are far more likely than Republicans (3%) to identify as LGBTQ+.” Just saying. I’m not accusing Democrats of trying to turn their kids gay. Seen on X today:

🔥 What are we to make of these developments? Even if causal factors remain uncertain (and probably always will), we can celebrate the great news. After years —decades— of relentless bad news about our children’s worsening mental health crisis, hope has suddenly bloomed. And without judging adults’ personal choices, we can appreciate the apparent turnaround in whatever social contagion was distorting children’s sexual self-identification at wildly higher and improbable rates compared to the general public.

Progress! But that’s not all. We also have shocking progress in what might be the most unexpected place of all: the federal red-tape dispenser.

🔥🔥🔥

This morning, CNBC reported, “Pres. Trump, Elon Musk & Admin Officials Announce New AI-Powered All-Inclusive Gov’t. Website.” It’s literally breaking news— President Trump’s formal announcement starts this morning, probably while you are still reading this. CMS Director Mehmet Oz said the initiative was “intentionally kept under wraps.”

CLIP: Dr. Oz explains the federal government’s one-stop web portal for all things government (3:39).

There are over 29,000 websites in the Federal Government. Remarkably —and I am not making this up— the federal government is voluntarily attempting to make its websites usable.

At an all-day event at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium —a grand building that makes the local DMV office look like a toolshed— the Trump administration is unveiling America.gov, what it calls an AI-powered “front door” to the federal government. One website. One search box. Every agency behind it. Passports, name changes, Social Security questions, Medicare conundrums, IRS inquiries— you can start any of them from one spot.

C-SPAN called it an “all-inclusive government agency hub” — all-inclusive, like a Caribbean resort, except instead of unlimited shrimp it’s unlimited federal questions. A White House official called it a “one-stop shop” for Americans hunting down information and services currently scattered across “a maze of various agency websites.”

To launch the new website, the administration is assembling: the President of the United States, the Secretaries of State, Agriculture, and Energy, the administrator of Medicare and Medicaid, the administrator of NASA, the richest man in the world, personal improvement mogul Tony Robbins, and a complete card deck of tech leaders.

CLIP: Tony Robbins appears at the America.gov launch— “it’s built to change the quality of your life” (3:19).

The assembled notables are kind of like the Bureaucratic Avengers, plus Dr. Oz playing Dr. Strange, all gathered to heroically unveil a website. Don’t scoff— all Avengers are important. The Secretary of Agriculture, for instance, is key, even if a lesser star in the constellation, like Hawkeye.

The man in charge of the actual design is Joe Gebbia, Airbnb’s co-founder, now the nation’s very first Chief Design Officer, running the new National Design Studio. This is the first genuinely encouraging sentence in the whole story. The federal government’s websites were not designed. They accreted, like coral reefs, or arterial plaque. Somewhere out there is a federal form that only works in Internet Explorer, and Internet Explorer has been dead for years, and the form does not care. The form has achieved a state beyond death. The form is eternal.

Gebbia’s diagnosis was blunt and correct: Americans have spent decades wrestling with “clunky, often inefficient and overly complex government systems.” His prescription is a single portal with an AI assistant as the primary interface— you describe what you need, in plain human language, and the machine navigates the bureaucracy for you. Earlier reporting said officials have considered letting people do things like renew their passports and file their taxes through it, which means the chatbot’s first real test will be answering the only question anyone has ever asked a government website: where is the actual form?

It only took 250 years.

Gebbia enthusiastically called the project “the golden age of the citizen experience,” and a “new chapter of usability for the country.” He said the team set out to answer a simple question: “How do you make it easy to just access government?” (They waited nervously after saying that out loud, but did not, in fact, burst into flames.)

Citizen, savor that phrase: the golden age of the citizen experience. For most of American history, “the citizen experience” of dealing with the federal government has meant the hold music. The PDF that won’t download. The office that is open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 to 11, except federal holidays and the entire month of August. The website that demands a password with fourteen characters, one hieroglyph, and the blood of a turnip, then locks you out for 24 hours because you forgot to put your middle initial.

A golden age of that would be an improvement the way a hospital is an improvement over a battlefield amputation. Technically and literally true. Let’s go.

If the Airbnb guy can make renewing your passport as easy as booking a treehouse in Oregon, that is a genuine public good, and this column will say so, right after it finishes making fun of the password requirements.

But just wait for the Corporate Media coverage. You already know how it will go. The same outlets that spent years during every Republican administration reporting that the federal government’s Byzantine requirements are a mystifying exercise in self-flagellation will now explain why fixing them is a disgrace. Expect experts to surface within hours to warn that a single, easy-to-use government portal is a privacy nightmare, a surveillance panopticon, possibly the end of democracy itself.

(Unlike the current system, in which our data is scattered across hundreds of agency websites built by Al Gore during the first Clinton administration, which is apparently the safe, democratic way to do it.)

Tomorrow I will cover how the corporate media dismissed the new website as incomplete, not really very helpful at all, and how it fails to provide accommodations for people who identify as lawn squirrels.

If it works, though, it could be the first serious advance in helpful government and reduced friction in our lifetimes, at least since they started letting us wear our shoes going through airport security again.

I will say this: if America.gov’s chatbot can explain why the IRS keeps telling me I owe $647.32, despite having paid it twice, I will include a month of free advertising here on Coffee & Covid. Promise made. Your move, feds.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Come back tomorrow, when we will dig into some of the most astonishing and encouraging news since early this year. Essential news and caffeinated commentary, delivered hot and fresh.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com