☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
11hEdited

In November, as in all present day elections, the future of another young generation is at stake. Do we want a government that perverts our kids into thinking a girl can be a boy, or a boy can be a girl. Or although it has never been successful, socialism will create a panacea for our society. How about open borders creates diversity which makes us strong. The destruction of another generation will be pushed farther along if the twisted democrats regain power in the house and senate. People need to get out and vote in droves. The future of America depends on You!

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
11hEdited

I can't wait to see all the movies made 5 years from now about c19 and the transmania craze.

Oh, wait...they won't because it will make half the country look like subtards.

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