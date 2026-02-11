☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHUCKY's avatar
CHUCKY
5h

I'm not sure how the country can continue as a congruent system when “justice” on the federal level is dependent on which federal jurisdiction the case is brought in.

🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
5h

“Warner asked me to pass along two things. First, he wanted you to know how deeply grateful he is for the multiplier and everything behind it. He said his wife cried when they saw it. Second, he said something that really stuck with me: how amazing it is that we — just ordinary Americans — have built this incredible movement of mutual support for each other. He said his cancer made him realize how important it is that we have each other’s backs, because the government sure isn’t going to do it for us.”

Jeff, I pray your friend gets the help he needs to beat this thing. In any event, I’m glad that we could be a part of helping ease the burden on this family 💗. Thank YOU for all you do and allowing us to be a part of it🙏🙏.

