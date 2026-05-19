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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
7h

That $1,776 DOJ fund needs to cut a large check to Tina Peters, stat.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

Do not let kindness and truth leave you;

Bind them around your neck,

Write them on the tablet of your heart.

So you will find favor and good repute

In the sight of God and man.

— Proverbs 3:3-4 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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