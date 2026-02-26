☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
3h

Gates was likely involved in: 1) pedophilia. 2) planning the Covid pandemic. 3) implementing the deadly mRNA covid vaccine, injecting billions. 4) developing and releasing deadly mosquitoes. 5) selling highly classified Government information. And he thinks admitting to 2 affairs will get him off the hook? Gates needs to be arrested and held in the DC J6 Gulag.

Reply
Share
33 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

The LORD opens the eyes of the blind;

The LORD raises up those who are bowed down;

The LORD loves the righteous;

The LORD protects the strangers;

He supports the fatherless and the widow,

But He thwarts the way of the wicked.

The LORD will reign forever,

Your God, O Zion, to all generations.

Praise the LORD!

— Psalm 146:8-10 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
7 replies
394 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture