Good morning, C&C, and Happy Friday the 13th! It’s a good-news roundup this morning: more bad news for Moderna as its stock keeps sliding and its invisible portfolio of drugs that don’t exist keeps shrinking; Florida’s Department of Health makes history by canceling covid vaccines, earning the deafening silence of corporate media; new candidate for top gaffe-maker says the quiet part out loud; and President Trump cheers up a young man who was so happy he cried the whole time.

💉💉 Corporate media told you to buy Moderna stock, since the over-funded drugmaker held an exciting post-covid portfolio of twenty different mRNA medical products “in the pipeline.” But yesterday, Barron’s ran a story headlined, “Moderna’s CEO Sees an ‘Evolution of Strategy.’ The Stock Hits Lowest Level Since 2020.” It’s a good thing for your IRA that you usually do the exact opposite of whatever corporate media suggests.

Moderna, stock ticker MRNA, is a mysterious multinational company that appeared out of nowhere in 2010, went public in a spectacular IPO in December 2018, setting the all-time biotech IPO record, with zero products, but several vaccine candidates in clinical trials, such as for flu, zika, cytomegalovirus, cancer, and coronavirus (I know). Just as mysteriously, it then won one of the federal government’s three massively lucrative covid contracts a little over a year later, despite never getting a single product through clinical trials.

The public explanation of how Moderna got a multi-billion dollar covid contract without any track record is, and this is not a joke, because the technocratic bureaucrats inside Operation Warp Speed were hopelessly infatuated with the idea of the mRNA platform, and because Moderna had an “existing working relationship” with the NIH, particularly with an exotic, termite-like insect called Tony Fauci.

None of Moderna’s other products in development in December 2018 have passed clinical trials. Not one. For some reason.

Anyway, with that sordid history out of the way, Barron’s reported yesterday that, due to plunging stock prices and a budget-busting revenue shortfall, Moderna has been forced, Lizzie Borden-like, to axe half its own pipeline, including portfolio darlings like zika, shingles, infant RSV, and Epstein-Barr.

They’re not dead. They’re just resting.

Moderna’s dwindling pipeline has been pared down to only ten new drugs, including potential mRNA vaccines for flu, a flu/covid combo (tentatively, “flupid”), RSV, norovirus, and cancer.

I’ve always thought the mRNA cancer drug was the dumbest and most hilarious potential product in the company’s never-climaxing mRNA pipeline. Darkly hilarious, that is. Here’s the marketing pitch: we’re going to force your cells to make tiny bits of cancer, all over your body, to teach your immune system to target any real cancer if it does come, which it might not.

Good luck selling that one! It would be safer to test experimental flying cars in Mexico than try that mRNA cancer ‘vaccine.’

💉💉 Mark today, Friday the 13th, down as the day the “safe and effective” lie suffered a fatal head injury. Yesterday, Florida’s Department of Health issued its Fall covid season guidance, headlined “Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season.” It advised Florida doctors against giving mRNA covid shots to anybody, not even medical fetishists:

Boom. The FDOH continued by listing seven different categories of safety and efficacy concerns, including things like negative efficacy (i.e., making patients more likely to get covid), increased risk of an autoimmune disease, myocarditis, persistence of mRNA spike protein in the body (i.e., long covid), and coarse, unwanted body hair growing in the most inconvenient spots.

Okay, maybe not the hair thing. But all the rest! And each category provided hyperlinks to scientific studies, so that the media will shut up this time and have to keep its stupid “no evidence” dance routine in the box.

And the media is shutting up. Despite its revolutionary conclusions, there was not a single story in corporate media anywhere. Not even a critical story. Not even a story rounding up ‘covid experts’ to call it misinformation. Not even a fact-check. You’d think at least the Miami Herald would have had a go, but nope.

The media is terrified that mRNA sales might slip even more.

A year ago last September, Florida’s outstanding Surgeon General Joe Ladapo advised against mRNA vaccines in anyone under 65. Yesterday, the Florida Department of Health —one of the largest state-level public health agencies in the country— became the very first government health agency in the world to advise against the shots regardless of age.

Florida’s Department of Health advisories have the legal effect of setting the “Standard of Care” in the Sunshine State. Providers who stray from the standard of care risk potential civil liability and medical board review.

Anyway, so much for “safe and effective.” Let’s move on! So … when do the trials start?

📈 The Washington Times ran a reverse-fact-check story yesterday headlined, “Data backs up Trump on crime increase, violence up under Biden-Harris administration.” So much for ABC’s debating fact-checkers.

On Tuesday night, after President Trump noted that violent crime is way up under Biden’s open-border “policy,” ABC moderator qua co-debater David Muir, fact-checked President Trump citing FBI data, and claimed that violent crime “is coming down in this country.”

ABC was wrong. It wasn’t just something the Washington Times came up with. The DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Statistics runs an annual National Crime Victimization Survey, which contacts about a quarter-million people in 150,000 households.

The BJS Survey’s conclusions, taken directly from citizen reports, flatly contradicted the FBI’s carefully collated crime data.

One disappointing trend disclosed by the study explained the deep disparity between the two agencies’ data: People seem to be giving up on reporting crimes at all. Only 44% of self-reported robbery victims said they filed a police report last year, down substantially from 64% in 2022. In 2020, 97% of police departments reported local crime data to the FBI. But by 2022, 31% weren’t reporting data at all, and another 24% were reporting incomplete data.

In other words, under Trump, nearly all local police departments reported their crime data to the FBI. Now, just three years later, over half of police departments don’t even bother.

A crime expert cited for the story concluded violent crime has increased overall by +37% under the Biden Administration, compared to a drop of -17% under the Trump Administration. Aggravated assaults fell by -24% under Trump, but accelerated +55% under Biden. Robbery reduced -6% under Trump, but rose +63% under Biden. Rape ran flat under Trump, but rose +42% under Biden.

In light of the news, Trump took a well-deserved victory lap yesterday on Truth Social:

Don’t hold your breath waiting for corporate media to fact-check ABC’s debate fact-checking.

🔥🔥 Uh-oh! After yeeting the gaffer-in-chief, the Kamala Campaign has a new gaffe problem. Yesterday Governor and VP candidate Tim Walz said the quiet part out loud:

CLIP: Tim Walz calls Kamala a “prostitutor” (0:10).

I sense a new nickname in the offing. Oh, and I noticed how Colin Rugg adroitly defeated Community Noting by generously sticking up for Kamala against Walz’s disrespectful comment. Well played!

🔥 Finally, enjoy this heartwarming clip of a young man suffering from a rare brain disorder who received a birthday letter from President Trump:

CLIP: Trump’s uplifting message of support and an overjoyed reaction (1:09).

For someone who the far-left thinks is the most awful human being to grace the planet since 1935’s mustachioed dictator, President Trump sure creates an awful lot of happiness.

Have a fabulous Friday! And don’t be superstitious! Wheel back here tomorrow morning, for another delicious, hot, and fresh serving of Coffee & Covid.

