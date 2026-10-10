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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

Before politicians open their mouths about gun control and restrictions they should really take a gun course, fire a weapon a couple of times, get some knowledge before they write a bill restricting law abiding citizens and make themselves look insanely stupid.

I wanted to share an analogy between the style and color of a car and the style and color of a gun.

Does a bullet or a rifle decide what it shoots? Does the shape of a gun, which has a trigger, firing pin, chamber and barrel decide who or what it shoots? Does it make a difference to a victim of gun violence what color or style the gun is? Is the hole it leaves in a person different depending on the color or style? Maybe it’s the name?

There were 2 people that lived in the same neighborhood and worked at the same company. One drove a green car and the other a red car. Both left the neighborhood to go to work about the same time. The green car made it to work on time no problem. The red car hit a kid at the school zone killing the boy. So in a gun banners mind (the democrats) you should definitely outlaw red cars. If red cars had been outlawed the boy would still be alive. You see this is the mindset of the left. It’s not the person that’s willing to shoot someone it’s the color of the gun, or that the stock has a handle. It’s the look of the gun, makes total sense.

How many more Mr. Speaker, how many more have to be killed by red cars before this legislature takes action?

You see it’s not the person behind the gun, or how the fbi time after time miss the obvious posts put on social media, it’s restricting the vehicle that killed by its make, model or color that makes us so much safer. Is this not the brilliance of the left’s policy placing restrictions on our 2nd amendment based on the color and the style of a gun, Brilliant?

A few years back I heard a female Democrat House of Representative member stand on the house floor to introduce her bill that would stop allowing the manufacturing of the AR-15 magazines. She said with this bill once the magazines are emptied the gun will become unusable. Do you see the absolute ignorance of the people that lord over us! These morons that make laws restricting our God given rights have no idea what they speak of, but yet we allow them to create laws when they have no f’n clue what they are restricting. AR-15 magazines, as I’m sure most of you know, can be refilled with bullets, over and over again. In principle this is like giving a community organizer the power to rewrite and take control of our entire healthcare system and expect success, (how’s that been working for us).

When will we learn that “Those that are willing to give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety (by idiots) deserve neither liberty nor safety”. (Ben Franklin 1755).

I seem to remember G.W. Bush signing into law the Patriot Act giving the FBI unconstitutional powers to spy on citizens without warrants. This they promised would be the magic “bullet” that would stop terrorism and keep us safe here at home. The whole time they knew they’d use it against us the citizen, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

He keeps the feet of His holy ones,

But the wicked ones are silenced in darkness,

For not by power shall a man prevail.

— 1 Samuel 2:9 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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