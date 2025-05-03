☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Based Florida Man's avatar
Based Florida Man
5hEdited

So my dad died. Was in his 80's. A stroke put him in a coma and he never recovered.

Thing is he was healthy as an ox. Non smoker/drinker. Very active. But he took 3 jabs. Then his blood pressure went nuts and he was on 5 BP meds.

Then he started having seizures and strokes. One time he his nose started bleeding and it started gushing (they barely stopped it). Been to the ER about 5 times since those shots for seizures and heart murmurs. REALLY REALLY pisses me off. I told him not to but he listens to the TV.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
132 replies
RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
5h

—“If Levi-Ladapo’s results showed that both shots had reduced 12-month mortality, that result would’ve been plastered across headlines within 24 hours and chirped three times on NPR before breakfast.”

Definitely!!

Bravo to these two for their study, and let’s hope the “safe and effective” lie is soon obliterated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
71 replies
625 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture