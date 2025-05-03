Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your weekend edition roundup includes: the most significant covid jabs study yet publishes to complete media silence, which tells you everything you need to know about its conclusions; settlement announced in Ashli Babbitt case which signals a larger settlement of justice for the January 6th scandal; Trump proposes budget to cement in many of this 100-day moves; Florida clamps down on loose constitutional amendment rules; the proxy war narrative pivots again as Russia emerges as military superpower; and Europe struggles to scrape together even a boy scout batallion to resist the evil empire.

Four days ago, the most important covid shot study yet was published as a preprint on MedRxIV. It was blandly titled, “Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida.” In a science-following world, this study would announce the beginning of the end, the great unraveling of the big “safe and effective” lie.

If there’s one thing —just one thing— a “safe and effective” vaccine absolutely shouldn’t do, it’s increase your odds of dropping dead. Death is not a side effect; that’s the reverse-opposite of vaccination. It’s like a parachute that “works great” until you pull the ripcord. Aieeeeeeee.

This week’s study was organized by co-author and Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo, a Harvard-trained M.D. and PhD. Impeccably credentialed MIT professor of statistics Retsef Levi also joined. They brilliantly scraped Florida’s Medicare database and compared the two jabs against each other, specifically, their risks of dying from any cause —“all-cause mortality”— and they found a statistically undeniable +40% risk of fatality following the Pfizer jab over Moderna.

In other words, hundreds of thousands more Floridians died in the 12 months following the Pfizer jab than Moderna, when there should have been no difference at all. Specifically, they found that +230 more people died after Pfizer for every 100,000 jabbed. Not only that, but Pfizer getters died from cardiovascular causes at a rate of +83 more often per 100,000.

The researchers were super careful to avoid leaving room for criticism. They started with known vaccinees, then excluded nursing home residents, the homeless, and people who died from violent causes (homicides and suicides). Then they took out people who got their shots more than six weeks apart (i.e., not as recommended), people who mixed shot types, people who got more than 2 shots, and people whose health records were incomplete (such as unknown gender). Finally, they separated people who died from covid.

Those left over included more than 9 million Floridians. I.e., it was a big sample. Then they matched recipients 1-to-1 based on their location (census tract), avoiding any potential regional differences.

It wasn’t even close.

The authors ultimately concluded that, “Florida adults who received the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) in the initial series appear to have significantly higher risk of 12-month all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality compared to mRNA-1273 recipients (Moderna).”

Pfizer’s Grim Reaper came most often for seasoned citizens. “When stratifying by age group,” the researchers wrote, “the increase in mortality risk was highest in adults 60 years and older.”

The genius of Ladapo’s study was to compare the two shots against each other. The data for those who were unvaccinated is completely unreliable, since doctors recorded anyone with “unknown” jab status as unvaccinated. But the state has very good data about who actually got the shots and then died, since hospitals and pharmacies were required to report detailed data for Medicare reimbursement, both for the original shots and then for the patients’ end-of-life care.

Simply put, comparing shots like-for-like surfaced a wide variety of deadly effects, at least for Pfizer. Though the study didn’t directly study the other shot, it remains reasonable to assume Moderna also increased death risk compared to non-vaccination, since the shots are so similar.

💉 And as bad as these results are, the truth is probably much worse. It only tracked deaths in the 12 months following the second shot, so we don’t know how high the totals are now. And it excluded people who took three, four, or more shots. It’s fair to assume that more shots don’t decrease people’s risk of death.

In other words, when it comes to mortality risk, this study’s results likely represent a floor, not a ceiling.

Death is binary. It’s not a PCR cycle. Folks either died or they didn’t. All-cause mortality is immune to narrative manipulation. You might well ask, why hasn’t the FDA already required long-term all-cause mortality studies for these products? The data is readily available. Post-marketing all-cause mortality studies are not common, but the speed at which the covid jabs were developed at warp speed and government mandates to take them aren’t common either.

If the Levi–Ladapo study is right, it implies catastrophic failure by the FDA for not requiring long-term safety data, the CDC for continuing to push boosters with no mortality data, the NIH for funding everything except what might challenge the narrative, and Big Pharma for withholding or obscuring adverse event data.

I couldn’t find a single corporate media mention about this study. The silence was deafening. As you know, media loves running headlines about weird studies linking things like “too much joy” to heart attacks and strokes. But this? Crickets. If Levi-Ladapo’s results showed that both shots had reduced 12-month mortality, that result would’ve been plastered across headlines within 24 hours and chirped three times on NPR before breakfast.

As I keep saying —and will keep saying— the steady drip of vaccine safety studies is pooling into a vast and rising lake of condemnation. At some point, that lake will be too deep for the guilty to wade across. They can tiptoe around the puddles now, but the water’s quickly coming up— and the truth will eventually drown them.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, DC affiliate WUSA-9 ran a bittersweet story headlined, “DOJ has reached 'settlement in principle' over death of Ashli Babbitt.” The settlement’s terms haven’t been disclosed yet, but it signals the near conclusion of one of the worst civil rights violations in US history.

On January 6th, 2021, unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by deranged Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd during the January 6th Protest. Her family sued for $30 million; they are represented by Tom Fitton’s firm, Judicial Watch. Yesterday, lawyers for the parties informed the court they had reached a settlement in principle and it was being reduced to writing.

Ashli’s mother, Micki Wittehoff, led a nightly protest outside the Washington, D.C., jail for over two years, to keep attention focused on imprisoned protestors. She was arrested several times.

On his first day in office, President Trump pardoned all January 6th protestors. Ten days later, on January 31st, Trump’s interim DOJ Director summarily fired Joe Biden’s January 6th prosecutors effective immediately.

Those unjustly imprisoned deserve compensation. Some public officials who lied and abused their offices need justice. But we are getting there. The nation is slowly healing.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, CNN ran a story headlined, “Trump budget proposes $1 trillion for defense, slashes education, foreign aid, environment, health and public assistance.” Democrats were, predictably, outraged.

“Budget” —a word evoking fiscal restraint— has always been a strange term to describe what are really federal spending plans. And the President’s budget is even odder, since Congress actually drafts the annual spending plan. So President Trump’s “budget” is more of a suggestion or recommendation, a description of presidential priorities for areas to spend money on or to cut.

In reality, it described how to make much of Trump’s first 100 days’ progress permanent.

This budget blueprint would increase defense and border budgets, fund MAHA, preserve Social Security and Medicare, and suggest permanent cuts to various agencies the Trump team has already targeted for destruction. It would cut the State Department’s foreign aid budget by an eye-watering -84%, slash Biden’s green energy programs, like his failed $40B electric charger network, wither National Science Foundation spending by -56%, eliminate four entire NIH departments (for minority health, nursing research, global health and integrative health, whatever that is), and memory-hole more than a dozen smaller agencies, some of which the administration is already busily dismantling.

If Congress complies, the ashcanned agencies would include crowd favorites like: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (NPR/PBS), AmeriCorps, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the ‘400 Years of African American History Commission,’ the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, the Job Corps, and the US Institute of Peace.

In addition to ensuring DOGE cuts are made permanent, the cuts are also intended to offset an extension of the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts, and fulfill several of Trump’s tax-related campaign promises, like ending taxes on tips and Social Security payments— which would immediately increase payments to people receiving Social Security.

In short, Trump’s proposed budget is a cookbook for boiling down the federal government into something closer to its core missions, like protecting the country and funding mandatory benefits programs.

If passed, it would be a wholesale slaughter of sacred cows. Expect a fierce budget battle.

🔥🔥🔥

Somewhere, Jeff Spicoli is sleeping off a harsh buzz. Yesterday, Politico reported a terrific story headlined, “Florida's GOP Legislature cracks down on ballot measures after near-misses on pot, abortion.” The sub-headline added, “Despite Republican infighting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and state House GOP leaders, the legislation gives the governor a win on one of his top priorities this year.”

In short, the legislature passed and Governor DeSantis already signed a bill adding commonsense limitations to voter-driven constitutional amendments. In other words, to hyperbolic Democrats, it was the death of direct democracy.

The new law adds significant restrictions and heightened penalties on activist groups that gather signatures for so-called ballot initiatives. It limits how many petitions a single volunteer can collect, and requires collection of detailed personal information from petition signers, like their driver’s license numbers or part of their Social Security numbers.

Apparently, and you will be shocked to hear this, Florida’s review of last year’s petitions —to add recreational marijuana and unlimited abortion— found significant fraud amidst the submitted signature forms. Valid signers are legally limited to Florida citizens eligible to vote, but apparently large numbers of unverifiable people, forged signatures, and outright fraud were collected on petitions by oxymoronic paid volunteer signature getters.

For balance, the new law also forbids the state from spending any money to either support or oppose ballot initiatives— a provision described by the article as a rebuke to Governor DeSantis, who last year successfully campaigned against both the marijuana and abortion initiatives.

“Critics, including Democratic legislators,” CNN reported, “said the restrictions would make it nearly impossible to place initiatives on the ballot.” Somehow, I doubt that will stop them from trying.

Florida has a long history of wacky constitutional initiatives, like the infamous, kooky “pregnant pig” amendment, as high of an idea as a pot farmer ever came up with, enshrined constitutional standards defining the minimum size of commercial pig pens housing expectant swine. That one resulted in the last tweak to the amendment process, which required a 60% majority to pass any new initiative— and which barely saved Florida last November from becoming the nation’s dope capital by an alligator’s hair.

I have mixed feelings about this development. Now the pigs will never get medical marijuana cards. My libertarian impulses prefer that citizens can retain the ability to override out-of-control state government as easily as possible. But democrats ruin everything, and out-of-state interests (like Big Pot) have weaponized and abused the state’s citizen-led initiative process for a long time.

John Morgan, Florida’s dope-smoking personal injury billionaire, whose life’s mission is to transform the Sunshine State into Fast Times at Ridgmont High, was unavailable for comment.

🚀🚀🚀

Another corporate media narrative has been wadded up and thrown away now that its usefulness has expired. This week, the Wall Street Journal ran an astonishing bit of narrative turnabout, in a new limited hangout headlined, “The Russian Military Moves That Have Europe on Edge.” Ukraine-flag-in-bio types cried themselves to sleep last night.

For Portland readers, who may have missed the last four years of Proxy War narrative spinning, the media has constantly assured everyone that Russia has only gained ground in Ukraine through mountains of dead soldiers and piles of droned military equipment. According to media, Moscow’s mad dictator only progressed by irrationally shoveling Russian bodies into a Gettysburg-style sausage-grinder of his own creation, while the plucky Ukrainian defenders pick enemy soldiers off by the dozens.

But now they tell us that Russia’s army is bigger than ever. “Putin has ordered the military to expand its ranks,” the Journal admitted, “to as many as 1.5 million troops, up from around one million before the Ukraine invasion.” It pointed out that, before the invasion in 2021, Russia had built only about 40 total of its flagship T-90M battle tanks. But now, explained the story, “it is producing nearly 300 a year.”

“Russia’s recent production of military equipment,” it added flatly, “has more than made up for what it is losing in Ukraine.”

That was an astonishing narrative pivot. But the irony got even thicker. According to the Journal, most of Russia’s new tanks and other equipment aren’t even being deployed to Ukraine. Russia is stockpiling them. “Almost none are being sent to the front line in Ukraine, but are staying on Russian soil for later use,” said one Finnish official.

In other words, Russia hasn’t yet committed its best effort to the fight. Behold this stunning admission: “Most of what is being sent to the front line in Ukraine is old and refurbished Soviet-era arms.” The Russians are battling Ukraine with one arm held behind their back.

The article did not explain how Ukraine can possibly win if Russia decides to start trying.

🚀 If NATO fought the Proxy War to starve Russia through a war of attrition, it failed. “The Russian military is reconstituting and growing at a faster rate than most analysts had anticipated,” General Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. forces in Europe, bluntly told a Senate committee this month. “In fact, the Russian army, which has borne the brunt of combat, is today larger than it was at the beginning of the war.”

Weird. Russia is winning by losing so much. Media somehow holds an irresolvable logical conundrum, one posed by simultaneously believing that “Russia is throwing all its men and material at the war” but also that “Russia’s army is getting bigger by the minute.”

🚀 The new narrative pivot isn’t accidental. It is a feeble and obvious attempt to scare Western officials into doubling down on the Proxy War, based on the insane notion that doing even more of the same failed military strategy will somehow bring the Russian bear to heel, instead of just making its army swell even bigger and become even more well-equipped, or possibly leading to a catastrophic defeat in Ukraine when Russia decides to finally get down to business.

Also omitted by the article was any discussion of how Biden’s idiotic policy of letting Ukraine fire anti-personnel missiles over Russian beaches may have contributed to the buildup. Nor did it speculate about what the Russian people might be thinking of constant European threats to send armies of EU “peacekeepers” to help Ukraine kill more Russians.

Speaking of those threats, what is even more bizarre about all the bellicose European braggadocio is their utter inability to follow through with the threats. Consider this remarkable headline from this week’s Times of London:

Compare that puny 25,000 best-case estimate to Russia’s experienced 1.5 million-man army.

The 25,000 figure emerged from a series of “emergency” EU meetings to counter the Russian Menace. “The discussions,” the Times reported without a scrap of irony, “expose how reliant Britain and Europe are on the US when it comes to providing a serious deterrent to Russia.”

🚀 In a related story, this week the Times also ran another limited hangout story, this one describing how deeply Great Britain is up to its stiff neck in the Proxy War. It was headlined, “The untold story of British military chiefs’ crucial role in Ukraine.” The sub-headline explained, “The extent of the UK’s involvement in the 2023 spring offensive against Russia — the last-minute dashes to Kyiv, battle plans and intelligence — has remained largely hidden. Until now.”

Thanks, media. Now you tell us.

Combined with the similar revelations about the U.S.’s critical role in basically running the Ukraine side of the Proxy War, one begins to wonder exactly what the Ukrainians bring to the table, apart from service as patriotic cannon fodder? That’s not nothing; the Ukrainians and their odd mercenaries are the ones doing the dying.

But whose war is it, really?

For reasons that remain imperfectly understood, Ukraine —long the deep state’s crack house— is ground zero of the globalist project. Maybe it’s because Ukraine, with its actor president, is not just a proxy war, but a proxy country. What if corruptocratic Ukraine has no real government at all, but it is only a faux state, a disposable extension of WEF’s global leaders, the EU Commission, U.S. neocons, and their jointly shared fantasies of one-world, Soros-style unified government?

It would explain a lot.

But thanks to having no functioning media at all, we starve for reliable data; we lack the information necessary to understand what, exactly, are the stakes? But it is becoming more and more clear that the West bet the farm on Ukraine’s bread basket, and it backfired spectacularly.

What happens when the Russians finally get aggravated enough and commit their vast and growing reserve forces and brand-new hardware to the battle? I hate to say “We told you so,” but … we told them.

Have a wonderful weekend! Then rally back here on Monday morning, for a fresh installment of all the essential news and commentary you need to keep abreast.

