Read carefully. Yesterday, Science Direct ran a science story with the alarming headline, “Strange Structures Found Lurking in The Blood of People With Long COVID.” The story referred to an October study published in the Journal of Medical Virology, titled, “Circulating Microclots Are Structurally Associated With Neutrophil Extracellular Traps and Their Amounts Are Elevated in Long COVID Patients.” Though avoiding the ‘V’ word like it was a pair of LDS evangelists ringing the front doorbell, the study confirmed a critical piece of the vaccine injury puzzle.

The short version is that the researchers compared blood from healthy people against blood from those diagnosed with “long covid.” As you know, long covid is a baffling and mysterious syndrome featuring a dizzying variety of long-lasting symptoms including: malaise, chronic fatigue, “brain fog,” inability to exercise, narcolepsy combined with insomnia, swimmer’s ear, the shakes, the “Jimmies,” cravings for deep-fried chicken feet, and obsessive urges to flip channels between late-night 2006 Shopping Channel reruns and ESPN 23 (DIY obstacle course olympics).

I jest, but long covid is no laughing matter to sufferers (except for those whose symptoms include compulsive giggling).

Jokes aside, many independent-thinking clinicians treating post-covid syndromes believe long covid (“LC”) is often (but not always) really a vaccine injury, and they’ve coined the term “long vaxx.” They speculate LC/LV is somehow caused by spike protein, the engineered horror to which we’ve all been exposed, either by the original Wuhan bioweapon or the stupid shots.

The researchers studied blood samples from healthy people and compared them to LC patients’ blood. They made three shocking discoveries: first, blood is gross and kind of sticky. Second, and more to the point, the LC group’s blood contained more “microclots,” which are just what they sound like, tiny blood clots found paddling among normal blood cells.

A certain level of microclots in the bloodstream is normal. But LC patients have more than normal. A lot more. But it got worse.

Third, and most alarmingly, they discovered that the microclots in LC blood were larger, mutated, and oddly shaped. Worst of all, these mutant clots are resistant to the enzymes and other normal body processes that usually dissolve blood clots on their own. The difference was so dramatic that, “when the samples were anonymized, an AI agent was able to identify the long COVID patients with 91 percent accuracy.”

These misshapen, hardened mega-microclots can logically be expected to produce a wide range of ill effects — matching the bizarre array of symptoms that LC sufferers complain about. For instance, the clots can clog tiny blood vessels, cutting off some blood flow to organs, leaving them technically functioning but still not working well. Or, clots can scratch and scrape the ultra-smooth inner linings of veins and arteries, which leads to yet more and bigger clotting, and potentially strokes and other unpleasant outcomes that can flat ruin your day.

Less obviously, the clots can also cause persistent inflammatory states, which the researchers suggested creates a diabolical feedback loop, resulting in even more malformed microclots, like a house party that gets out of hand and eventually becomes a block party requiring a SWAT team to disperse. The researchers next explained that these “amyloid” clots can potentially dysregulate the immune system, leaving victims more likely to suffer from apparently unrelated, opportunistic infections.

As I said, the word “vaccine” is found nowhere in the study. But there was a tantalizing hint. The researchers clearly connected the strange clots to spike protein, observing that: “We showed that the simple presence of the spike protein S1 from SARS-CoV-2 is sufficient to induce fibrinolytic-resistant microclots.”

Boom! Spike protein alone is sufficient to induce the clots. Did you catch that tiny, one-sentence hint? Which government-mandated “public health” product delivers spike protein alone? You know the answer. Apart from pointing a bloody finger at the jabs, why else mention that the “simple presence of spike protein” was enough to create clots? It’s vague and well-disguised, but it is there.

This study lends scientific weight to what many of us have long suspected. It mechanistically confirms that vaccine injuries and deaths are somehow related to those weird, blubbery blood clots, embalmers and morticians have reported for years now. To be perfectly clear: the researchers studiously avoided any hint of the vaccine, nor did they speculate about how spike protein could be creating mutant blood clots. They just confirmed the correlation between spike alone and mutant clots.

We can understand the scientists’ vaccine avoidance. For one, they wanted to get published, and to pass peer review. So it was better to stay far, far away from the politically poisonous vaccine issue. But long covid is giving researchers cover to explore explosive topics like blood clots without getting canceled. Unlike vaccines, long covid is a political darling, and is proving unexpectedly useful for this kind of research.

They took a risk smuggling in that one tiny hint, which allows us to legitimately extend their study to long vaxx as well as long covid. They knew what they were doing. We noticed, and we appreciate it.

I told you so. My instincts were right, as usual. Over the three days, corporate media has gone for broke, trying through brute force to cement a dreadful new narrative during what it thinks is a period of Trump weakness. The media sharks smell blood clots in the water. We’ll begin with five quick headlines, just to give you a tiny taste. But these were just five little fishy chunks in the overflowing media chum bucket.

First, and we’ll return to the substance later, consider just the big, bold headline from Michelle Goldberg’s latest putrid excrescence in yesterday’s New York Times:

Similarly, here’s Axios, on Saturday:

The National Memo, yesterday:

Outside the U.S., the UK Telegraph, late last week:

Even the Times of India (which is furious at Trump over H1Bs), on Saturday:

Ha! See? There you have it. MAGA is in its death throes. It is all over. We should just put Kamala back in, which presumably would make everyone happy and stop arguing like influencers fighting over the last Walmart ring light. Or at least be quiet.

Let’s find out what the fracas is all about. Back to Michelle Goldberg.

🔥 “It’s increasingly clear,” Michelle scribbled, “that the MAGA coalition is fragmenting.” With barely restrained glee, she soberly informed Times readers that President Trump “cannot avoid a growing disillusionment among conservatives with their deeply unpopular lame-duck leader.” She quoted iconoclastic Republican, Lake County, Florida county commissioner Anthony Sabatini, who griped, “We’ve never seen an administration crash and burn in its first year so badly.” (Sabatini pulled out of last year’s state house primary after Trump endorsed his opponent. Goldberg did not mention that context.)

More to the point, Michelle quoted Georgia’s firebrand Republican Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who parroted Democrat talking points in a recent Politico piece, saying, “The five-alarm fire is health care and affordability for Americans, and that’s where Trump’s focus should be.” Reeep! Polly wanna cracker! Healthcare! Affordable!

Look, I love MTG. But I simply cannot understand her complaint. She knows that Trump is focused on healthcare and affordability. He’s already done more for both issues than any president in modern history. Meanwhile, what has Congress done? What has Marjorie done? So far, nothing. Why Marjorie is raking Trump over the coals is beyond comprehension. Well, except for a certain rumor.

CLIP: Scott Jennings explains rift between Trump and MTG (0:42).

I’m paraphrasing, but here’s the picture that CNN anchor Scott Jennings painted. After Trump was re-elected last year, MTG wanted to upgrade herself to a Georgia Senate seat. She probably felt she’d earned it. But, according to Scott, President Trump “sent her a poll privately, discreetly, and it showed her down 20 points to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).”

In other words, Trump declined to support her Senate bid, because it looked like she couldn’t beat Ossoff. That must have stung. Seattle Times, back in March:

Remember how I told you about the two abilities that aspiring politicians must demonstrate in order to get national party support? (1) The ability to raise money for themselves, so they won’t become a political welfare case and a complete drag on the party’s limited resources. (2) The ability to win. (And in that order.)

If the GOP’s internal polling shows someone can’t feasibly win, their prospects for national support are a dead letter, a disqualified-by-blood-test nonstarter. Jennings said Marjorie was (understandably) mad about Trump’s lack of enthusiasm for her Senate run. That flipped Marjorie, and she started criticizing Trump 24x7, according to Scott.

And now we have the corporate media crowing about a MAGA crackup.

Some MAGA members have joined MTG and are leaping on the presidential pig pile. They seem to care nothing about the 1,000 great things Trump’s done like: ending DEI, re-masculinizing the military, MAHA-ing the health agencies, draining the swamp, pardoning the January 6ers, shuttering USAID, arresting deep staters, firing bureaucrats, fixing inflation, corralling colleges, restarting manufacturing, shutting the border, boosting the stock market, indicting corrupt Democrat politicians, ending the Ukraine grift, de-escalating World War III, deporting illegals, and on and on and on.

That’s in just ten months.

Instead, Trump’s conservative critics now suddenly hyper-focused on highly technical policy issues, as if they’d forgotten all about the Biden era, taken Republican control for granted, and become persnickety single-issue voters.

Worst of all, they hyper-focus on highly technical policy issues is just wrong. Apparently, I did a horrible job explaining it in yesterday’s post, since the comments were tepid and Michelle (my Michelle, not Goldberg) was getting text messages from friends and loyal readers suggesting I was off my game.

Fine. Here’s more. Hopefully, this one is better written, more informative, and more entertaining. The issue is obviously critical.

🔥 It is all about the foreign worker visas. “Many conservatives,” Michelle Goldberg continued, “were livid about an interview Trump gave to Laura Ingraham explaining the need for H1-B visas.” Trying not to gloat, she added, “Many right-wing influencers reacted with unusual fury, some posting images of burning MAGA hats.”

All this over a single interview? About a 35-year-old problem that Trump is working on? Really?

Complaints about H1B visas began almost as soon as the program was established in 1990. By 1993, Congress was already holding hearings, packed with gripes about tech companies using H1Bs to undercut wages. Labor unions, especially in manufacturing and programming, were the earliest and loudest critics. A 1998 Senate hearing featured an unforgettable and widely reported line, that companies were using H-1Bs as “indentured tech servants.”

If the H1B issue is important to you, watch this 2017 episode of 60 Minutes, describing the long-standing debate. Over 35 years of acrimony and displaced American workers, nobody ever did anything about it.

Apparently, it is nobody’s fault, either. In the Clinton, Bush, and Trump 1.0 eras, Dems blamed Republicans for “selling out American workers,” allowing “corporate indenture,” and raising visa caps. In the 2010s–2020s, Republicans hit back hard, accusing Democrats of outsourcing American jobs, blocking reforms to stop visa abuse, and citing Disney, Southern California Edison, and Silicon Valley as Democrat-aligned institutions screwing American workers.

Congress never did anything. No President except Trump ever did anything about H1Bs.

Here’s the whole disreputable history:

George H.W. Bush created the H1B system by signing Congress’ 1990 Immigration Act into law.

Clinton signed laws in 1998 and 2000 ‘temporarily’ raising the visa cap to 115,000 and then 195,000. (By 2020, it had rocketed to 300,000, including extensions.)

George W. Bush defended H-1Bs as “good for competitiveness.”

Obama expanded tech exemptions (like OPT for STEM), and H1B approvals skyrocketed.

Trump 1.0 was the first — and only — president to pull H1Bs back. Ever. He issued Executive Order 13788 (“Buy American, Hire American”). Visa approval rates plunged from ~95% to ~75%. Requests for Evidence (RFE) rates jumped above 60%. Fraud detection got aggressive. Meanwhile, Trump got zero help from Congress, not even performative help. Less than zero, actually.

Joe Biden promptly reversed all Trump’s H1B restrictions. Approval rates shot right back to 95%+. RFEs collapsed. Trump’s new wage rules were suspended.

During Trump 1.0, Congress could have helped the president. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) even filed a bipartisan H1B reform bill, the “Raise the Wage H1B Reform Act,” but Republican leadership never allowed it to the floor for a vote. The whole time the bill languished in committee, grandstanding Congressional Democrats sang epic songs about how racist Trump’s H1B rules were.

Trump stands alone as the only president who ever cracked down, and he had to do it over Congress’s dead body.

So this year, as soon as Trump got back into office, he once again started doing whatever he could without help from Congress to cut back on H1Bs. He reinstated his old rules and added new ones. After everything he has done, fighting fierce political opposition every step of the way, President Trump must now feel pretty bitter about conservative critics crucifying him for the H1B problems.

🔥 After everything I’ve described, all this history, which is all 100% fact, Trump goes and makes a few careless comments on Laura Ingraham, and that’s it? Some conservatives are ready to enthusiastically “crater MAGA?”

When did Trump supporters forget to ignore what Trump says, and watch what Trump does? He often says one thing and then does the exact opposite. I thought everybody already knew that. I guess not.

So I’ll just say it: Ignore what Trump says. Watch what he does. He often says intentionally misleading stuff to confound his enemies, negotiate in public, or for his own reasons. Maybe, for instance, Trump must soft-pedal his public H1B rhetoric to keep the tech companies on board till after the midterms. This stuff isn’t easy. The last thing we need is for MAGA to become Trump’s speech police, dictating to the President what he should or shouldn’t say. Let the man work.

Look, guys, I am not going back to Biden. I just can’t. I won’t. If you want to say, “I love everything Trump is doing but I wish he’d go even faster on H1Bs,” that’s fine. But if you say “Trump is selling out MAGA!!!” because he’s not going fast enough on your favorite issue, then I will do everything possible to convince you that you’re only helping Democrats.

Or, maybe, and I’m just saying —don’t overreact. Instead of rashly complaining, consider thoughtful encouragement. Consider catching policy flies with honey instead of vinegar (or whatever sour substance Nancy Pelosi feeds on). It’s just something to think about.

Because if —thanks to this media-fueled, red-on-red MAGA civil war— Trump does become a lame duck, then guess what happens next? H1Bs will never ever get fixed. Do you really think Gavin Newsom will fix H1Bs? Pritzger? Whitmer? No, H1Bs will double or triple under Democrats, of course. Think about that mortifying possibility whenever you’re tempted to complain.

I’m not saying don’t complain. I’m saying don’t help Democrats. And I’m saying: help Trump.

🔥 Fortunately, I do not think MAGA is crumbling, or fracturing, or dying, or whatever poisonous outcome corporate media is praying their journalistic spell-casting will produce. Not yet. But progressives and their deep state allies have seized on a narrative, and it is past time to snatch that narrative away from them.

Practice positivity. You might even like it. And if you’re ever tempted by the media’s latest anti-Trump narrative, do your homework before piling on. You might find that the narrative is, once again, a monstrous lie. Truth is best.

Let’s Save MAGA.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Tomorrow, I promise to get off the H1B bandwagon and catch up with all the essential news, plus a side of Thai-hot spicy commentary. See you back here in the morning.

