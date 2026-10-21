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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
32m

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In his lofty pride the wicked hotly pursues the afflicted;

Let them be caught in the thoughts which they have devised.

— Psalm 10:2 LSB

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
23mEdited

People that decide not to vote are making a choice. This is what anti communist Americans are up against.

U.S. house of reps member Elisa Slotkin D-Mi., a former CIA analyst, former DOD official ending her career there as the acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, (she’s no dummy) is promising to use Bolshevik tactics by jailing Trump administration officials. She promised to frighten any young conservative person that’s thinking of joining a Republican Party or Administration. This, as the Bolsheviks did, is to eliminate any opposition and led to a 4 year civil war in Russia. As Slotkin boasts about making examples of and jailing her political opponents, the Bolshevik’s made examples of the anti communists with prosecution and gulags.

Just recently Jack Smith was put under oath and was shown to have lists of republicans, illegally tapping their phones, looking at emails, text messages, social media. I mentioned if this guy gets away with this he will be back this time with vengeance.

I only bring this up as an outsider looking in, Slotkin is a practicing Jew and is supporting Abdul El-Sayid. This is a perfect example of the red/green alliance. In the end if this alliance succeeds how could it not turn inwards and become a complete internal war. Sayid supports and is taking millions from the Muslim brotherhood, he supports Hamas. Do you think in the end he’s going to share power with Slotkin, Bernie Sanders or even AOC? In the same manner Lenin used these supporting people and called them useful “idiots”. They were the first that were done away with. It’s incredible how these “idiots” so take their liberties and freedom for granted.

I can’t stress enough, if this radical democrat party takes control of the house and the senate America will have taken one giant step to wards civil unrest and inevitably civil war. We will eventually either separate peacefully or violently. True Americans will not live under one party authoritarian rule.

J.Goodrich

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