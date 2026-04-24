☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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AAron's avatar
AAron
35m

Miracle cure for Deaf kids is great... but could the rest of us please get basic access to ivermectin pills again? TrumpRX should sell it and really piss the left off.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
43m

✝️✝️✝️

For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.

— 2 Corinthians 5:1 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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