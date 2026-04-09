☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

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He said to them, “It is not for you to know times or epochs which the Father has fixed by His own authority; but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.”

— Acts 1:7-8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10h

Over the past 6 years there has definitely been lines drawn to either willingly take in podcasts or posts or the opposite, disconnect from them. The key is truth, conservative people long for the truth. We know without the truth the wrongs will not be made right, we will see no change. Even with the facts being brought out, people may have been driven from their jobs, but still no one has paid the price, no one has been brought to justice.

When someone automatically goes to name calling or saying maybe this show is not for you, or the tried and true “you’re a nazi”, “you’re a racist”, or “you’re a fascist”, I immediately look at that person with a critical eye, and think they have lost the argument. In most cases, at that point, I just turn them off for good.

In the type of system we live in, a republic, it’s our responsibility to question and be critical, to not believe everything they say, especially after all the lies we’ve been told. It’s become so in your face that government and people of wealth and power could care less about thousands, hundreds of thousands or even millions of people becoming sick or worse dying, you’d have to be a mushroom not to see it. They are open about their distain for us, their elite persona that the middle class and the poor are their worthless pawns.

People like myself want to listen or read others that are genuine, truthful and have integrity. In these times a good gauge is when we see people that were willing to put their necks on the chopping block to tell you the truth in a story, chances are there’s something there. All of the Covid “conspiracy theories” turned out to be true, and we knew it. The people like yourself Jeff that stepped forward to protect peoples rights even at the risk of harming your own career are people we can count on. I question all people that had no discernment about this. Maybe it’s the money, maybe it was the prestigious job, I don’t know, maybe they are just evil. What I do know is my appetite for news, entertainment and who I spend my time listening to is based on people I believe are truthful and genuine.

Covid should have taught everyone to not take for granted what the mainstream is putting on the table. Just look at the viewership of liberal cable news networks and newspapers, they are dying on their poisoned lying vine. The real reason the Soviet Union fell was that the large majority of Russians stopped believing all the governments lies. Personally I’m sick and tired of being constantly lied to. J.Goodrich

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