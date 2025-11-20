☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Valerie
14h

Of all the things this administration is doing that no other administration has done, the most amazing one to me is the lack of leaks. It’s really astounding if you think about it. NO ONE talks.

Laura Kasner
14h

Anyone see the post from the “Fauci Disciple” doc that attended the recent CHD meeting in Austin?

While standing in line to register, Tom Haviland showed him his vials of clots:

https://www.statnews.com/2025/11/11/childrens-health-defense-conference-pro-vaccine-doctor/

Friend, fellow stacker and C&C sub, Jenna McCarthy wrote a hilarious post about it:

https://jennasside.rocks/p/a-fauci-disciple-crashed-the-countrys

This doc saw the post and agreed to an interview with Jenna.

Listen to what the “Fauci Fanboy” had to say. It’s truly a great discussion.

https://jennasside.rocks/p/i-interviewed-the-fauci-fanboy-i

This is how we start to change the hearts and minds of those who are still lost in the lies - one conversation at a time. Bravo Jenna!

And yes, Jenna asked him about the clots!

