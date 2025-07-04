☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Laura Kasner
4h

Regarding Jeff’s chill-inducing post of yesterday and his mention of the “squiggly white blood clots and unnameable anomolies reported by morticians”

For anyone new here, feel free to save any and all of the pics of the “squiggly” clots to show those that have not yet awakened. Note there are also videos in some of my posts.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/

Jeff said the term “Died Suddenly” is making a comeback. For those that haven’t seen the film of the same name:

(It’s what started my work with Tom Haviland and embalmer Richard Hirschman)

1 hour+

https://rumble.com/v65rxe1-died-suddenly-the-official-documentary-that-exposed-the-truth.html

“…..we who remain live to fight another day. The unwanted duty falls to we, the fortunate, to bear witness, to speak when others are silent, and to ensure that the architects of this unfolding disaster are all finally run to ground and hung as high as Haman (after fair trials, of course). We must ensure that this slow-motion iatrogenic catastrophe is neither memory-holed nor mythologized.”

Beautifully said Jeff. AMEN!

Roger Beal
4h

"They're playing politics with peoples' lives" cry the spox for Planned Parenthood.

Was that intentionally ironic, or just the result of progressives' blind eyes to the final product of every abortion?

