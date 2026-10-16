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Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
3h

Was worried about you!!!

In college, I worked in an AIDS lab melting chemicals in some machine and writing down numbers. Had NO idea what I was doing, but had to do some 'research' to get into vet school. At the end of my term, the professor in charge asked if I wanted to be listed as an author.

I told him I didn't understand any of what I was doing, just followed directions and felt it would be dishonest to take credit. He was surprised at that.

I could have had my name on AIDS paper and called myself and AIDS researcher when I knew NOTHING.

Yeah...science ain't all that.

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3hEdited

The entire point of automatically registering people (citizens and non-citizens alike) is to ensure a ballot gets printed for that person, then mailed out into the Æther. I wrote up a whole article about Oregon's DMV nightmare, but it's standard operating procedure in blue mail-in states.

https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/an-inside-look-at-oregons-dmv-nightmare

DMV workers are supposed to confer with a co-worker about documentation, and once they decide that documentation is insufficient to establish citizenship, they're supposed to enter that into the computer.

Instead, we're supposed to believe that it was a "mistake" the workers failed to enter that information into the computer, thousands and thousands of times all over the state.

The excuse doesn't even make sense, but nobody in Oregon is interested in actually diving into the issue -- it's working exactly how they want it to.

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