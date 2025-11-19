☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
8h

We're in the midst of ongoing political drama. Please remember that ideology is paramount, and minor deviations from ideological orthodoxy to not spell the end of a movement. For those of us on the side of freedom and liberty, our opponents are not the people. The true opponent is the toxic modern Marxist/Socialist ideology. Our opponents have had some recent wins, albeit in solidly blue areas where the propaganda and voting are tightly controlled. Don't panic, we can leverage NYC, Minneapolis, and Chicago as showcases of predictable catastrophe. What's really critical is that we liberty and freedom folks dedicate ourselves to the ideology instead of the actors, while arguing against the opponents' ideology instead of their actors. Avoid the cult of personality like the plague (or the Covid vaccine). Always evaluate the actors based on their articulation of their ideology. Most of them are useless posers that don't have a coherent ideological framework. Don't waste your time and energy on them. Instead, meme and mock them mercilessly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
122 replies
Essay33's avatar
Essay33
8hEdited

Happy Wednesday, C&C readers!

For those in the bleachers (or Rio Linda, as Rush used to say):

"But please remember: if I haven’t covered a particular story, it isn’t that I’ve sold out, gone over to the 'other side,' or collaborated with hostile space aliens. Assume my silence means I’ve looked and concluded it’s either a fake issue, isn’t ripe, is still a hot take, or is otherwise non-essential news."

Let Jeff Childers work. 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
805 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture