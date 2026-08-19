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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12h

Vindman is a traitor. Lt Col Cringeman thought I was the real Yuri Bezmenov and called for intelligence services to investigate me for the crime of trolling him when he joined Substack. The ultimate DODO - Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oaf: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/alexander-vindman-cringeman-cringestack-kgb

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Fabes55
12h

Vindman being able to raise $20M tells me we haven't done enough to shut down the D fundraising scams.

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