☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
5hEdited

Though being represented by an ass is wholly appropriate, or perhaps more accurately - magnificently on point, it’s time to ditch the democrat donkey symbol for an even more befitting image. Stegosaurus had one of the lowest brain-to-body mass ratios of any known dinosaur. Need I say more? Work it up. Have something on my desk by Monday morning.

As a side note: The four year reign of terror ushered in by the previous administration's mishmash of America hating con artists and racketeers seemed to last a freaking eternity. On the other hand, doesn't it feel like Trump’s will be ending way too soon?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️'s avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
5h

✝️✝️✝️

If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat;

And if he is thirsty, give him water to drink;

For you will heap burning coals on his head,

And the LORD will reward you.

— Proverbs 25:21-22

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
97 replies
620 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture