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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

Off topic, pissed off, had to mention!

Im sure most of you caught this foreign student at the University of Texas read a poem at a Turning Point USA event that mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Isa Casahuga-Lemgruber, who is a student from Brazil, introduced herself as “Pamper Baby,” said she had taken Plan B that morning, and recited lines about “the great Kirkversary,” a “shot to the neck,” and a planned “Squirt gun for Kirk” event.

This girl brings me the image of Hitlers brown shirts. People like her are pure evil and have no place in a free society. My question is why are we letting these pigs into our country in the first place. It’s another part of suicidal empathy. How students and “professors” could stand up and cheer this alien pigs threats is incredible.

I wanted to mention a Nazi pin that my father took off the chest of a dead Nazi on the battlefield. I researched the pin and found it was given to teachers that taught young German children how to be good Nazi’s. These college professors that take part in the corruption of young students minds, justifying the killing of political opponents here in America, IMO, deserve the same fate as the Nazi teacher got. How can a society survive when 40% (democrats) of the population are brainwashed into thinking, killing their political opponents is good? Picture this inevitable conclusion, a 24 year old kid from Boston, taking a pin off a dead Nazi teacher/soldier in Germany.

These authoritarian revolutions happen over and over again, many begin in the education system. I honestly hope my father capped the Nazi pig teacher. Well I hope you all have a wonderful Friday, 😁!

J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

Though the fig tree should not blossom

And there be no produce on the vines,

Though the yield of the olive should fail

And the fields yield no food,

Though the flock should be cut off from the fold

And there be no cattle in the stalls,

Yet I will exult in Yahweh;

I will rejoice in the God of my salvation.

Yahweh, the Lord, is my strength,

And He has set my feet like hinds’ feet

And makes me tread on my high places.

— Habakkuk 3:17-19 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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