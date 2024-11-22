Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! The election is mercifully and thankfully over. We can begin transitioning away from pure politics to meatier issues. Today’s roundup has a bit of both: Matt Gaetz withdraws from the Attorney General race and Pam Bondi immediately picks up the reins; chatter about Trump’s strategy; Trump trades judges with Democrats; wild story of weaponized government against Gaetz; Tucker theory about spooks and pornography sites; turbo cancer coverup continues as drumbeat of bad news becomes a breaking dam; new French studies confirms contaminating e. coli plasmid DNA in the shots; weird DARPA grant solicitation raises questions; courageous Texas gal goes from the state’s covid jail to the state house; Casey concedes; and a pair of new ads evidence counter-revolutionary success.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, the New York Times ran a near-gloating story headlined, “Trump Picks Pam Bondi for Attorney General After Matt Gaetz Withdraws.” It all happened yesterday. In one day! It was more like about four hours. Suddenly, Matt Gaetz was out, and Bondi was in. A Florida native and a local favorite state Attorney General from back in the day, Pamela Bondi was on nobody’s radar. She sailed in out of the clear blue political sky.

After Gaetz, Senators cannot complain about Florida’s former Attorney General’s qualifications. It pains me terrifically to say “I told you so,” but I was not surprised to see Matt Gaetz vanish from the scene just as he seemed to be getting traction. It sure looks like a lot is happening behind the scenes.

In the first example, late on Wednesday night (reportedly, at midnight), Trump closed a deal with Senate Democrats that nobody even knew was happening. The Democrats unbelievably agreed to give Trump four key federal judicial nominations. A few hours later, yesterday morning, Matt Gaetz withdrew. Since there’s so much dealmaking happening out of sight, the two events could easily be unrelated, but it makes you think.

So what did Trump trade for four incredibly valuable judicial nominations? Fox ran the story yesterday headlined, “Senate showdown: GOP secures deal with Schumer to save coveted appellate judges for Trump.” The sub-headline added more: “Senate Democrats, Republicans struck a midnight deal that would secure 4 crucial appellate court judge nominations for the president-elect.”

Fox described how the deal went down. Republicans have been working hard to slow or stop all judicial nominations until after Trump’s inauguration. At the same time, the Democrats have been trying to ram their woke judges through in a last-minute rush. In a very Trumplike haggle, Republicans “traded” four district court nominations to Democrats in exchange for four Circuit Court of Appeals judges reserved for Republicans.

It’s bipartisanship! Already. As I’ve said before, let the man work.

Second of all, an odd discussion arose yesterday: maybe Gaetz never actually quit. Gaetz’s resignation letter did effect his immediate resignation from the current 118th Congress. But Gaetz was also just elected to the 119th Congress. Folks are focusing on his letter, in which Gaetz stated, “I do not intend to take the oath of office for the same office in the 119th Congress.” Yesterday, commenters wondered whether Gaetz’s lack of intention to take the oath is binding. Could he yet change his intention? Could Matt just show up, and take the oath anyway?

In other words, saying one doesn’t intend to do something is not quite as definitive as saying one will not do something. In fact, behind the words “I don’t intend” lies a parenthetical “(but I just might).” I would never accept, for example, a contract saying the other party intended to pay my client for their business. You never know what might happen.

🔥🔥🔥

Finally, you can’t talk about his withdrawal without mentioning all the salacious sex allegations about Matt Gaetz and his alleged just-underage girlfriend. So I looked into it. The full story is literally unbelievable. I’ve seen enough to convince me it happened, and I already knew the intelligence and law enforcement agencies were out of control, but I’m still not sure I can believe it has gotten this bad.

Matt’s story involves at least four U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies, a covert American spy who the Iranians allegedly ‘disappeared’, an illegal, off-book, decade-long intelligence community plan to rescue the disappeared spy, and a blackmail scheme by the intelligence agencies fabricated against Matt Gaetz and his wealthy family to raise off-budget to fund the rescue or pay the ransom.

Try to comprehend this unreal Daily Mail headline from 2021:

That’s only the tip of the sordid, weaponized, corrupt iceberg. For a more complete picture (leaving off a lot that nobody knows for sure), read this thread by @Villgecrazylady on Twitter/X. No wonder Gaetz never bothers explaining what happened; where would he start? And nobody would believe it anyway.

And it’s no wonder Gaetz, who refuses to take lobbyist money, hates the Justice Department and the intelligence agencies. Maybe the most convincing fact of Gaetz’s innocence is that, even though they tried hard to screw him to the wall, they failed.

🔥🔥🔥

In related news, during yesterday’s interview with conservative journalist and podcast host Glenn Greenwald, Tucker Carlson intriguingly mentioned that an unnamed former intelligence official confided that the intelligence agencies control major pornography and dating sites, to collect kompromat for blackmailing Americans.

CLIP: Tucker tells Glenn Greenwald about IC control of porn and online dating (5:09).

It makes sense. It’s yet another reason to avoid doing immoral and/or embarrassing stuff online; they’re watching everything and collecting it to control us.

💉💉💉

The turbo cancer silence became tapping, which turned into drumbeats, which now sound like a roaring waterfall. Just this morning, New Orleans local Fox 8 ran a story headlined, “Oncologists alarmed as cancer cases rise among younger generations.”

By now, they must know. But there remains an embargo against openly discussing the question of where turbo cancer came from, even with all the improvements in the speech climate since the bad old days, when you could get insta-canceled and slammed on the terrorist watchlist for just re-posting a Facebook meme connecting mRNA to cancer.

Let’s begin with these two remarkable sentences:

They’ll investigate every other cause first. The first sentence above proved that Big Pharma is stronger than Big Food. Ultra-processed foods and seed oils are handy options for throwing under the bus. Maybe things would be different had Big Food, instead of Big Pharma, spent the last four years in close partnership with the federal government. Big Food might not be in line to get scapegoated.

The quote in the second sentence was attributed to Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi, a cancer doctor at a big Louisiana cancer center. Dr. Mizrahi observed with horror the flowering of young cancers across all socioeconomic and demographic groups — so it’s got to be something in the environment that’s happening to us.

By “young cancers,” Dr. Mizrahi explained he is seeing “more aggressive and advanced tumors in younger patients in their 20s to 40s.” More aggressive and advanced means faster. (Turbo.) Dr. Mizrahi also said these new cancers are different from cancers they’ve seen before. The new cancers don’t respond to normal treatment protocols.

“You’re throwing the best treatments you have at them and things aren’t working, and that is a very awful experience for our patients. It’s a humbling experience for us,” Mizrahi explained.

It would be one thing if a specific type of cancer were on the rise. For instance, researchers in the 1940’s began linking lung cancer to asbestos exposure. Due to the traditionally slow, creeping, asymptomatic nature of cancer’s extended early stages, it was called the silent killer. That’s why it took fifty years to connect a specific type of cancer, mesothelioma, to asbestos exposure.

But now, mesothelioma is considered a dead giveaway for asbestos-related injury, because that type of cancer was so historically uncommon, and because scientists could study the mechanism of disease, such as the embedded asbestos fibers in victims’ lung tissues.

Mesothelioma is a great example of what an environmental cancer usually looks like. But what doctors are reporting now is nothing like any kind of normal, environmentally caused cancer outbreak. What we are seeing now, what Dr. Mizrahi diagnosed as “something happening to us,” should terrify any honest public health official.

The article delivered the bad news: “A recent American Cancer Society study highlights a troubling trend: 17 types of cancer are becoming more prevalent in younger generations, with death rates also rising.”

In other words, we have never seen anything like an environmental cancer disaster that increases all types of cancers across all demographics. A catastrophe of that scale would require a reagent reaching and damaging all types of cells, throughout the body. It would require a new kind of environmental stimulant, something we’ve never before seen, which rules out ultra-processed foods and seed oils as the cause of this disaster.

And if it were the mRNA shots, we’d expect to see the populations most affected by these new cancers also being the ones most exposed to the shots through jab mandates. And that is exactly what we are seeing, since college-aged and working-age folks —younger persons— were most likely to be jabbed, and most likely to be repeatedly jabbed.

At this point, everyone knows. But the ‘experts’ are mute, baffled, useless. There’s not a bit of good news about the most ambitious vaccination scheme in human history. You’ve seen them, all the individual headlines, relentlessly trickling out. For example, the Daily Mail, from two weeks ago:

The race is no longer a race to connect the jabs to the new epidemic of morbidity mortality. To the extent they are racing, the race is to admit the connection.

💉💉💉

Also last week, a French scientist published a preprint study in HAL Open Science, titled “Confirmation of the Presence of Vaccine DNA in the Pfizer Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine. It became the fifth study to make the same findings. There are no studies going the other way.

In short, the paper described discovering unexpectedly high levels of e. coli plasmid DNA and oncogenic SV40 promoter DNA —from a monkey virus— in the shots, neither of which should be there, and both of which provide sufficient potential ways to connect the mRNA shots to the young cancer epidemic. Not that any sane researcher who knows what’s good for them would touch this with a forty-foot stirring pipette.

The study helpfully cited the four prior studies which got the same results: Speicher et al, 2023; McKernan et al, 2023; Konig and Kirchner, 2024; and Hughes, 2024. The new study expressed concern about the large amount of what it called “contaminant” DNA: “these results of huge quantities of plasmid DNA sequences per vaccine does notably raise issues regarding a putative risk of its integration in the human genome after its entry into cells.”

“Integration into the human genome” means that the cancer-causing e. coli and SV40 genes could be incorporated into a person’s own DNA and passed to children, assuming they live long enough to have children. Horrifyingly, it would probably be better for the human race if they died faster, before they could have any kids.

Here’s the big problem. If the shots are ever linked to the catastrophic cancer disaster Dr. Mizrahi described, the response would be politically and economically devastating. That news would probably collapse many governments and global health agencies. International companies would be destroyed, if not entire industries. Careers would be permanently ended for politicians, professors, scientists, journalists, and more.

The establishment will do everything it can to stop that from happening; and it will congratulate itself for preventing chaos while doing so. It will take relentless effort to bring accountability.

💉💉💉

Rounding out today’s jab news, I offer this week’s new DARPA Grant Proposal Solicitation, published to Twitter/X two days ago attracting remarkably little notice. First, in DARPA’s own words, the government’s high-tech skunkworks is seeking “innovative” proposals for “rapidly” counteracting “gene editing technologies.” They call it Project Riddle, or RIDDL for short:

The paltry 120 comments were, as you would expect, one hundred percent harshly critical. DARPA must have known that would happen; the situation’s urgency must require more public exposure. On its grant website page, DARPA stated that the countermeasures are urgently needed to “serve as a rapid response to the accidental or intentional misuse of gene editing technologies.”

DARPA can’t be worrying about mRNA technologies, can they, since we have been repeatedly reassured mRNA shots are “real” vaccines and definitely not genetic therapies. So.

Perhaps most troubling, DARPA rejected in advance anything anybody has already thought of. It is explicitly asking for out-of-the-box thinking. Think big! The request summary coldly said, “Research that generates incremental improvements to the existing state-of-the-art is specifically excluded.” Deeper in the specifications, DARPA made clear it doesn’t care what the answer looks like, the agency needs something really radical: “The RIDDL program is agnostic to the methods and approaches employed for discovery or design of novel inhibitors as long as they are potentially transformative. “

DARPA’s grant also explained it is being fast-tracked; approvals will follow the sleek OTP (Other Transaction for Prototype) purchasing process that we saw used during the covid emergency.

DARPA wants results within 30 months (2.5 years). They are in a hurry.

Even on its face, without any conspiracy thinking, the proposal makes a lot of sense. Bioweapons are weapons of mass destruction that any billionaire can access. If anything, DARPA is a decade behind the curve. In fact, the most ironic thing about this is DARPA’s late but welcome arrival to the party. But since they haven’t seemed concerned about stopping rogue gene editing till now, one wonders, what’s changed?

🔥🔥🔥

More tough Texas ladies were in the news this week. Texas ABC affiliate WFAA ran a delightful election story headlined, “Shelley Luther, salon owner who defied COVID shutdown orders, talks journey from county jail to the state legislature.”

They say the third try is the charm. In 2020, a state judge ordered hairstylist Shelley Luther to jail for contempt after she kept open her Dallas hair salon during lockdowns. The Texas Supreme Court had to weigh in and order her early release. Afterwards, a fired-up Shelley ran for Texas Senate in 2020, and lost. She tried again two years later, running for Texas House in 2022, and lost.

This year, with two previous campaigns and an expunged criminal record under her belt, Shelley won a seat in Texas House District 62.

Besides the border, one of Shelley’s top issues is “limiting the Governor’s emergency powers.” She told WFAA she looks forward to discussing her jail experience with Governor Abbott, whose emergency order put her behind bars. “I’m not mad about it,” the former hairdresser insisted. “I’m really not.”

Of course not.

🔥🔥🔥

The day after Butler County’s rogue chairwoman apologized for defying the law, incumbent Democrat Senator Bob Casey conceded the Pennsylvania Senate election to Republican Dave McCormick. So.

CLIP: It only took two weeks after the election to stop counting votes and concede (3:39).

📉📉📉

Finally, as a sign of conservatives winning the counter-revolution, I offer you a pair of new commercials. First, Bud Lite’s hilarious new ad says “we got the message:”

CLIP: Bud Lite apologizes with anti-woke commercial (1:27).

Next, Volvo has offered a new, high-profile ad that unapologetically appeals to traditional family — with no diversity, no “blazing your own path,” no “breaking boundaries.” It’s a little tear-jerky, but in a good, wholesome way. Enjoy:

CLIP: Volvo’s new traditional family values auto ad (3:49).

Have a fantastic Friday! Enjoy the cool Fall weather, and then warm yourself up tomorrow morning with a fresh cup of Coffee & Covid.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com