Dave aka Geezermann
8h

Thanks Jeff - I very much admire Mike Lindell. I see some people saying he is responsible for Tina Peter's situation. Nonsense. Mike has been a victim of lawfare, and has spent millions to defend his and our freedoms. Interestingly, just YESTERDAY I was moved to buy another My Pillow, when I saw he is running for Governor of MN. I will be adding to today's multiplier!

John Galt?
The worst evil of property taxes is the fact that homeowners are being taxed on unrealized capital gains. I know of no other tax on unrealized capital gains, and this tax is flawed because the taxing body gets to determine the increase in value. Local governments have been found setting their budgets and assessing property to meet the desired revenue goal. And if that weren't bad enough, the increased value is otherwise due entirely to monetary inflation. Unless you improved the property in some way, the increased value merely represents the fact that it takes more dollars to buy the same goods and services. So, not only are you being taxed on unrealized capital gains, there are no gains, only price inflation. This is a tax on inflation. Like I said, it's evil. Oh, by the way, if the housing market tanks (it's happening now), your home's resale value will drop. Do you think you'll get refunds for all those years that it was worth more than that? I'll answer if you'll just pull my finger.

