☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
2h

ERRATA

— Squad story was from march, not this week. Updated post to reflect historical nature and obscure evidence of my cognitive impairment

Reply
Share
11 replies
Edward Drass's avatar
Edward Drass
3h

Cornyn campaign spending = why I no longer contribute to the RNC.

Reply
Share
31 replies
368 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture