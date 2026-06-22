☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
15h

✝️✝️✝️

Yahweh reigns, let the earth rejoice;

Let the many coastlands be glad.

Clouds and thick darkness are all around Him;

Righteousness and justice are the foundation of His throne.

Fire goes before Him

And burns up His adversaries all around.

His lightnings light up the world;

The earth sees and trembles.

The mountains melt like wax at the presence of Yahweh,

At the presence of the Lord of all the earth.

The heavens declare His righteousness,

And all the peoples see His glory.

— Psalm 97:1-6 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
7 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
15h

Two tier Kier Starmer, Labour, and the “conservative” Boris wave destroyed the UK. Burnham will do the same. Henry Nowak - say his name. Never forget the 250,000 girls raped by Islamist grooming gangs. Restore is the only way to decolonize Pakistan: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/decolonize-pakistan

Reply
Share
55 replies
400 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture