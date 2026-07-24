☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
1h

Ralph Baric's lab also developed the death drug Remdesivir.

If he didn't get you with his covid bioweapon, he was gonna get you with the "cure."

Link: https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/remdesivir-developed-at-unc-chapel-hill-proves-effective-against-covid-19-in-niaid-human-clinical-trials/

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

He who made the Pleiades and Orion

And changes deep darkness into morning,

Who also darkens day into night,

Who calls for the waters of the sea

And pours them out on the surface of the earth,

The LORD is His name.

— Amos 5:8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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