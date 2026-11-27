Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! First, I hope everyone enjoyed a joyful and rewarding Thanksgiving yesterday, whether it was a big multi-generational feast or a frozen Red Baron turkey pizza. The extended Childers family watched the 2025 Macy’s parade on YouTube, since this year’s was rescheduled for inclement weather, which consisted of the storm clouds of incipient Marxism gathering over New York City while locals defiantly put on their own parades. In any case, it’s now time to pick out your Christmas tree before all the good ones are gone, click on some digital deals, and fire up the holiday music playlist.

Your Black Friday roundup includes: how a 4.3% GDP quarter, more than double the long-run average, first showed up as a stingy 3.4% five days before the midterms, then got revised upward weeks after the votes were counted, and why the President’s demand for an investigation was the smartest media play of the holiday; how SpaceX and Elon Musk just pledged two shares of stock to every American kid, plus another share every year, in the largest act of direct philanthropy in history, and why 60 million parents still haven’t clicked “claim”; the five reasons progressives quietly dread Trump Accounts, from Social Security to the foundation racket; and how the FCC’s approval of up to one million SpaceX data centers in orbit (no power grid, no water, no neighbors) somehow left astronomers disheartened and environmental lawyers demanding impact studies for outer space.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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In between pardoning turkeys and announcing trade deals, President Trump took time Wednesday to ensure the corporate media mentioned his white-hot economy, by dangling a delicious side dish of controversy in front of reporters. CNBC reported, “Trump demands probe into ‘record setting error’ after third-quarter GDP data gets massive revision higher” And they were off and running.

He masterfully trolled the reporters. “Unfortunately for 200 years,” the President said, “the White House lacked appropriate accommodations to host such distinguished guests. We saved a lot of turkeys, but I’m pleased to announce that next year we’ll be able to have a special location right over there in that rather small ballroom being built. It’s going to host a lot of people and a couple of turkeys next year. We’re going to do it inside.”

This year, with the ballroom still under construction, Freedom (40 lbs) and Feathers (42 lbs) were lodged at the nearby historic Willard Hotel, and will now live out their remaining days in peace at Texas A&M University, served by student interns, and freed from the ever-present threat of being served with cranberry relish.

One can ask whether next year’s turkeys will even notice the accommodations upgrade. But combining the turkeys with ballrooms triggered the media. Possibly from eating some rancid apples in their pie, corporate media has conceived a deranged, psychopathic antipathy toward the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The UK Guardian, and I am not making this up, compared Trump’s turkey announcement to Emperor Palpatine bragging about building the Death Star.

I think the reporters at the British newspaper were trying to say they don’t like the ballroom. It’s not perfectly clear yet.

But most of the headlines focused on his criticism of the country’s third-quarter stellar report card, which shows 4.3% economic growth. For comparison, the average GDP rate is only 2.0%, and the Congressional Budget Office’s “long-run potential growth” is a limp 1.8%. So the reported rate is well over twice the average, and was nearly double the second quarter’s report (2.2%).

U.S. economic growth over 4% is rarer than a wild turkey in Somalia. It’s happened only a few times in the last 100 years, most recently in the post-lockdown rebound, which only counts if you ignore the covid train wreck. This one is pure growth, confirmed by a buffet of other signals. For instance, inflation stayed low (2.1%), while consumer spending surged almost +6%.

So it was easily an economic “A++” score.

The trouble, as President Trump pointed out in remarks well seasoned with sarcasm, is that the third-quarter GDP report initially arrived five days before the midterm elections, but with a stingy, underestimated rate of only 3.4%. But Wednesday —weeks after the blue tsunami— the rate ‘revised upwards’ to the terrific 4.3%.

In other words, the Commander in Chief felt gypped of nearly a full point of GDP. It rankled. It ruffled his feathers. He suspected fowl play.

In yesterday’s Thanksgiving post on Truth Social, Trump called it a “RECORD SETTING ERROR” and said it was “one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.” This provoked squawks of furious outrage from flocks of corporate media reporters, who stampeded to “fact-check” the President’s complaints, thereby ensuring that the upward revision actually got reported instead of being buried behind the gravy boat.

Corporate media’s turkeys fall for it every time. These birds are not known for their intelligence.

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That wasn’t the only great news for Americans. The next story, sneered at and ignored by prestige media —even though it ticks all their normal issue boxes— was even more historic. It was the single greatest act of direct philanthropy in history; not just American history, but of all time, anywhere. Axios reported, “Musk makes $18 billion SpaceX stock pledge for every kid in America.” It was widely covered, but it should have been bigger and more enthusiastic.

Alert readers will recall the Trump Accounts, which are retirement-style investment accounts for American kids created by the Trump 2.0 administration and locked into law in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. On Wednesday, SpaceX pledged to gift a share of stock to every American child, and its CEO Elon Musk immediately promised to add a second share from his own supply.

SpaceX stock jumped more than 7% in overnight trading and was up about 4% in this morning’s premarket. The stories that did report this amazing news minimized it by totaling up the current value of two SpaceX shares (around $230). But SpaceX just went public, this year.

Think about it. At Tesla’s IPO, two of its shares would have only cost $34.

Today they’d be worth about $11,400.

The point is, calculating a gift of two SpaceX shares in today’s dollars is a massive injustice. Rather, consider the future value: what they’ll be worth 18 years from now. (Note that every kid under 18 has an account ready to be claimed, and gets shares, not just newborns. I’ve claimed my sons’ accounts, ages 16 and 17. Get on it.)

Yesterday, Musk added that he’d give away another share every year. Reuters sneeringly dismissed the largest act of private philanthropy in history as an $18 billion bribe:

🔥 Nearly 70 million Trump Accounts have been created. Sadly, more than 60 million of them have been created by automatic enrollment, since those parents can’t yet be bothered to log in and claim their children’s accounts. On the other hand, participating families have collectively kicked in over $1 billion since the Independence Day launch, with total deposits surging above $9 billion. That’s 9-to-1 leverage for kids, and the majority of it is private philanthropy rather than tax dollars.

Treasury began allowing direct stock gifts at the end of September. This is a game changer. Contributions of cash are automatically invested in index funds, which increase at the same speed as the overall market. This is already good, promising kids slow, steady growth. But tax-exempt donations of stock in breakout companies like SpaceX or Nvidia could appreciate much faster, at many multiples of the index.

The momentum is building. Last December, Americans for Tax Reform called the Dells’ $6.25 billion Trump Account pledge “the largest single private commitment made to U.S. children.” Musk’s pledge now tops it. ATR’s online tracker now —not even six months from launch— lists 101 individuals, companies, and states making significant gifts to Trump Accounts for kids.

It’s a race to the top. An economic moonshot, if you’ll pardon the phrase.

Welcome to history! You are watching a bigger, better, freer social welfare system being constructed in real time. It’s the first welfare system that gives kids an ownership stake instead of a handout. It is completely voluntary. Nobody’s money is taken by force. It goes straight to kids, bypassing NGO middlemen and meddlesome bureaucrats. There are no strings attached meant to manipulate kids into being compliant, dependent welfare getters. No work requirements, no drug tests, no behavioral audits, and they don’t even have to recite the Declaration of Independence.

🔥 If you ever needed proof that progressives care more about politics than kids, behold their surly silence about Trump Accounts. This unmatched share-the-wealth story has a built-in scoreboard: Dell, Dalio, SpaceX, Steak and Shake, Nicki Minaj, Nvidia, Musk, and more. It should be a perfect setup for liberals: “Where’s Bezos? Where’s Zuckerberg? Where’s Gates?” Where’s Soros?

These are excellent questions. Where is the so-called “Gates Foundation?” Or, for that matter, the Clinton Foundation, but I don’t want to make you laugh too hard. (If I really did want you to double over howling, I’d mention grants for Quality Learing Centers and covid loans, but never mind that now.)

This proposition is not hard to understand. Folks on the right are getting the idea. It’s win-win:

The trouble for the left is that asking all billionaires to raise their hands would mean admitting the best idea in philanthropy this century has Trump’s name on it, and Musk’s name on the biggest check. The Times will happily scold its readers about leaving money on the table when the subject is Obamacare enrollment or unclaimed tax credits. Every January, the Times nags readers to sign up for Obamacare before the deadline. But here’s free money already sitting in 60 million kids’ names, waiting only for a parent to tap ‘claim,’ and the paper of record can’t bring itself to tell anyone, because ‘Trump’ is on the title.

To be fair, and assuming that what progressives really care about is political power, and not actually kids or welfare, leftists have terrific reasons to fear Trump Accounts. Let’s tick off a few.

🔥 Polls keep showing young Americans souring on capitalism. I don’t blame them. You can’t love a system you have no stake in. But a kid who owns SpaceX, an index fund, and a slice of Nvidia through the market grows up watching “the rich” make money, sure, but also seeing his own balance go up along with them. That’s the essence of the stock market. We can all play. You just need seed money and a little chutzpah.

Trump Accounts mean socialists are losing their easiest target— an unhappy generation that owns nothing and thinks it lacks future prospects. Brad Gerstner, the venture capitalist who came up with the program, pointed out there are about 16.8 million 529 college-savings accounts, but “over 90% of those are with people in the top 10% of income.” Whereas Trump Accounts are aimed at “the 75% of families that today feel like they’re left out and left behind.”

Gerstner added, “The answer to socialism is more capitalism. Trump Accounts are more capitalism... It makes America an ownership society again, because all of those kids will see the benefit of compounding.” Kids are smart. Smarter than their partisan parents. They’ll get the idea.

Which reminds us of the deplorable state of financial literacy in this country. Some schools have tried for decades to teach personal finance but mostly failed, because it’s abstract, complicated, and boring. But for easily distracted kids, a running balance on their phone with their name on it isn’t abstract. It produces curiosity. It rewards attention.

If Trump Accounts survive their infancy, expect classes, podcasts, and dinner-table talk about financial compounding that never happened before.

What about the dreaded topic of retirement? Today, Social Security is most Americans’ only retirement asset, so every attempt at reform gets labeled “cutting grandma’s check.” (As if they cared about grandma. Cue the laugh track.) But seventy million kids building their own accounts means that, by the 2040s, a large share of voters will have a healthy, private nest egg to compare against the pathetic public version. Nothing even needs to be cut. The program just stops being the only option, and the case for “let me own my contributions” makes itself.

Bush tried something similar in 2005 with a personal-accounts idea, but Democrats saw it coming, and the fear campaign aimed at seniors —which had to be seen to be believed— killed it in the crib. This time, Trump tricked them; Democrats thought it was just a vanity project, but he actually smuggled in something superior before they knew what was happening.

This summer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Trump Accounts a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security,” because people with hundreds of thousands of dollars saved will see the accounts as better than Social Security. Liberals hate this.

As more people awaken to the reality of what they have, the program will become unkillable. Democrats can rename it if they prefer, but at some point soon, they’ll be forced to defend it, the same way Republicans had to learn to live with Medicare. Owners vote like owners. Personal interest transcends politics.

It’s easy to vote for tax increases when you don’t pay taxes. But low-income parents watching their kids’ balances will start to care about capital gains taxes, corporate taxes, and policies that tank the market.

Finally, it could destroy the whole philanthropy shell game. Progressives captured charity, skinned it, made it into a suit, and wear it around demanding respect for their ineffective altruism. But Trump Accounts change the game.

Consider how Governor Newsom got on board. He pledged California to donate to the Trump Accounts of foster kids. Now pick any group you want to help. It’s just a mouse click away. Native Hawaiians from families with more than six people who raise rescue poodles? No problem. Click.

Brad Gerstner said, “It’s going to be the largest assault on the wealth gap in the history of the country.”

This is a potential disaster for the so-called ‘foundation’ world, which could lose its traditional gatekeeping role. This probably explains the silence from Soros, Gates, Clinton, and Obama.

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But the majority of SpaceX coverage came from a distant, albeit mind-blowing, FCC approval of something that won’t happen for years, if not longer. And you knew it was only a matter of time, but welcome to environmentalism in space. Yesterday, the Washington Post reported, “FCC approves 1 million SpaceX data centers in space. Astronomers are dismayed.”

Let’s get this straight, for accuracy. Data centers on Earth are bad, because, as the WaPo put it, they are “unpopular with voters.” So that settles it. As you’ve heard a million times now, this is supposedly because they use too much electricity and drink up too much coolant water (everything else uses power and water, too, but don’t ask questions right now).

So Elon Musk said, fine, we’ll put them in orbit, where they can use free electricity from the Sun and don’t need water at all. The FCC, grateful for an escape hatch to a thorny NIMBY problem, quickly approved the proposal with no practical upper limit. One million orbital data centers. That eye-watering figure is, as everyone quickly complained, impractical, to say the least.

As always, they missed the point (because they are ignorant nitwits). “One million” just means build as many as you can. The very first one isn’t even expected until 2033. And that’s assuming everything goes right. They still need to invent stuff.

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday these orbital data centers —which SpaceX calls “Starmind”— can “process massive amounts of data to be used back here on Earth.” It allows humans to “harness the full power of the sun” and would be consistent with FCC rules on orbital debris.

Musk and the FCC just solved the data center problem! Right? Haha! No! Bad reader. Data centers in space might not gobble up power or water, but they are even worse. Because reasons.

🔥 WaPo reported that the American Astronomical Society alliteratively complained it was “disheartened and dismayed.” Disheartened astronomers’ dismay is alleged to be because satellite ‘interference’ would ‘undermine their ability to study and enjoy the night sky.’ Stop everything. This is a civilizational threat. But wait. It gets worse.

“We must make sure that we are solving an environmental problem rather than simply moving it somewhere else,” said Domenico Vicinanza, associate professor of data science at Britain’s Anglia Ruskin University. In other words: the British wonder about the poor space aliens. Don’t they get a say?

The paper of record quickly located Earthjustice, an equally dismayed environmental ‘nonprofit organization,’ which accused the FCC of failing to consider the environmental impacts. In space. The environmental law firm claims to have filed “over 80 lawsuits” against the Trump Administration and wants an indefinite pause on orbital data center licenses. “Drastically expanding satellites in space has a direct impact on people’s everyday lives as well as the future of our planet,” scolded Jan Hasselman, senior attorney at Earthjustice.

One struggles to comprehend what ‘direct impacts’ space data centers could have on our daily lives or the future of the planet —which they are not on— beyond not needing power or water. Indeed, one begins to suspect there’s no place at all where data centers —one of the most innocuous industrial facilities imaginable— could be safely constructed.

These arguments are still in their silly stage. But they’re sharpening their knives of complaint. Count on it. The problem, though, is distinguishing valid concerns about environmental impacts from anti-Musk politics and the international arms race to build data centers as fast as we can. On one hand, it’s perfectly fair to ask what impact daily rocket launches might have. (Though you must compare those emissions to all the existing commercial air travel, just saying.)

But if you don’t think China is funding ‘environmental nonprofits’ to slow down US data center development, then I have a wonderful condo in Hawthorne, Florida to sell you. (At a terrific price.) Headline from Politico’s E&E News, June:

It’s a global data center war. At a White House press conference after his Asia trip last week, President Trump said, “We’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country,” and threatened a “tremendous tax” on firms that do. He warned, “China will take all of them,” and promised, “We’re going to fight very hard for the data centers.”

But either way: WaPo just accidentally tipped its hand. The noisy data center argument obviously isn’t really about the price of electricity or whether hyperscalers drink more water than golf courses or not. It’s about whether we should build AI at all.

Conspicuously, WaPo couldn’t find a single lukewarm expert to opine that space-based versions are a reasonable solution, better than ground-based versions, or really anything but the latest dire threat to the poor, long-ignored polar bear, who would eat you in seconds if it could get a decent grip with its paws.

Almost accidentally, the story conceded that, “The plan has attracted investment for SpaceX and propelled it to become one of the world’s most valuable companies.” I guess not everyone agrees with dismayed astronomers and shady nonprofits. And now, every American kid gets to own two shares of stock in it. (Which was unmentioned in the article, of course.)

So what do you think? Are you, like some astronomers, dismayed by the thought of your kids and grandkids owning free stock shares in a company moving data centers into space? Do you see the force of “Not in My Back Orbit?” Should we nationalize space to safeguard its climate, rather than declare the final frontier open for high-tech Conestoga wagons to civilize by anyone brave or reckless enough to try?

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Have a fantastic Friday! Get your post-Thanksgiving-binge steps in and meet me back here tomorrow for a breakfast of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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