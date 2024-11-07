Good morning, C&C, and welcome to another day in paradise! It’s Thursday. Your exceptional post-victory roundup includes: Trump enjoys compliments from world leaders; nation rejoices as financial markets surge in ecstasy; Harris bewilders the far-left with gracious but rambling concession speech; Kennedy poised to wield new powers and quickly make American healthy again; a likely path for Republicans to total control of Washington; Trump’s legal cases melt away like the Wicked Witch of the West; and some final thoughts about Gen-X and the astonishing global possibilities.

🔥 Based on various news reports, Trump spent yesterday on the telephone, receiving calls from myriads of foreign leaders congratulating him on his victory, one after another. The well-wishers included standouts like Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and President Xi of Chyna, down to much less interesting callers like Canada’s Justin Trudeau and even diminutive martial law administrator Vladimir Zelenskyy. But Trump made time for them all.

Ever wonder how they schedule these calls? I bet Trump’s assistant called the next one and got them on the line, holding till Trump finished the previous call. “Stand by, you’re up next.”

He’s back.

📈 The nation rejoices. They even called it “epic.” The Wall Street Journal ran its top story this morning under the headline, “Wall Street Salivates Over a New Trump Boom.” The sub-headline added, “Wednesday’s epic, postelection rally augurs big, lucrative opportunities, investors and analysts say.” On news of Trump’s win, the stock market gained $1.62 trillion dollars in value — smashing into the record books as one of the top five biggest one-day leaps in American history.

“Wall Street,” the Journal reported, “has rarely been more excited by an election.” A Chicago chief investment office quoted for the story simply said, “Investors are celebrating.” That CIO, Jack Ablin, didn’t have time for a longer comment because he was busy buying up small company shares, anticipating an economic boom from Trump’s promised policies.

Now seems like a good time to note that investors obviously disagree with corporate media’s “economic experts.” In the days leading up to the election, the “experts” all gloomily predicted that Trump’s tariffs would drive us into the recession ditch. The good news is that the Eeyore Experts can finally put their money where their big fat mouths are and sell their holdings to more optimistic buyers like CIO Jack Ablin.

In other words, it’s already working. Trump hasn’t even been sworn in yet, and he is already delivering on his promises:

And small-company stocks did best. The Russell 2000 index of the smallest public companies saw its best day in two years.

Enthusiasm is running extremely high. A senior investment advisor at Neuberger Berman advised, “The trend was already in place, but Trump’s policies could supercharge it.” Supercharged. Epic. Excited. Celebrating. Take that, experts.

But the best news was slipped in late in the article, and had nothing to do with the market. At least, not directly:

A sweep of both houses now looks likely. The Senate was big enough. Give Trump both Chambers and things could get interesting, fast. More on that in a minute.

📉 The UK Independent ran a story yesterday that bent liberal minds into rotten pretzels, headlined “Harris and Walz family in tears as vice president concedes election loss to Trump.” Get ready for a lot of crying. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted,” Harris said, stating the obvious. It was “not what we fought for, not what we voted for," she went on, repeating the original unnecessary point. Then she finally got around to it: “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Keep fighting? I doubt that very much. I will bet anyone $100 that Kamala’s political career has permanently concluded. I doubt they’ll even let her back in the White House. “<Knock> <knock>, let me in, it’s me!” “GO AWAY!! Do we have to say it in Hindii?”

The “keep fighting” flub when she was obviously not going to keep fighting was bad enough. But liberals really lost their minds when the not-so-joyful Vice President, unburdened by what might have been (but wasn’t), told them to peacefully accept the results. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she told a gaggle of weeping female supporters.

You can almost sympathize. Democrat partisans have been hysterically warned about Trump, by their leaders, the entire corporate media, and every aging celebrity and opportunistic influencer.

They were told Trump would lock them up, that he was a dictator, a fascist, a felon, a felon and a fascist (twice as bad), that he hates immigrants, minorities, women, cross-dressers, and flowers, and was planning to round up gay people and assassinate Liz Cheney, with whom they just became acquainted (it’s still the honeymoon period, it’ll wear off), and worst of all, that Trump would destroy democracy.

And now? Suddenly they’re just supposed to peacefully “accept the results,” because that is a “fundamental principle of American democracy?” But, but, how can you save democracy from a democracy-destroying threat like Trump by just meekly following the rules? That’s it? They’re just supposed to take it? Not even a riot or a Capitol invasion or anything?

I’m not exaggerating that much. Over on far-left Twitter alternative BlueSky, the natives are restless, and they don’t like Kamala’s concession one bit. For instance, this BlueSky user’s bio says he is a Yale School of Medicine Professor (of course) in Physiology, Genetics, and Neuroscience. Also pronouns. Anyway, Yale Professor Mike didn’t care for Kamala’s speech:

No, Mike! Harris’s speech was totally unexceptional, banal, and utterly normal. That’s why Mikey didn’t like it, because of it’s normalcy. Since Mike is incapable of critical thinking, he must rely on the media to tell him what he believes. His reality matrix isn’t matching up with the hysterical, media-supplied framework of a nation on the verge of a fascistic breakdown, and it’s making him mad. Sorry, even madder.

In other words, we dodged another bullet. Since Trump’s win was so decisive, and since Democrats spilled so much milk over the last four years over election denialism, they aren’t even going to try the good old “stolen election” gag this time.

🔥 The New York Times ran a fretful story this morning headlined, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Foe of Drug Makers and Regulators, Is Poised to Wield New Power.” Robert Kennedy is enjoying a singular moment. Against all odds, turning the tables on all expectations, after a lifetime of languishing in the wilderness, mocked as a looney conspiracy theorist, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is poised to occupy the position he’s trained for all his life, cleaning out the stomach-turning stables of America’s long-neglected federal health agencies. In his own words:

CLIP: Robert F. Kennedy describes the three goals Trump gave him (1:03).

Kennedy said Trump told him to achieve quantifiable results in two years, by measurably reducing childhood chronic disease. Kennedy is going to need a chainsaw for that, and Trump will give it to him. (Maybe they can use Javier Milei’s chainsaw, if he’s not using it right now.)

Trump gave Kennedy three simple but mountain-sized goals:

Clean up corruption and conflicts of interest in our government health agencies. Return the agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science. End the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.

As he often points out, Kennedy is a litigator who for over twenty years has been suing the agencies and big pharma. When lawyers prosecute one of these lawsuits, we must read hundreds or thousands of emails, study dense and arcane internal reports, interview friendly witnesses, depose hostile witnesses and agency experts, and then boil all those petabytes of information down into a form that a judge or lay jury can easily understand.

In other words, to win a lawsuit against a government agency or giant pharmaceutical company, the lead lawyer must become a subject matter expert himself. How else can we hope to spar with the professional experts we call to the stand?

This means that Robert Kennedy has, through the requirements of his job, become a subject matter expert in our dysfunctional agencies and their too-cozy relationships with big pharma and the big food industry giants that have captured them.

Kennedy is corrupt officials’ worst nightmare. He knows right where the bodies are buried. At the same time, Kennedy is the great hope for captive rank-and-file CDC scientists and administrators who go into work every day trying to do the right thing in a stressful and stifling climate of fear and political persecution.

This could be an epic victory-snatched-from-the-jaws-of-defeat for the ages. And the pandemic made it possible.

🔥🔥 The Washington Post ran a gloomy story yesterday headlined, “Republicans see possible path to total control of Washington.” Say what you like about House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), but he is a Trump loyalist and won’t sabotage the agenda like the previous long-time Speaker did. In other words, he’s exactly what we need.

A bloody race-by-race battle is underway over the last several dozen House seats. As the Wall Street Journal noted, it is starting to look likely that Republicans will take a narrow House majority and control all three branches of government. Again, this is a turnaround story for the ages that nobody would have ever believed had they pitched it as a movie script.

The implications for a Republican-controlled House are staggering. First, Democrats can forget about another impeachment attempt (insurrectionist!) for at least two years. That gives Vice President Vance time to get into running gear. After that, Vance will serve as Trump’s impeachment insurance policy, even if Democrats recapture the majority. Just like Kamala was Biden’s impeachment insurance.

Second, Republicans have two years to pass whatever legislation they want. Remember Biden’s Green New Deal falsely named the Inflation Reduction Act? Consider something like that, except a much smarter and more conservative version. A hostile Speaker can hamstring Trump’s agenda, since the Speaker brings laws to the floor for a vote, and every day of delay matters. That’s what happened the first time around.

Finally, the future is pregnant with possibilities. Will the newly-elected House set up a new January 6th Commission? Will it create a J6-style Covid Commission, leading to arrests and prosecutions? One’s imagination runs wild.

With control of the Senate, conservative judicial nominations will stream through. The judges Trump appointed in his first term rescued us from the pandemic. Now Trump really knows what he’s doing. Goodbye to woke justice.

Even more importantly, two Supreme Court Justices are nearing retirement age—Justices Alito, 74 and Thomas, 76. Another one to watch is far-left Justice Sotomayor, 70, who has health problems and often travels with a medic. Trump could appoint solid, young Justices to preserve a conservative court for a generation.

It is, indeed, a new day in America.

🔥🔥 I couldn’t decide between two headlines since both were terrific. First, Politico ran a story headlined, “Say goodbye to Trump’s legal cases.” And NBC published its version of the same story under the headline, “DOJ moving to wind down Trump criminal cases before he takes office.” It’s another body blow to Democrat partisans.

CLIP: Fox reports that “Donald Trump’s legal problems have essentially all gone away” (1:17).

Trump has said before that he would fire DOJ special prosecutor Jack Smith within five seconds of taking office. You’re fired! But Fox reported in the clip linked above that Trump won’t have to fire agent Smith. Grandma Garland’s DOJ is going to do it for him.

Democrats’ problem is a long-standing, common sense DOJ policy providing that a sitting president may not be prosecuted. They can’t prosecute their own boss. So, NBC reported “DOJ officials see no room to pursue either criminal case against Trump — and no point in continuing to litigate them in the weeks before he takes office.”

One could argue there was never any point, but I digress.

Beyond those, two state cases remain pending. Both cases also appear to be equally star-crossed. Judge Merchan is set to sentence Trump on November 26th in New York, but he would have to be professionally suicidal to order a jail term. It won’t happen.

Meanwhile, Fani “Love Puppy” Willis’s case in Georgia, already mired in bad law and drowning in ethics investigations, is in even worse shape. As President, Trump acquires special protections from prosecution that would make the case even harder for the ungrammatical district attorney. Her smartest move —all right, intelligence is not Fani’s strong suit, but still— would be to dismiss the whole thing.

Our long lawfare nightmare is pretty much over. What will we talk about now?

🔥 Finally, a couple thoughts. First, congratulations, Gen-X, you saved the country:

That tweet’s comments are terrific.

Second, in the something-to-think-about department. Imagine the global possibilities. Thanks to Biden’s neocons, Trump enjoys a unique opportunity in the Middle East. The master dealmaker can now broker a global peace deal involving all the Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, since they are all probably tossing on their pillows like gaffed salmon fretting about regional nuclear war.

Trump enjoys a similar setup in Europe, with the clear mandate to end the Proxy War, and he could reshape European security policy for generations.

Trump’s genius is that he sees possibilities no one else does, and he thinks big. You can trace those skills all the way back to his first real estate projects in New York. He made a hit TV show out of interviewing people to be his assistant. Those were just his warmup acts.

Trump’s first term are best seen as his wilderness years, where he was learning Washington’s bare-knuckle politics the hard way. Now he knows what he’s doing, and he has help from vastly-influential people like Elon Musk.

Trump enjoys a vista of possibilities on a scale that possibly no U.S. President has ever enjoyed. Get ready. Is the globalist project finally coming to a fractured end?

Have a tremendous Thursday! Come back tomorrow for another gloating, delicious, and wildly entertaining C&C.

