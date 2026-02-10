Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! C&C is not becoming The Epstein Files; but this is the most important story in the world right now. Don’t miss this. It’s blowing up faster than a North Korean missile test launch. And it is shaking the foundations of world government. If you thought the institutions had a trust problem after covid, that was nothing. A special C&C edition.

Yesterday, the Epstein story took a hard right turn, as new documents from the DOJ’s latest dump incriminated the President— of trying to help take Epstein down. ABC reported the story, headlined, “Ex-police chief says Trump told him ‘thank goodness you’re stopping’ Epstein in 2000s.” In other words, the Democrats’ Trump-narrative just stepped on a sharp fact-Lego in its bare feet.

According to a much saucier account in the Miami Herald, which broke the story, local Palm Beach Police launched the first investigation into Epstein’s network in 2005. A Palm Beach woman reported that her 14-year-old stepdaughter had been recruited to give the mystery billionaire a massage and was assaulted. Heroic Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter eventually assembled a roster of 40 underage victims. When the local district attorney refused to prosecute the case, Chief Reiter went to the FBI, triggering a federal investigation that ultimately led to Epstein’s disappointing first conviction —formally, a “non-prosecution agreement”— in 2009.

That wasn’t the end of it. The newly released DOJ files included the transcript of a 2019 FBI interview with Chief Reiter as part of the second Epstein prosecution under President Trump. At one point, Reiter mentioned President Trump. He told FBI that in 2006, Trump was one of the first people to call his office after Epstein’s charge became public record. “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told Reiter.

Trump offered cops additional details. He pointed Chief Reiter toward New York, and toward Ghislaine Maxwell, telling the Chief she was Epstein’s “operative,” and that “she is evil and to focus on her.” The transcript added that Trump told Reiter, “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there.’”

In other words, though none of the articles point this out, Trump was volunteering to be a witness. Why else call police?

The Miami Herald article recounts troubling details about how, exactly, Epstein used his influence and money to dodge real punishment for statutory rape and trafficking in 2009. I won’t go into them here, but you can find them in the Herald article. Note how this new detail neatly bookends the story:

2006— Trump calls police to offer info two+ years before Epstein 1st conviction

2007— Trump kicks Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after harassment incident

2019— Trump DOJ re-investigates and arrests Epstein,

2019— Trump’s DOJ compiles the full file

2025— Trump signs the Epstein Transparency Act, opening the files his DOJ built

When I finally put the whole timeline together for you, your eyeballs are going to spring out of their sockets and bounce off the walls like ping-pong balls. But this is enough for now. In other words, during the ‘aughts, Trump was giving Epstein the heave-ho and calling the cops on him— while Bill Clinton was racking up loyalty rewards miles on the Lolita Express.

🔥 How big and crazy is the Epstein scandal getting? On Stephen A. Smith’s podcast this week, late-night mogul Bill Maher asked, with a straight face, not at all joking: seriously, where does QAnon go for the apology? That’s like hell freezing over, demons holding the Ice Capades, AOC taking vows and entering a nunnery, and Democrats voting to approve Columbus Day— all on the same Tuesday afternoon.

CLIP: Bill Maher goes there (1:44).

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I made jokes about them,” Maher admitted in a marveling tone. “QAnon said a lot of crazy stuff, but they were kind of harping a lot that the elites were running this pedophile ring.” He chuckled ruefully and added, “It does look like anybody who was at all able to get in touch with Jeffrey Epstein— he was the man. And they all lied about it.”

Indeed, in 2018, Maher began a ‘comedy’ segment mocking QAnon with these fateful words: “There is nothing so ridiculous Trump supporters won’t swallow: birth certificate, Chemtrails, Jade Helm, Lizard People, and now we have Q.” He quipped, “If they don’t want us to call them stupid, they have to stop coming up with things like Q.”

Welp, we’re all stupid, now.

Granted, Bill Maher is a marooned liberal. His former Democrat buddies have raced leftwards, right past him, going around 90 m.p.h., until the dust clouds go right off the cliff, like Wile E. Coyote on rocket skates. You can watch Bill slowly being red-pilled in real time. And he enjoyed a sympathetic audience with Stephen Smith. But still. Think of it: Bill Maher just made a public video, certain to be clipped (and it was), endorsing QAnon of all things.

Two years ago, it would have ended his career.

But note the sequel. Bill Maher is not being shredded to pieces by the corporate media. They’re not mocking him. They’ve just left it alone. And their silence speaks volumes— they now fear QAnon. We are in a new, teetering, unstable world. The old order is crumbling faster than a stale Circle-K hotdog bun.

🔥 There is just too much happening, too fast, to fully explore it all. But here’s the Epstein mini-roundup from just yesterday:

After refusing to testify on Constitutional grounds, Maxwell’s lawyer made a stunning offer: “Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement during the deposition, which he later posted on X, to make it official. “Only she can provide the complete account,” Markus continued. “Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters,” he added.

Um. What does Ghislaine know? Probably everything. Why hasn’t she told everything before? Maybe she’s holding out for clemency and a pardon. Wouldn’t you?

“For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing,” Markus teased. Well, we’ll see about that. But the offer to clear Clinton is an invitation to Democrats to approve a deal, isn’t it? Bill and Hillary are scheduled to testify on February 26 and 27 (now on a closed-door basis, not live-streamed after all, but with transcripts and video to be released after).

🔥 The big picture is so big, it’s difficult to fully grasp. But can you see what’s happening? If you thought the institutions already faced a post-pandemic trust crisis, comparing that trust crisis to the one now brewing in the Caribbean is like comparing a GI Joe doll collection to SEAL Team Six. An entire institutional architecture is being dismantled at time-lapse speed, destroyed and torn to pieces in “a single hour” of historical time— as the Book of Revelation so neatly put it.

Four days ago, a British think tank, the Tavistock Institute —founded with Rockefeller money in 1947— reacted to the new Epstein disclosures and published a short but stunning essay headlined, “The Epstein files, the ‘global elite’ and comforting fictions.” Note the scare quotes around ‘global elite.’ It wasn’t what you think.

“Epstein did not thrive despite elite structures,” Tavistock Deputy Chair Dr. Mannie Sher wrote, “but within them.” He explained elite social networks are built on prestige, secrecy, advantage, and arrogance, where reputational risk is managed and ethical issues swept under the oriental carpet. In these environments, people who are willing to cross moral and legal boundaries are extremely useful to elite institutions— until they become liabilities, when it’s lights-out.

In these systems, wrongdoing is stage-managed rather than confronted. This creates a crisis in the two-tiered justice system, breeding institutional betrayal and eroding public trust in systems that prioritize position and prestige over honor and equal justice. An op-ed in the Eurasia Reviewput it like this: “The ripple effects of these white-collar gangsters of libidinal capitalism will have lasting consequences that extend far beyond immediate comprehension.”

Libidinal capitalism! I wish I’d thought that one up. The author quickly got to the point:

The names contained in the Epstein files do not merely expose a billionaire “old boys’ club”; they also reveal elite impunity that undermines the legal system… The files do not merely reveal the moral failings of these perverted and powerful men; they expose an organised crime syndicate centred on hedonistic pleasure… The reach of this syndicate extends far beyond national borders, and its consequences will persist for a long time unless justice is delivered swiftly.

Two days ago, Intellectual Dark Web member Bret Weinstein opined —correctly, in my view— that the Epstein files are a national security emergency. I’d go further. They pose an existential threat to governments all over the world, including ours:

To be clear, the threat is that we all lose faith in democratic institutions, concluding they are fake, corrupt, and gamed in favor of some of the worst people in the world with nauseating sexual appetites and a dismaying lack of ethics. If that happens, democracy dies for real and the age of strongmen begins.

So that’s one reason Weinstein is frustrated. He’s also upset, understandably so, at the pace of the disclosures.

I agree it probably wasn’t accidental. There could be a perfectly innocent explanation: the DOJ probably should have withheld proof of crimes, so that the crimes can be prosecuted. After all, DOJ was allowed to hold back evidence involved in ongoing investigations. If DOJ is putting cases together, it should have kept the proof.

But there’s a much bigger picture. Weinstein missed this: what seems to be a disclosure trickle might be all that the world can handle for now. Comprehending the awesome magnitude of the Epstein network is like trying to swallow a T. Rex. Not only is it impossible to eat in one sitting, but it could just as easily gobble up the sous chef. I can’t wait to try it! I’ve never had T. Rex be— CHOMP.

Maybe Bret just has the order backwards. Bret simplistically believes the order of operations should go like this: arrests, disclosures, understanding, public outcry. But maybe, given the scale and prominence of who’s involved, the correct order, the only practical order, is with arrests at the end: a few disclosures, a little understanding, more disclosures, more understanding, escalate to a crescendo, then public outcry, then arrests.

Remember: the elites in the Epstein files’ crosshairs have an unlimited ability to pay for lawyers and call in political favors. The former prosecutor-turned-Epstein-associates-lawyer became a federal magistrate. That same magistrate, Bruce Reinhart, later authorized the Mar-a-Lago raid.

What do you suppose that magistrate might do if a billionaire were in front of him and the DOJ were trying to offer Epstein evidence? And don’t forget about the flocks of $2,000/hour lawyers, public relations teams, and fiery politicians demanding due process that the billionaires would unleash.

It’s easy to quibble about the pace from the cheap seats. Pulling down and exposing a global order of elite networks and institutions is something that has never been done before in human history. It’s bad enough watching your neighbor trying to start his lawnmower and telling your wife, “he’s not pulling the cord fast enough.” It always looks easier when someone else has to do it. You try tackling the world’s most powerful, connected, and richest people sometime.

The point is that we are already seeing the cracks appear in the granite walls of protection. The institutions and elites are clearly unable to paper over the problems anymore, and the reputational costs are mounting. Royals are losing their positions. Governments are teetering. And it is happening fast, almost too fast. If it were happening any faster, the public couldn’t keep up with it— and the public must be on board, and the pieces set just right on the chessboard before arrests can begin.

But just look around. Something historic is happening. Bill Maher endorsed QAnon. Norway’s crown princess is in crisis. Billionaires are getting subpoenaed. And we’re just getting started. I told you 2026 would be off the chain. Hang on for the ride.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

We cannot do it alone.

