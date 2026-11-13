☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

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Therefore be patient, brothers, until the coming of the Lord. Behold, the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the soil, being patient about it, until it receives the early and late rains. You too be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.

— James 5:7-8 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
9h

Don’t forget the Clinton’s made a lot of bank on Haiti without having to actually provide anything back.

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