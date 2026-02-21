☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

TriTorch
12h

Found another good story for you good folks, by unknown:

This afternoon my 67-year-old father handed me a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels as he got behind the wheel of his car. He turned to me and said, "I just spoke with your mom while she was on her lunch break. She mentioned her windshield got covered with bugs on her drive to work.

Since we’re going to drive right by her work anyway, I figured we’d clean them off for her. It’s the little things, kiddo, that keeps love going."

By chance, while cleaning the windshield, my mom came out with her kids for day-care recess. Her and my father’s eyes met. Their radient smiles, and seeing how in love my parents still are after 40+ years into their marriage, was a heartwarming and valuable lesson that I now try to always apply in my life: “it’s the little things, kiddo, that keep love going.”

Love makes life continue and life makes love continue.

Politico Phil
12hEdited

Tom Luongo Unleashed: Why Trump Will Win (in spite of the City of London)

10 minute video

Tom Luongo:

Pam Bondi was not chosen as AG to bring whole swaths of prosecutions. Her job was to go into the DOJ, start cleaning it up as best she can and hold serve until the midterms, when Trump can then actually start the process (pay attention to the Grand Jury process). Because right now, everything is just a friggin mess, because there’s gridlock in Capitol Hill....

....And they’ve been attacking Bondi since the day she got into office. They’ve been attacking Kash Patel since the day he got into office. There’s a reason for that. They’ve been trying to attack Tulsi Gabbard at DNI, as much as humanly possible.

Trump rightly just keeps her in the shadows. And did you see the insanity over her going to Fulton County and the sheer lies that Mark Warner was putting out. You don’t think these people are scared to death? They know what’s going to happen in the fall.

They know – they know – Christian, that the United States is not 52-48 Democrat or 51-49 Blue this election cycle and Red the next election cycle. They know that the country is 65-35 f@cking Red. They know it!

They know that our elections aren’t half a percent accurate and precise, that they’re 10% to 15% off in any election that matters. That they just put their thumb on the f@cking scale of the damn election and rig it and steal it. We know this now...

...There comes a point where you just have to look at it and go, “That’s just an op. That’s noise.”

What’s happening is if the SAVE Act gets passed and the redistricting happens, and if he has to put, you know, ICE and military at all the polling stations so that the illegals can’t vote, Democrats can’t win. No matter how much money Alexander Soros spends, it won’t matter!

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/tom-luongo-unleashed

