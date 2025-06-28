☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

TriTorch
4h

They taught you the heart was just a glorified meat pump. That it squeezes and pushes blood like some crude mechanical device. A hydraulic engine made of flesh. That is what they want you to believe. Because if you buy into that primitive lie, you never ask deeper questions.

But it is false. It has always been false. And the real science proves it.

Dr Francisco Torrent-Guasp, a Spanish cardiac researcher, discovered what the textbooks refuse to acknowledge, that the heart is not a pump. He dissected thousands of hearts and found that the heart is a single continuous muscle band, folded into a spiral. He proved the heart works like a vortex generator, creating suction and torque, not pressure.

He called it the Helical Ventricular Myocardial Band and it changes everything.

The real movement of blood comes from pressure differentials, electromagnetic flow, and coherent resonance. The blood spirals naturally. It does not need to be forced through miles of arteries and capillaries. That idea is beyond stupid. The so-called pump is not strong enough to push thick fluid through 60,000 miles of tubing. That is basic physics. That lie was dead on arrival.

Here is the truth. Blood moves before the heart forms in the embryo. It flows via frequency, resonance, and electric charge. The body is a field, not a factory.

Your heart creates a toroidal electromagnetic field that radiates six metres from the body. This field syncs with the Earth, the Sun, and every living being around you. It is a resonator. A tuner. A conductor. It aligns the rhythm of your cells. It feels. It remembers. It emits. And it responds to emotion, thought, light, sound, and breath.

When you feel love, grief, fear, or peace, your heart transmits it. It is the central frequency modulator of your biology. Not a crude pump.

And the institutions know this. The HeartMath Institute has measured these fields for decades. They know the heart has more neuronal cells than parts of the brain. They know it is a second brain. They know coherence in the heart transforms the entire nervous system.

So why are they still teaching children a 400-year-old guess from William Harvey that has never been updated?

Because if you knew the truth, you would never accept statins or beta blockers again. You would understand that trauma, emotion, and disconnection break the heart field, not cholesterol. You would stop obeying the medical cartel and start tuning your body like the intelligent frequency field it is.

They do not want coherent humans. They want disrupted, inflamed, fragmented people who rely on drugs to survive. That is the business model. And the fake heart pump lie is central to it.

Your heart is not a pressure valve. It is a vortex. A field tuner. A resonating gateway between physical and energetic worlds.

It is the instrument of your soul.

And it has been hijacked by science that refuses to evolve. —Jamie Freeman

75 replies
RebeccaGrrrl
4h

Sweet sweet Lord, thank you for the gift of Christ, Jeff Childers and his Coffee & Covid substack and community!

5 replies
