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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
14h

Who among us hasn’t gone through a “really rough period”, then gotten Nazi tattoos, denigrated blacks, Jews & women, joked about rape & blamed victims, lied about his service record, gleefully gone on antisemitic podcasts?

This happens all the time, doesn’t it?

But, hey, sometimes I gotta remind myself that the folks I'm arguing with actually thought Joe Biden was sharp and in charge

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14h

If we stay mindful and kind, we can be a positive influence on the people around us. Many times this will shine a light back onto you.

There have been extensive studies done on how our attitude, appearance and personality influence others. They concluded the single most powerful force of influence each one of us have is not our personality, it’s not our looks, or our height its simply our smile. Studies show people that smile frequently get promoted more often and have higher paying jobs. People are drawn to others that are happy and smile a lot. I’ve heard it said if you’re not smiling you’re like a person with a million dollars in the bank that doesn’t have a checkbook.

We’re supposed to be happier than other people. When we honor God with our life, when we do our best each day, then God will anoint us, pouring out the oil of joy more than anyone else. You see we are supposed to smile and be happy. I’m personally a work in progress and sure that I will always be.

So I was renovating an old Victorian home in West Roxbury. There were lots of people involved in this project. Like myself, many have strong opinions how things should be done. The man that sold the owner the cabinets, Ivan, had been a bit difficult with me. I had told the owner to have the cabinet company use their installer, there was a strict completion deadline and with all the work I needed to get done I didn’t have the time to hang the cabinets, so she did.

I never know who the installer is, or how experienced they will be. A young Brazilian pair showed up, and they hung the cabinets, honestly they did a good job. Towards the completion of the cabinets Ivan showed up with coffee and donuts for the installers. I heard him praising the two young men up and down. He called the lead carpenter the best installer, and I could see the young man, a bit timid, enjoyed the praise. Ivan honored them.

The next morning first thing I called Ivan, and said you know Ivan I really wanted to compliment you on acknowledging the nice job and hard work your installers did for you. You really built those young men up and it was not only kind but I admired your appreciating them, you honored them. I told him it’s rare to see that, and I thanked him for doing it.

About a week went by and the owner stopped by the job after she got out of work. She said Ivan had said to me, “you know James paid me a beautiful compliment the other day. He was happy and thanking me for the way I praised the two cabinet installers”. He said to the owner “he’s never received such a kind compliment for honoring his workers”. He went on to say “he had come from nothing and these people that work with him have made him successful”. The owner went on to tell me she has several large projects she wants me to do for her in the fall.

Isn’t it amazing how a simple acknowledgment and a compliment can create such a positive change. It cost me nothing, I only acknowledged someone’s kindness in honoring his workers.

From the day I complimented Ivan his whole affect towards me changed. There was nothing that if I asked of him he wouldn’t do for me.

Many times we have to stay aware of the people around us. You will never get what you are not willing to give, certainly honor is one of those things. Sometimes if people are difficult to us we can’t let them have the control to affect us, we have to sometimes take control and affect them. Happy Saturday Everyone! J.Goodrich

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