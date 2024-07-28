Share this post☕️ TESTICULAR ☙ Sunday, July 28, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther☕️ TESTICULAR ☙ Sunday, July 28, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Olympic committee flees from dragfest; inside details on Obama's Biden-coup; summer covid season hits hard and everybody's sick of it; Trump keeps winning; Hollywood throws in the woke towel; more.Jeff ChildersJul 28, 2024∙ Paid91Share this post☕️ TESTICULAR ☙ Sunday, July 28, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther83ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in