Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! C&C is closed tomorrow so that I can get a run in before a day of consuming 10,000 calories of non-processed food and general excess. Plus friends and family, of course. So I loaded you up today with enough reading material to get you through the holiday: two full-sized update segments I’ve been procrastinating. Part One is the overdue follow-up to my AI-technology post from early this year, which correctly spotted the initial major revolution. It’s already outdated! Part Two is my “Trump Achievements List 2.0”— a major update and reorganization of the year’s most influential C&C post, which included the first list, and was even re-truthed by President Trump himself.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Stay optimistic and frosty, and I’ll see you back here on Friday.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

🤖🤖🤖

Four days ago, an influential corporate think-tank quietly published a technical article announcing the shift into the most significant AI era yet. On November 21, International Data Corporation —a firm Fortune 500 executives pay to tell them what they will regret ignoring in three years— ran a story headlined, “What is AI Decision Delegation?.” The IDC defined it as “the practice of letting AI agents make defined business decisions within limits set in advance.” You’d better put your mug down for this one.

Days earlier, in its FutureScape 2027 briefing, IDC asked this haunting question: “When an AI agent makes a decision your CEO never sees, who answers for it?” Behold, we have entered AI Stage 3: the Delegation Era.

Does that sound premature? Consider how fast the cyber calendar has been moving.

Earlier this year, when a quirky open-source harness called Moltbot was still cycling through witness-protection aliases on its way to becoming OpenClaw (CHAMPIONS, Feb. 5), I called time of death on the first stage: the LLM Era. The chatbots were finished, I said. The Agentic Era had arrived. I predicted that every major lab would quickly adopt the always-on harness model, turning passive text generators into proactive software workers that actually did work.

I was 100% correct. By May, all the labs were pushing AI agents who could update your spreadsheet, order coffee pods off Amazon, text romantic notes to your wife, and star in cute YouTube videos about “100% automated employee” videos. By November, Amazon banned bots from using its website (and was promptly sued).

That era is almost over. The problem was what the experts are calling “brain fry,” or what you might call “decision fatigue.” Humans can’t keep up. The more bots working for you, the more ‘approval requests’ you have to mindlessly click through. It’s a job all of its own.

There’s only one solution! And you aren’t going to like this one either.

🔥 I didn’t expect the Agentic Era to be so short. It may not survive its first Thanksgiving.

The dots kept piling up this week alone. On Monday, Anthropic rolled out its latest big update, Claude Ship (/ship) for coders. The company happily announced that “Claude can now automatically review pull requests, fix them, and approve the ones that a team’s policy allows.” By itself. Instead of requiring engineering teams to painstakingly hand-craft novel-length instruction manuals in .md files, they can now just drop a standing ‘policy file’ into their repository, run it in “observe mode until they trust it,” and then let the machine merge its own work.

We used to call that recursive self-improvement. We’ve sailed past that into the unexplored part of the map.

“The goal: ship code as fast as teams write it,” Anthropic explained, burying the lede. TechCrunch summed up the pivot saying, “Anthropic is moving from having Claude write code to helping developers decide when that code is ready to ship.” Meanwhile, AI YouTube channels have swapped technical advice —human controllers writing prompts, scripts, local markdown tutorials— for content that sounds suspiciously like an MBA seminar on org charts and oversight.

And IDC fingered the problem in its new governance guidance: “The human-in-the-loop pattern cannot scale to thousands of agents.” Who’s got time for that?

It’s now the Delegation Era. The LLM Era gave us super Google searches. The Agentic Era gave us workers who have to ask for permission every three minutes. The Delegation Era is handing them general directions and —YOLO!— telling them to just get on with it, dammit.

We already saw the macro version of this squeeze during the Friday the 13th glitchstorm, when Microsoft stumbled on Thursday, excess traffic of roughly 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds destabilized 17 of the FAA’s 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers on Friday, and thousands of flights vanished from departure boards. Four days later, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted to reporters, “The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet.”

I recently reported how, every time critical infrastructure stumbles at machine speed, a predictable chorus rose insisting we hand defensive decision-making straight to autonomous AI —hello, SkyNet!— because human reflexes are measured in minutes and hours while network chaos moves in milliseconds.

That is the dramatic, national-security version of the story. The more relatable version is also happening at our desks and in our households, for a much simpler reason: the Agentic Era succeeded too well at generating work, and human attention has hit a brick wall.

If, like most of us, you’ve been digging into AI, you may have noticed that for the last six months, tech influencers have loved flexing their agentic dashboards supposedly staffed by “40 AI employees” running their businesses around the clock. This was designed to make the rest of us feel like unproductive losers. (If you sat out this kooky phase, good for you. You were the smart one.)

Those “AI employees” screenshots should be consumed with a generous pinch of salt. Nobody is actually supervising forty artificial employees. Half of those “employees” are actually just scheduled background scripts wearing a cartoon Slack avatar and an inflated title like Marcus, VP of Research. The rest are quietly burning tokens in the dark.

In a candid July postmortem titled “Silent Failure: What Running an Agent Fleet on OpenClaw Taught Me,” engineer Aakash Sharan discovered that one of his OpenClaw agents had spent ten straight weeks writing thoughtful weekly summaries of an upstream data feed that had gone completely empty. Every status light stayed reassuringly green. He never noticed.

The truth is, human biology isn’t built to babysit an army of enthusiastic silicon interns. In March, Boston Consulting Group researchers published a study of 1,488 full-time U.S. workers in Harvard Business Review documenting a new occupational hazard they called AI brain fry. This is not the same as fried brains. Eww.

The HBR found that offloading routine drudge work to AIs reduced traditional burnout by 15 percent. But supervising AIs did the exact opposite, leaving workers with a “buzzing” sensation (not the good kind), mental fog, headaches, 33% more decision fatigue, and 39% more major errors. Productivity climbed nicely as workers juggled up to three AI tools at once, but flattened and reversed sharply for every one past three.

Managing parallel agent streams feels less like being a Fortune 500 CEO and more like babysitting twelve hyperactive golden retrievers in a Lowe’s garden center: individually, charming. Collectively, a lawsuit waiting to happen.

The problem is that, when software floods you with approval requests, your brain doesn’t become more vigilant— it shuts down. In May, Wharton Executive Education profiled research by Steven Shaw and Gideon Nave showing that always-available AI creates “the option to defer thinking entirely, on any question, at any moment,” coining the terrifying term cognitive surrender, defined as “the uncritical acceptance of AI’s answers in place of one’s own reasoning.”

Even IDC admitted that thirteen percent of organizations running agentic workflows already confess that human reviewers mostly just click ‘accept’ on agent recommendations without really even looking at them. It’s the same trick my kids use on me. Just keep asking till I give in.

Enterprise security practitioners have been even more blunt about watching “Human-in-the-Loop” collapse in real time. “If the system is right 95% of the time, the person’s job becomes waiting for the rare case when it is wrong,” one executive told CIO in September. “Humans are not particularly good at sustained vigilance of a highly reliable automated system. Eventually, review becomes confirmation.”

If you still doubt it, look at Anthropic’s own lab numbers. According to enterprise analyses of Anthropic’s usage data, Claude Code users clicked ‘approve’ on 97% of permission prompts. When Anthropic tested manual review against an automated policy classifier (”auto mode”) in August, the verdict wasn’t even close:

“In a controlled experiment with 1,053 paid professional testers, human review caught just 13.6% of dangerous commands, while auto mode caught 89%.”

Get that? Labs aren’t pulling humans out of routine approval loops because Silicon Valley stopped caring about safety. They are pulling humans out of the loop because a brain-fried human tapping Yes a thousand times a day is a demonstrably broken safety system. It’s the digital equivalent of the guy at the Costco exit drawing a smiley face on your receipt with a highlighter without counting a single rotisserie chicken.

🤖 Here’s the wildest part. This isn’t even particularly new. Every traveler knows the 11:30 p.m. airport rental car counter drill. You stagger off a delayed flight. Eight impatient passengers are radiating heat behind you in line. Then the clerk slides a highlighter-marked accordion of tissue paper across the desk. Initial here to decline the collision waiver. Initial here to decline prepaid fuel. Initial here for the toll transponder. Initial here acknowledging you will not drive the Nissan Altima into the Sea of Cortez. Sign at the bottom.

Nobody reads a single syllable of that contract. Not even me. And I should know better. I’m sure it’s fine.

In a landmark Stanford Law Review study, two Yale professors literally cited being “rushed, as at the rental car counter” as Exhibit A of what they called the “no-reading problem.” Tracking 45,091 households across online software sites, empirical researchers found that “only one or two out of every thousand retail software shoppers chooses to access the license agreement,” and forcing users to actively click “I agree” boosted anybody reading by a blistering 0.36%.

As the professors concluded, “virtually no one wants to read contract terms regardless of how accessibly rendered those terms are.” Nor do I blame them. The user license agreements print out to something around the size of the Obamacare bill.

The rental car companies have tried to improve this. They created pre-approval systems, like Hertz Gold+ and National’s Emerald Aisle. You log in once —presumably on a quiet Tuesday afternoon while your frontal lobe remains operational— configure your insurance, fuel, and payment rules in a standing profile, and from then on you bypass the counter entirely, walk straight into the garage, and drive out the gate.

That’s the Delegation Era, right there. It’s Hertz Gold+, except at the speed of AI.

🤖 To see how this plays out in normal life —far from San Francisco coder communities and corporate SOPs— imagine a simple household product that practically begs to be invented: a cheap, clip-on pantry camera. We’re almost there.

In the LLM Era, we opened the pantry, snapped a photo on our phone, and asked ChatGPT what to make with three cans of black beans and a suspicious-looking onion. We still did all the work.

In the Agentic Era, the clip-on camera could watch our shelves continuously. It sees when you are down to a quarter-box of Cheerios and two cans of crushed tomatoes, hunts prices across three grocery apps, builds a cart, and pings your phone every ten minutes: Approve $43.80 order? By the third day, you already have full-blown AI brain fry. You either rip the camera off the shelf or start tapping Approve at red lights in a fugue state of cognitive surrender.

But in the Delegation Era, you stop approving grocery carts altogether. On a quiet Sunday, after church, you sit down once and write a standing Pantry Policy. It might look something like this:

Keep household staples stocked. Hard cap: $200 per week. Never pay more than $18 for olive oil. Always secure the lowest unit price across Kroger, Costco, and Amazon. Never—under penalty of permanent disconnection—substitute Miracle Whip for Duke’s mayonnaise. Only bother me if a staple jumps more than 25 percent in price or vanishes from all three stores.

Now the camera acts like a trusted household manager rather than an anxious intern tapping you on the shoulder every forty minutes. It’s easier than item-by-item pre-approval. It’s a management script.

One can imagine early, comedic missteps, like the AI ordering you a five-gallon bucket of nacho cheese sauce to get the best unit price because it noticed you really seem to like it. You shouldn’t be anywhere near that much nacho cheese sauce, but the robot doesn’t fully appreciate your weak spirit.

But those kinds of goofups will be fixed.

🤖 Things are moving fast. Courts and legislatures are not waiting for Silicon Valley to finish debating this on podcasts. California already passed Assembly Bill 316, which explicitly “prohibits a defendant who developed, modified, or used artificial intelligence, as defined, from asserting a defense that the artificial intelligence autonomously caused the harm to the plaintiff.”

In other words, you aren’t allowed to blame the robot. It’s your employee. (Note that, in the same session where California passed Bill 316, it passed over 30 more AI bills. That’s how fast things are moving.)

Before you protest too loudly, we have long crossed this liability Rubicon. For example, federal law gives gun manufacturers liability protection from people shooting each other, so long as the firearm itself is not defective. Another example is that credit-card fraud didn’t kill credit cards. Congress capped consumer loss, Visa and Mastercard built industrial-grade fraud engines to price and absorb the remaining risk, and modern commerce scaled to somewhere beyond the moon’s orbit.

The Delegation Era is about to grow the exact same institutional skeleton. Telling an AI “please don’t overspend” is like asking a teenager to be reasonable with your credit card at the mall. What this looks like when your AI employee brandishes the plastic remains to be seen, but it probably won’t be any excuse that you handed it over to the computer.

AI agents are good, but the ones we have aren’t yet quite good enough. So it is arriving in layers. Narrow, verifiable software delegation (like Anthropic’s /ship feature) is already live this week. Bounded corporate workflows —expense approvals, vendor renewals, routine refunds under hard dollar caps— are lining up for early to mid-2027, with IDC predicting the share of enterprises running fully autonomous agents on critical issues will double by 2028.

Consumer delegation for the rest of us, something like our pantry camera, comes last. It’s not because the software can’t spot an empty mayonnaise jar, but because payment networks and liability lawyers move at human speed. But it is coming, and fast. The Agentic Era didn’t even survive its first full year.

Here’s how one of Anthropic’s own engineers described living inside the next stage inside the lab’s HQ: “On days where everything works well, I can’t help but think nothing I do matters, everything is automated and better and faster than I ever will be. But then there are days where everything breaks and I don’t understand why and I realize I have no idea what I’ve been up to anymore.”

What we know for sure is that the labs are now mostly using AI to build themselves, which means the rate of acceleration is itself accelerating, which has some kind of special, energetic mathematical term I can’t remember right now. In an independent November 5 assessment of Anthropic, METR estimated that “a majority (perhaps ≈80%) of the current (October 2026) acceleration is due to AI,” and warned that “full automation is close, and leads to very rapid acceleration once human bottlenecks are removed.”

According to METR’s Time Horizon benchmarks, the length of skilled tasks frontier models can complete autonomously —by themselves, without approvals— has been doubling every three to four months since 2024. Three doublings in a single calendar year means what looks like clunky wet cement at Thanksgiving can look like a completed castle by Memorial Day.

The LLM Era lasted three years. The Agentic Era barely made it to ten months. At this rate, the Delegation Era will arrive right around the time we finish explaining the Agentic Era to our parents. As a Wharton article put it, “In an age of cognitive surrender, that may be the most important skill of all: knowing when to think fast, when to think slow, and when to think for yourself.”

And when it lands, the future won’t be made by whoever builds the $20 camera watching your Cheerios. It will come from the policy layer —the unglamorous legal and technical rails that let you hand an AI a $200 weekly grocery budget, skip the counter, and go to sleep reasonably confident that a five-gallon bucket of nacho cheese won’t be waiting on your front porch in the morning.

The good news is that, assuming we can pull it off without killing ourselves in the process, a whole lot of friction and drudgery could be removed from everyday life, freeing us up to work on much more profitable and enjoyable stuff without frying our brains in the process. The wildest part is that we are having non-kooky conversations about what a Golden Age could actually look like.

So that’s one thing we can (tentatively) be thankful for. Now for the big one.

🔥🔥🔥

C&C’s most influential post this year was my list-style roundup of Trump wins and accomplishments. I originally drafted it to counter what seemed to be a blackpilled, anti-Trump psyop— “they’ve done nothing we wanted!” I did it quickly, leaving off some important items (which alert readers quickly pointed out), and a couple points (has prices) grew stale. Plus, since List 1.0, even more great stuff has floated down the news pike.

So I buckled down, took my rough notes, and made you “Trump List 2.0.” We beat the black-pillers. But with the Democrats about to infest everything, it’s time to remind the nation about this historic presidential term.

Here it is, List 2.0, in all its glory. It’s bigger, longer, and uncut. It’s now better organized and even more strictly fact-checked. Please share it widely.

Trump Accomplishments List 2.0

💊 Health, MAHA & COVID Accountability

Massive firings at CDC, FDA, and NIH of sold-out scientists; Ralph Baric forced to retire; DOJ/FBI inquiry into the COVID lab-leak cover-up expanded to Fauci and other virus scientists; former Fauci adviser David Morens pleaded guilty to concealing federal records; even some arrests — the first federal criminal guilty plea by a former Fauci adviser in the COVID lab-leak cover-up, and the first DOJ/FBI inquiry to reach Fauci himself 🆕 💪

NIAID virus-ecology chief Vincent Munster, whose 2019 email proposed making a SARS-like virus more infectious and was listed on EcoHealth’s Wuhan DEFUSE pitch, was indicted for smuggling 113 vials of mpox and other samples from Congo and lying to Customs 🆕

MAHA reforms launched: Presidential Commission established; Most Favored Nation drug pricing with 16+ major pharma companies; 8 artificial food dyes phased out (40%+ industry compliance); Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act; marijuana reclassified to Schedule III; childhood vaccine schedule revised from 72 to 11 consensus shots; expanded IVF access; $50M autism initiative; new whole-foods dietary guidelines — moving certain medical-marijuana products to Schedule III in the first federal scheduling shift since the Controlled Substances Act passed in 1970 (56 years) 💪

Banned federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research: executive order in May 2025, government-wide policy issued July 2026, effective January 2027 — the first government-wide U.S. ban on federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research 🆕 💪

Withdrew from WHO — the first completed U.S. exit since helping found the WHO in 1948, making the U.S. the only nation ever to formally withdraw 💪

Prescription drug prices posted the largest one-year drop since 1963 (down 4.5% as of September 2026) and the steepest six-month drop since BLS began tracking in 1947 🆕 💪

🛂 Border & Immigration

Negative net migration for the first time in 50 years 💪

Nearly 1.2 million illegal aliens deported and more than 3 million migrants left the U.S. (including self-deportations), per DHS; over 1.25 million arrested — including back-to-back all-time ICE agency records in FY2025 (442,640 deportations) and FY2026 (483,200 deportations and 491,000+ arrests since ICE’s creation in 2003) 🆕 💪

Catch-and-release ended; 17 consecutive months of zero releases at the border; first fiscal year in history with zero border releases 🆕 💪

Record-low border encounters: FY2026 nationwide encounters 379,243, the lowest in CBP history and 88% below the Biden-era peak year 🆕 💪

Alien Enemies Act invoked against gangs — first invocation since World War II (1941), only the fourth time since 1798, and the first ever outside a declared war 💪

Temporary Protected Status ended or was not extended for Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen — ending 13 of 17 active designations (~1.1 million beneficiaries), including the largest single-country TPS termination since Congress created the program in 1990 (Venezuela, ~627,750) 🆕 💪

Biden’s CHNV parole program ended, cutting temporary legal status and work authorization for about 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (March–April 2025) — the largest single humanitarian-parole-program termination in U.S. history 🆕 💪

Over 100,000 fraudulent visas revoked; 275,000 illegal aliens removed from Social Security rolls; benefits terminated for 1.4 million illegal aliens; H-1B crackdowns and $100,000 application fees — the most aggressive visa-revocation and benefits-cutoff campaign in modern history 💪

Laken Riley Act signed and aggressively enforced — the first federal law requiring ICE detention of illegal aliens charged with theft, burglary, or shoplifting, and the first bill signed in the second term 💪

DHS says it located 145,000 unaccompanied migrant children previously unaccounted for — the largest federal effort ever to locate previously unaccounted-for unaccompanied migrant children 🆕 💪

Built a third-country removal network with at least 31 countries; more than 25,000 migrants were sent to countries other than their own — the most ambitious formal third-country removal network the U.S. has ever built 🆕 💪

Sanctuary city funding cuts implemented — the most aggressive federal funding crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions 💪

DOT emergency-removed 110 CDL training providers from the federal registry, tied to more than 5,000 drivers who failed English-proficiency tests — the largest federal crackdown on non-English-proficient commercial drivers 🆕 💪

About 330 miles of new border barrier completed this term 🆕

Offered refugee admissions to Afrikaner and other racial-minority South Africans (caps of 17,500 in FY2026 and again in FY2027) — the first U.S. refugee program explicitly opened to Afrikaner and other racial-minority South Africans 🆕 💪

📂 Disclosure & Transparency

HHS turned over Fauci’s files from department servers, and Rand Paul published Fauci’s personal diaries — the first time they’ve ever been made public 🆕 💪

Gabbard, Ratcliffe, Bondi, and Patel declassified the Crossfire Hurricane binder, the Durham appendix, the ‘Clinton annex,’ and the 2020 House Intel majority report — the largest release of RussiaGate files under any president 🆕 💪

Released the remaining JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files, including about 95,000 new JFK pages and 230,000+ pages on MLK — the most complete release of those files in history 🆕 💪

HHS launched its Radical Transparency portal: more than 92,000 NIH, CDC, FDA, and CMS records in one searchable site, about a quarter never before public — the largest one-stop release of HHS records ever 🆕 💪

FDA began publishing its secret drug-rejection letters (200+ in the first batch) — the first time the agency has routinely made them public 🆕 💪

🧹 Draining the Swamp & Lawfare Reversed

All January 6th-ers pardoned and released from prison with commuted sentences — the largest single-day presidential clemency act since Jimmy Carter’s 1977 Vietnam-draft pardon (1,500+ J6 defendants) 💪

USAID and the “Institute for Peace” closed — shuttering USAID for the first time since President Kennedy created it in 1961 (64 years) 💪

Catholic grandmas who protested abortion clinics pardoned — the first mass presidential pardon of FACE Act abortion-clinic protesters in the law’s 30-year history 💪

John Bolton pleaded guilty to mishandling national-security information (sentencing set for Dec. 4, 2026). John Brennan under investigation. James Comey charged — making him the first former FBI director ever indicted in U.S. history (Sept. 25, 2025) 🆕 💪

Signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (Nov. 19, 2025); DOJ published 3.5 million pages of Epstein files — the first statute requiring a public Epstein-files release, producing 3.5 million pages. Say what you will, but it was the largest document dump in DOJ history 🆕 💪

A wave of public-official indictments: Virginia Senate president pro tem Louise Lucas (racketeering and a marijuana enterprise), Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick ($5 million in FEMA disaster money; she has since resigned), Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and Massachusetts Rep. Francisco Paulino (COVID-loan fraud), and Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (bribery on a COVID-testing contract) 🆕

Overcriminalization executive order (EO 14294) directing agencies to inventory and curb regulatory crimes — the first presidential order directing a government-wide inventory and rollback of regulatory crimes 🆕 💪

Southern Poverty Law Center indicted on 11 federal counts of wire fraud, false statements, and money-laundering conspiracy for allegedly funneling more than $3 million in donor funds to extremist-group associates — the first federal criminal indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in its 55-year history 🆕 💪

Federal funding for CPB/NPR/PBS rescinded ($1.1 billion); Corporation for Public Broadcasting wound down — the first full federal defunding and dissolution of CPB since Congress created it in 1967 (58 years) 🆕 💪

RussiaGate grand jury set up and running in Florida — the first Florida federal grand jury empaneled to examine the origins of the Russia-collusion probe 💪

Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road, given a full pardon (Jan. 21, 2025) — the first full presidential pardon of a life-sentenced, non-violent dark-web marketplace founder 🆕 💪

California Democratic operatives — including a former Newsom chief of staff and Becerra’s former chief of staff — pleaded guilty in a $225,000 campaign-fund fraud case 🆕

Education Department workforce cut about 40% (from 3,902 to 1,579), with day-to-day management of nearly 150 programs shifted to other agencies — the largest proportional downsizing of any Cabinet department under Trump and the deepest cut since the department was created in 1979 🆕 💪

Pulled more than $4 billion in federal funding from California’s high-speed rail project (July 2025); California later dropped its lawsuit — the largest federal defunding of a single state infrastructure project in a generation 🆕 💪

DOGE-driven bureaucracy cuts; IRS IT budget savings of $2B; wasteful contracts eliminated; federal retirement system automated and brought out of a literal coal mine — the first time the federal retirement-paper system was pulled off buried paper and automated 💪

293 executive orders signed in the term (230 in the first year alone — highest first-year total since FDR); 91 memoranda + 198 proclamations 🆕 💪

Signed Executive Order 14366 directing the SEC to rip ESG and DEI out of the corporate proxy-voting system — the first presidential order of its kind 🆕 💪

Beneficial-ownership reporting requirements killed for U.S. companies and U.S. persons — the first time Treasury/FinCEN permanently exempted U.S. companies and U.S. persons from Corporate Transparency Act beneficial-ownership reporting 🆕 💪

Restored the name Fort Bragg, adopted “Gulf of America” for federal use, and restored Mount McKinley in the official U.S. geographic-names system — the first time the Gulf of Mexico was officially renamed in U.S. geographic-names records 🆕 💪

Federal ‘boards’ and ‘commissions’ fired and replaced with conservatives

Washington, DC beautified; reflecting pool refinished

$2B sent to rebuild Western North Carolina

🚔 Crime, Drugs & Cartels

Largest one-year homicide drop in U.S. history — murder down 18.5% in 2025 (to 4.1 per 100,000), the biggest decline in FBI records, with the rate tying the 1955–56 low, and murders down another 16.6% through August 2026 🆕 💪

Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and other cartels dismantled; international drug cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations; 12,018 gang-related ICE arrests, including 1,965 MS-13 and 1,553 Tren de Aragua affiliates — the first time in U.S. history transnational drug cartels were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (Feb. 20, 2025) 🆕 💪

DOJ’s 2025 health-care fraud takedown charged 324 defendants in schemes worth more than $14.6 billion. That’s the largest in Justice Department history, more than double the old $6 billion record, and a 2026 takedown charged 455 more over $6.5 billion as of September 🆕 💪

Created the National Fraud Enforcement Division, the first new DOJ division in 20 years, which went after more than 160 COVID-loan fraud defendants in 2026’s Operation No Doze 🆕 💪

Vice-president-led welfare fraud task force blocking billions; mass fraud arrests; scores of fake home health and autism providers shut down — the most aggressive federal welfare-fraud crackdown in a generation 💪

Two of El Chapo’s sons (Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán López) in U.S. custody and pleaded guilty; Sinaloa capo “Chapo Isidro” captured with U.S. drone and intelligence support 🆕

Fentanyl-linked overdose deaths down 22% in 2025; total overdose deaths down for 18 consecutive months 🆕

Antifa designated a domestic terrorist organization — the first president to formally designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization 💪

National Guard and federal officers surged into Washington, D.C. (Aug. 11, 2025), then Memphis and New Orleans; D.C. homicides fell from 187 in 2024 to 127 in 2025 and were running about a third lower again in 2026 — the first time in U.S. history a president invoked Section 740 of the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act to take federal control of D.C.’s police 🆕 💪

Shield of the Americas launched — a U.S.-led coalition of 15 Western Hemisphere governments targeting cartels — the largest U.S.-led Western Hemisphere anti-cartel coalition ever assembled 🆕 💪

Targeted crime operations in major blue cities delivering record-low murders in most metros 💪

HUD’s January 2026 point-in-time count found 698,425 people homeless, down 6.3% from 2025 — the largest one-year drop HUD has recorded 🆕 💪

Violent crime (rapes, robberies, assaults) down 9.7% in 2025 — the largest one-year drop in the violent-crime rate since the FBI began nationwide estimates in 1936 🆕 💪

Law enforcement officer deaths down 25%

Multiple pedophile rings busted and crazy anarcho-satanists arrested

🕊️ Foreign Policy & Peace

Nicolás Maduro captured — first sitting foreign head of state captured by U.S. forces since Saddam Hussein in 2003, and the first flown to the U.S. for federal prosecution since Manuel Noriega in 1989. Venezuela flipped from thorn in the US’s side to key regional ally 💪

Held the first-ever summit of the US, Chinese, and Russian leaders (Shenzhen, Nov. 19, 2026), something even Roosevelt, Stalin, and Chiang never pulled off, and got Xi and Putin to sign a joint declaration against nuclear war and ICC overreach 🆕 💪

Greenland security pact signed with Denmark and Greenland (Sept. 22, 2026), expanding U.S. basing rights and opening the door to oil, gas, and mineral exploration — the most significant expansion of U.S. basing and resource rights in Greenland since the early Cold War 🆕 💪

Chinese-linked operators pushed out of the ports at both ends of the Panama Canal — the first time Chinese-linked operators were forced out of the ports at both ends of the canal 🆕 💪

Strikes on Houthis, Iranian assets in the Caribbean, and narcoterrorist vessels

Iran’s nuclear capability destroyed + maximum pressure campaign (450+ sanctions designations) — including the first direct U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and the largest operational B-2 stealth bomber strike in U.S. history (June 2025) 💪

Gaza ceasefire + hostage release secured; 12-Day War (Israel-Iran) ended; multiple additional peace deals/accords (Armenia-Azerbaijan, India-Pakistan, DRC-Rwanda, Cambodia-Thailand, Kosovo-Serbia, Egypt-Ethiopia) — the densest cluster of U.S.-brokered ceasefires and peace accords in decades 💪

Abraham Accords expanded

115 detained Americans released — one of the largest hostage and detainee recovery hauls of any modern presidency 🆕 💪

NATO allies leaping toward 5% GDP defense spending — the highest defense-spending benchmark in NATO’s 76-year history (since 1949), more than doubling the 2% target set in 2014 💪

Defunded UNRWA, withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, and imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court officials targeting Americans and Israelis — the most comprehensive simultaneous U.S. campaign against UNRWA, the UNHRC, and the ICC of any presidency 🆕 💪

US supported (arranged?) El Salvador military cleanup of Haiti’s gangs 🆕

South America shifts rightwards; Europe shifts rightwards

OPEC dismantling

💵 Economy, Jobs & Taxes

One Big Beautiful Bill passed (July 2025) — 2017 tax cuts made permanent, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime (deduction up to $12,500 / $25,000 joint through 2028), Trump Accounts, senior deductions, and a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for private-school scholarship donations (starts 2027) — creating the first-ever federal income-tax deductions for tips and overtime pay (2025–2028) and the first federal tax credit for K–12 scholarship donations 🆕 💪

1.25 million+ new private-sector jobs since January 2025, even as the federal workforce was cut by about 328,000 — a rare combination of private-sector job growth alongside the steepest federal-workforce cut in the modern BLS record 🆕 💪

SNAP / food-stamp enrollment fell from 42.4 million to about 36.4 million (down more than 6 million, or about 14%) after the new work-requirement reforms — the sharpest one-year SNAP drop since the 1996 welfare-reform cuts, and the lowest caseload in 17 years 🆕 💪

Trade deficit hit its lowest monthly level since 2009 in October 2025 ($29.4 billion); FY2026 customs duties hit a record $318 billion gross, about $173 billion net after IEEPA-tariff refunds; predatory global tariffs shifted in the U.S.’s favor for the first time in modern history — calendar-year 2025 customs collections hit a record $287 billion (up 192%), and the average effective tariff rate reached 11.4% in October 2025, the highest since 1943 💪

$5T+ in deregulation savings + $215 billion in government efficiency cuts ($1,335 per taxpayer) — the most aggressive one-term deregulatory drive since Reagan 💪

Automatic Trump Accounts opened for nearly 70 million American children, with $1,000 federal seed money for kids born 2025–2028 plus corporate matching — the first universal federally seeded investment (“baby bond”) accounts for American newborns in U.S. history 🆕 💪

4.4% GDP growth in Q3 2025 and 3.4% annualized growth in Q3 2026; 2025 median household income hit a record $87,460 (highest since 1967) and child poverty fell to a historic low of 13.4% 🆕 💪

Stock market record highs — the Dow broke 50,000 for the first time (Feb. 2026) and peaked above 54,300, the S&P 500 topped 7,800, and average 401(k) balances hit a record $155,800 in Q2 2026 ($152,500 in Q3) 💪

$500 Obamacare refund checks sent to about 950,000 unsubsidized HealthCare.gov enrollees in 30 states — the first nationwide $500 ACA refund checks to unsubsidized HealthCare.gov enrollees 🆕 💪

Federal employment (including the Postal Service) down about 328,000, or roughly 11%, since January 2025 — now the smallest share of American jobs in the modern BLS record (since 1939) 🆕 💪

$10T+ in reshored/domestic investments secured

Farmer aid secured; skilled trades and domestic manufacturing (semiconductors, autos, heavy equipment) expanded

🚻 DEI & Gender

NCAA barred anyone born male from women’s teams (Feb. 6, 2025); Supreme Court upheld state laws keeping girls’ and women’s sports for biological females (West Virginia v. B.P.J., June 30, 2026) — the first Supreme Court ruling upholding state laws keeping women’s sports for biological females, and the first NCAA-wide ban on males in women’s competition 🆕 💪

Gender ideology extremism curbed in schools, medicine, and government (minors protected from chemical/surgical procedures); girls’ sports protected from creeps

Six major hospital systems — including NYU Langone, UPMC, Texas Children’s, Cleveland Clinic, Connecticut Children’s, and Mount Sinai — agreed to stop “gender-affirming” procedures for patients under 19; NYU paid $8.5 million and UPMC $950,000 — the largest cluster of major U.S. hospital systems ever to agree, under federal pressure, to stop “gender-affirming” procedures for minors 🆕 💪

DEI discrimination banned in federal contracting and agencies; race-based hiring ended — revoking LBJ’s 60-year-old affirmative-action mandate (Executive Order 11246, signed in 1965) 💪

DEI outlawed for college admissions; colleges’ patent revenue shared with taxpayers who funded it — the first-ever requirement that colleges share federally funded patent revenue with taxpayers 💪

Six universities — Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, UVA, and UNC — settled antisemitism and race-discrimination probes; the paid deals total about $400 million (Columbia $221 million, Northwestern $75 million, Cornell $60 million, Brown $50 million); Harvard is still in court — including the largest EEOC public settlement in nearly 20 years ($21 million of Columbia’s $221 million deal) 🆕 💪

Treasury/IRS proposed stripping tax-exempt status from schools that use race in admissions, scholarships, or other programs — a net that could reach 18,000 schools — the most sweeping proposed crackdown on race-based preferences at tax-exempt schools (up to 18,000 institutions) 🆕 💪

Education Department’s “Do No Harm” rule: college programs whose graduates earn less than high-school-only workers (or, for graduate programs, less than bachelor’s-degree holders) risk losing federal student-loan access — the first federal student-loan eligibility rule tying college programs to a high-school-earnings floor 🆕 💪

⚡ Energy

EPA fully rescinded the 2009 Endangerment Finding and repealed federal greenhouse-gas standards for cars and trucks — estimated savings over $1.3 trillion — the first rescission of a Clean Air Act greenhouse-gas endangerment finding (after 17 years), billed by EPA as the largest single deregulatory action in U.S. history 🆕 💪

Energy dominance unleashed: National Energy Emergency declared; 6,000+ drilling permits approved (55% increase); 13.1 million acres opened for coal leasing; record LNG exports (>100 million tons); nuclear projects advancing; major energy export deals ($100B South Korea, $200B Japan); Paris Agreement withdrawal — including the first National Energy Emergency ever declared by a U.S. president 💪

U.S. remains a net petroleum exporter, with record production and exports at all-time highs 🆕 💪

Congress and Trump used the Congressional Review Act a record 22 times in 2025 — more than all previous presidents combined in a single year — including a June 12 repeal of California’s EV-sales mandate and clean-truck waivers 🆕 💪

Five advanced nuclear pilot reactors reached criticality in summer 2026 under a new DOE fast-track program, including Oklo’s Groves reactor in Texas — the first on private land 🆕 💪

Western Hemisphere oil realignment: a major Venezuela oil agreement (including a 35% U.S. stake and preferential offtake) after Maduro’s capture, plus expanding Guyana production — an unprecedented U.S. government equity and preferential-offtake deal in Venezuelan oil (35% stake) 🆕 💪

Trump announced Taiwan will buy 30% of the Alaska LNG pipeline’s gas — about 6 million tons a year for 20 years 🆕

⚖️ Courts & 2A

Supreme Court effectively overruled the 91-year-old Humphrey’s Executor precedent (June 29, 2026, 6–3, Trump v. Slaughter), upholding the president’s constitutional authority to fire independent-agency commissioners like those at the FTC at will — ending nearly a century of New Deal-era insulation shielding federal agency heads from presidential removal 🆕 💪

Historic Second Amendment winning streak: the Supreme Court struck down Hawaii’s ban on carrying guns onto businesses open to the public (Wolford v. Lopez, 6–3) and unanimously narrowed federal drug-user gun bans (United States v. Hemani, 9–0), while the en banc Third Circuit struck down New Jersey’s AR-15 and large-capacity-magazine bans and the Fifth Circuit struck down the federal 18-to-20 handgun purchase ban — the first en banc federal appeals ruling post-Bruen to invalidate a state “assault weapons” and magazine ban 🆕 💪

After the One Big Beautiful Bill zeroed the $200 NFA tax, DOJ/ATF stopped requiring federal registration and pre-approval for suppressors, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, and certain other NFA items nationwide (Oct. 9, 2026) — the biggest federal rollback of the National Firearms Act since its enactment in 1934 (92 years ago) 🆕 💪

Supreme Court upheld state bans on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors (United States v. Skrmetti, 6–3), restored parents’ religious opt-outs from LGBTQ schoolbooks (Mahmoud v. Taylor, 6–3), struck down Colorado’s talk-therapy ban (Chiles v. Salazar, 8–1), upheld online porn age verification (Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, 6–3), cleared states to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funds (Medina, 6–3), and ruled unanimously for religious charities and pro-life centers (Catholic Charities and First Choice, both 9–0) — the broadest term-by-term conservative social-and-religious-liberty sweep on the Roberts Court 🆕 💪

Supreme Court repeatedly intervened on the emergency docket to clear Trump’s agenda — allowing Big Bend border-wall waivers (Mullin v. Friends of the Ruidosa Church), third-country deportations (DHS v. D.V.D.), Venezuelan TPS and CHNV parole terminations, Education Department and agency RIFs (McMahon, AFGE), DOGE access to federal data (SSA v. AFSCME), the transgender military ban (Shilling), biological-sex passport markers (Orr), and agency-head removals (Wilcox, Boyle) — the highest emergency-docket stay win rate for an administration in modern Court history 🆕 💪

Supreme Court held that federal district judges lack authority to issue nationwide injunctions (Trump v. CASA, June 27, 2025, 6–3) — curbing a more than 60-year practice of universal injunctions dating back to 1963 🆕 💪

Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander (Louisiana v. Callais, 6–3), killed federal caps on political-party coordinated campaign spending (NRSC v. FEC, 6–3), and gave candidates standing to sue over state ballot-counting rules (Bost v. Illinois, 7–2) — a landmark rollback of race-based congressional redistricting under the Voting Rights Act 🆕 💪

Major federal Circuit Court victories cleared lower-court blocks: the Fourth Circuit unanimously restored Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders (NADOHE), backed DOGE data access (AFT v. Bessent), and tossed state suits over probationary firings (Maryland v. USDA); the D.C. Circuit killed Judge Boasberg’s deportation-flight contempt inquiry (J.G.G.) and kept National Guard troops in D.C. pending appeal; the Fifth Circuit tossed an anti-DEI injunction built on AI-hallucinated law (Jackson Federation of Teachers); and the Federal Circuit stayed an injunction against Trump’s 10% Section 122 tariffs 🆕

🏭 Trade & Industry

Pentagon–MP Materials partnership (price floor, offtake, equity, and a Texas magnet plant) to break China’s grip on rare-earth magnets — an unprecedented Pentagon industrial deal combining a ~15% preferred-equity stake, a $110/kg price floor, and a 10-year offtake guarantee 🆕 💪

Semiconductor onshoring pushed forward: Taiwan committed $250 billion in U.S. chip, AI, and energy investment; TSMC a $100 billion U.S. expansion; the U.S. took an $8.9 billion equity stake in Intel — the first U.S. government equity stake in a major American chipmaker ($8.9 billion, about 9.9% of Intel) 🆕 💪

Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel closed only after the United States took a “golden share” giving the president veto rights over plant closures, job offshoring, and headquarters moves (June 18, 2025) — the first-ever U.S. government “golden share” governance stake imposed through a CFIUS national-security deal 🆕 💪

Reciprocal trade deals locked in with Indonesia (Feb. 19, 2026) and Thailand (Nov. 2026) — Thailand eliminates tariffs on 99% of U.S. exports and committed to buy an additional $2.6 billion a year in U.S. farm products — plus framework deals with the U.K., EU, Japan, Vietnam, and India — the most sweeping reciprocal-tariff renegotiation of U.S. trade relationships in a generation 🆕 💪

🪖 Military & Veterans

Launched Golden Dome, a multilayered missile shield for the homeland, with sensors and interceptors on land, at sea, and in space. The One Big Beautiful Bill funded it at $24.4 billion, about 90% of it already on contract, the first operational site is at Fort Story, Virginia, and initial capability is promised for summer 2028 🆕

“War Department” returns

Transgender enlistment barred; DEI eliminated across military and federal agencies — the most comprehensive purge of DEI and gender ideology from the U.S. military in the all-volunteer era 💪

VA backlog reduced 60%; 3 million disability claims processed; 51,936 homeless veterans housed; benefits restored for vaccine-mandate discharges — breaking 3 million annual claims for the first time in VA history in FY2025 (3,001,734) and setting an all-time record in FY2026 (3,111,399) 💪

Record military recruitment goals met; largest military investment in decades with AI integration; F-47 sixth-generation fighter unveiled — the Air Force’s first sixth-generation fighter 💪

Hegseth imposed uniform dress and physical mandates across the services. No more beardos or fat generals.

🗳️ Elections

DOJ/FBI seized Fulton County 2020 ballots (January 2026); investigation ongoing — the first federal seizure of a county’s 2020 election ballots 💪

Election integrity and citizenship verification measures expanded nationwide; USPS program pending; SAVE Act drafted and run at Congress several times — the most aggressive federal push for citizenship verification in federal elections in modern history 💪

💻 Tech, Crypto, AI & Travel

TSA ended the post-9/11 “shoes off” rule at airport checkpoints (July 2025) — ending a 19-year nationwide checkpoint mandate in place since August 2006 🆕 💪

TikTok’s U.S. operations moved into an American-majority joint venture (deal closed Jan. 22–23, 2026); ByteDance’s stake capped at 19.9% — the first forced restructuring of TikTok into a U.S.-majority joint venture, capping ByteDance at 19.9% 🆕 💪

Crypto regulatory framework via GENIUS Act; Strategic Bitcoin Reserve created; Operation Choke Point 2.0 ended — the first major federal cryptocurrency statute signed into U.S. law (July 2025) and the nation’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (March 2025) 💪

Launched the Genesis Mission, putting America’s national labs to work on AI-driven science, with a goal of doubling U.S. scientific productivity within a decade. In its first year it launched 297 research projects at 369 institutions, lined up $2.5 billion in AI tools and computing from private partners, and brought its first AI supercomputer online at Oak Ridge in under a year 🆕

Signed an executive order (April 2026) to open a Right-to-Try pathway for psychedelic treatments for serious mental illness, including for veterans — the first presidential order opening a Right-to-Try pathway for psychedelic treatments, including for veterans 🆕 💪

FAA rolled out the SMART AI air-traffic tool in the Washington region (DCA, Dulles, and BWI) — the first operational AI air-traffic tool in the national capital region 🆕 💪

Massive AI, space, infrastructure, and nuclear investment projects, many (if not most) funded by foreign governments using their taxpayers’ money.

Have a terrific Wednesday, and then a joyful and rewarding Thanksgiving! Lord willing and if the crick don’t rise, I’ll meet you back here on Friday with an all-new roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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