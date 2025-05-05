Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! Your week-opening ‘accountability’ roundup includes: CIA ‘fires’ military mandate doctor and the Times publishes an awful bit of narrative manipulation; Trump accountability team sharpens its blades and cuts beyond the media surface; corporate media spins record stock market gains as bad news, an unfortunate development ten times more dangerous than falling egg prices; Trump offers spicy commentary; DOJ finally comes for some of the pandemic’s worst offenders and disaster profiteers; and Florida tees up constitutional showdown over immigration, as plucky state Attorney General defies activist federal judge under threat of contempt.

On Friday, the New York Times ran another very encouraging story headlined, “C.I.A. Fires Top Doctor Targeted by Far-Right Activist.” Jumping to the end, the Times never explained the fascinating question of why the CIA has “public health doctors” on staff. It didn’t even say what this particular doctor —who was the article’s main subject— did for the Agency. It’s almost like they’re not even trying at this point.

The CIA hired “Doctor” Terry Adirim (Master’s in Public Health) in December on a five-year renewable contract, as its “Director of the Center for Global Health Services.” Surely, if the blandly-named Center did anything good, the Times would surely have told us all about it. But readers got zero background; it remains a baffling mystery. That probably means the Center does virus-related stuff in other countries whose citizens would intensely dislike it if they knew what CIA was really up to. But whatever.

Dr. Terry holds a Harvard MPH and has a long resume of government service. In particular, and what got her plug pulled, Terry helped design and enforce the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate. Reports suggest she was the loudest and strongest internal DoD advocate for requiring jabs for healthy people in the least-risk cohort: U.S. soldiers.

Perhaps, or probably, seeing the writing on the Old Testament wall, the deep state spirited Dr. Terry out of DoD and into the bowels of the CIA skunkworks. Why? Because according to the Times, Dr. Adirim was only a month away from qualifying for full top-tier federal retirement benefits. But the Trump Administration found out about her new 5-year CIA contract, and she got her notice on April 4th. In other words, they deleted her plush retirement package.

Now, she’s suing.

Hilariously, the Times lovingly described Dr. Terry’s lawsuit in gleaming detail, paragraph after paragraph, even though it later conceded that her “suit has no direct evidence.” (Cue massive eye roll.) Her case argued a complicated set of facts about how “far right” covid activist Ivan Raiklin told Laura Loomer about Dr. Terry’s mandate hi-jinx, and then Laura used her connections to get Terry fired for political reasons.

The reporter even managed to shoehorn Roseanne Barr and General Flynn into the story.

Dr. Terry has no case, and that was obvious from the story itself. Not only was there “no direct evidence,” but the story’s final paragraph got around to admitting that “a clause in her contract allows termination with 30 days’ notice for any reason.” In other words, it doesn’t matter whether Laura Loomer complained to someone about bureaucratic barnacle Dr. Terry. She was an “at will” contractee, who enjoyed no civil service protections.

Unless she can show illegal discrimination or breach of specific terms in her contract, neither of which were mentioned in the story, her lawsuit is going nowhere.

Lest you be tempted to feel any sympathy for poor Dr. Terry, recall that, if the jab critics —particularly the most serious and data-driven among them— are even partly right, then this doctor you never heard of may be the culprit of the most consequential medical policy error in modern U.S. military history.

What the Times did its level best trying to make sound like more ugly Trump retaliation politics was, in fact, great news. Terry Adirim’s firing shows that covid accountability is starting to catch up with the insiders, not just the disposable white-coated morons dumb enough to leap in front of cameras during the virus time. “Doctor” Terry was a strategic-level bureaucrat, an insider who actually pulled Pentagon policy levers. And her firing shows the reckoning is no longer reaching just the media-exposed doctors— it’s catching up to the shadowy technocrats behind the curtains.

Her termination was significant and encouraging because she never said anything controversial in public. Terry stayed safely hidden behind the bureaucratic drapes. But they found her anyway. In other words, the Trump Administration’s focus on covid accountability is not just performative. They really are trying to root these dangerous people out.

Behold, right on cue, the latest example of media inversion. Yesterday’s Wall Street Journal story transformed record-breaking good stock market news into financial doom with a headline Eeyore would have loved: “Stock Market Today: Trump Vows Tariffs on Movies Made Abroad; Dow Futures Slip.” But the sub-headline flipped the script, revealing the truth that, “The S&P 500 rose for nine straight sessions through Friday, the longest winning streak in more than two decades.” That stunning admission was immediately capped by a depressing “futures” chart:

“Stock futures” are just bets on what the market will do next. So, they mainly reflect media mood manipulation rather than anything tangible. It must have been the only thing the reporter could find going the wrong direction that would provide a sufficiently depressing cover image.

The good news in the sub-headline, that the market just set a 20-year record for daily increases, was completely absent from the story. Not only should that singular fact have made up most of the story’s contents, but the article’s headline should have been, “Markets on Historic Run as Trump Expands Tariff Strategy.”

The Journal hates tariffs and the president who made them.

Appropos, here is a clip of President Trump on Air Force One this weekend, scolding the WSJ’s reporter that he works for a “rotten newspaper.” The President said it twice, slower the second time, to make sure the reporter got the message.

CLIP: Trump unfavorably reviews the Wall Street Journal (0:17).

The President asked, “Who are you with?” When the reporter answered, Trump sorrowfully said, “the Wall Street Journal has truly gone to hell. It is a rotten newspaper. Did you hear what I said? It's a rotten newspaper.”

Well? He’s not wrong.

Last Thursday, StatNews ran an important story headlined, “Justice Department sues Medicare Advantage insurers and brokers, alleging kickbacks.” The story’s sub-headline named names: “CVS Health, Elevance, and Humana paid brokers to steer people into their MA plans, DOJ says.”

Aetna (CVS Health), Anthem (Elevance), and Humana together account for nearly 40% of the Medicare Advantage market. Also fingered were three brokers: eHealth, GoHealth, and SelectQuote. All six companies are now defendants in the Justice Department’s massive new lawsuit.

The DOJ’s complaint alleged that, between 2016 and 2021, the insurers paid the brokers hundreds of millions of dollars to funnel healthier customers to them, and direct disabled customers to other insurers. The brokers were also bribed to sign people up for the most expensive plans— regardless of what they needed.

An Aetna whistleblower turned over internal messages showing insurance executives knew this practice was risky and likely illegal, but they kept quietly doing it anyway. One broker bragged —in writing— that Aetna was “jazzed” they had reduced disabled enrollees from 25% to 15%. Another admitted that Aetna’s product was “dog sh—t,” but “more money will drive more sales.”

If the Justice Department’s allegations are true, it wasn’t just unethical, but Aetna’s doggy doo violated a whole raft of federal anti-discrimination and anti-kickback laws. If the DOJ proves its case, fines could be in the billions— potentially becoming one of the largest civil health fraud penalties in U.S. history.

🔥 During the pandemic, big insurers like these defendants made record profits. For example, since elective and non-covid procedures were mostly canceled, insurers collected full premiums but paid out far less in claims. Indeed, 2020 was one of the most profitable years in history for big health, despite (or because of) the pandemic.

Many insurers cut lucrative deals to handle covid testing logistics, set up virtual care platforms, and manage vaccination data— often double-dipping between generous public reimbursements and internal billing systems. Some billed astronomical “out-of-network” charges to the government for routine covid tests.

Worse, big insurance was instrumental in implementing vaccine mandates through employer group plans and healthcare networks. Some insurers denied certain types claims for unvaccinated covid patients, or even increased premiums for the unvaxxed, especially in large corporate plans— which in turn forced corporations to ratchet up jab mandates trying to control their healthcare costs.

The DOJ’s lawsuit against Aetna, Humana, Elevance, and the major brokers signals a seismic shift in how the federal government is finally —finally!— starting to target the real pandemic profiteers: not just Big Pharma, but also Big Insurance.

Since ObamaCare passed in 2010, the DOJ has given big insurance the kid-glove treatment. The industry became a de facto protected class, benefiting from a political “look the other way” sentiment, since the government needed insurer cooperation to ensure the fragile national healthcare system worked. We know about the ongoing problems because some brave people —like Dr. Oz, who is now the CMS Director— have complained long and bitterly about all the Medicare fraud and corruption.

But now it’s a new day. People are fed up with big insurance. Their decade of gentle DOJ protection —currency for helping prop up the system— is over. The official détente is now collapsing under the weight of fraud, greed, and public fury. This new lawsuit represents the first major DOH push in fifteen years to unwind the insurer-broker kickback racket and bring accountability to the pandemic’s disaster capitalists.

As the song says, the times, they are a-changin'.

The pushback against a muley, over-reaching judiciary is starting to spread. Two days ago, the Florida Phoenix ran a story headlined, “Defiant State AG Uthmeier says he won't tell cops to stop arrests under suspended immigration law.” The sub-headline added, “AG faces hearing on May 29, when a U.S. judge will consider holding him in contempt.”

The standoff began after Florida passed a law making it a first-degree misdemeanor for entering the state as an “unauthorized alien,” with higher charges for subsequent re-entry. Activists promptly sued, making the tired and long-overused argument that only the federal government can enforce immigration laws. On April 4th, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams agreed, and ordered enforcement of Florida’s new law to be indefinitely stayed.

About two weeks later on April 23rd, State Attorney General James Uthmeier —appointed by DeSantis to replace the previous AG who took Marco Rubio’s Senate seat— wrote a letter to Florida’s law enforcement agencies telling them to keep making arrests under the new law despite Judge Williams’ order. He also appealed Judge William’s stay to the Eleventh Circuit.

“I do not believe an AG should be held in contempt for respecting the rule of law and appropriate separation of powers,” Uthmeier explained in a press conference. “The ACLU is dead set on obstructing President Donald Trump’s efforts to detain and deport illegals, and we are going to fight back. We will vigorously defend our laws and advance President Trump’s agenda on illegal immigration.”

Even though no arrests have been made since Uthmeier’s letter, Judge Williams still issued an order to show cause why AG Uthmeier should not be held in contempt of court, a set a hearing for May 29th.

Uthmeier is on solid ground. Unfortunately for immigration activists, the argument that only the federal government can enforce immigration law has already taken serious damage in the Fifth Circuit. In Texas v. United States and related rulings, the Fifth explicitly upheld states’ ability to participate in immigration enforcement under certain conditions, like when the federal government neglects its enforcement responsibilities.

To be perfectly fair, the Fifth Circuit’s decisions don’t bind the Eleventh Circuit or Judge Williams. But if the Eleventh decides differently, the case will be immediately ripe for the U.S. Supreme Court under the “split decisions” rule. Various parts of the Fifth Circuit’s decisions are already at the Supreme Court anyway.

Thus, we can see that Attorney General Uthmeier is playing a much bigger game than rope-an-attorney-general. A split between the Fifth and Eleventh Circuits over immigration enforcement would put the case on a direct glide path to the Supreme Court. That might be exactly what Florida and AG Uthmeier are aiming for: a constitutional showdown.

And if the Supreme Court allows states to participate in immigration law, even a little, the national floodgates will burst open. Well played, General Uthmeier.

Have a magnificent Monday!

