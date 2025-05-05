☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
6hEdited

"But they found her anyway. In other words, the Trump Administration’s focus on covid accountability is not just performative. They really are trying to root these dangerous people out"

The Trump administration is trying to restore a high trust society in all our institutions (not just public health) by undoing this:

Pathologizing normal, and normalizing pathology.

This is, at base, what the Lefts ideology is all about.

It needs to be demolished root to stem. Still lots of work to be done...but it's a great start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
6hEdited

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

So….help me understand….Terry Adirim (Master’s in Public Health) is a DOCTOR? With a Master’s degree? The trolls at The View wanted Dr. Jill to be Surgeon General? With a degree in Education? I have TWO Masters Degrees…does that mean I can call myself a Doctor now? All hail Dr. Nard…Queen of the Universe, Master of my Domain….bwahaha!

Seriously, though. The world is truly ridonkulous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture