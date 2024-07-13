Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Which means it’s time for the Weekend Edition. It’s another short one, since today I am returning to C&C HQ, and will be packing and heading to the airport in a few minutes. Don’t worry, I’ll ask about the tires. In today’s condensed roundup: House minority leader sends Dear Biden letter to Dear Colleagues; NATO deploys terrifying new strategic weapons and ideas for even more terrifying new strategic weapons; RussoChinese axis expands, irking Biden’s neocons; billionaire donation irks corporate media but proves pandemic chickens are coming home; and Meta lets Trump out of Facebook jail while making a stunning admission.

🔥🔥 Newsweek ran a shocking story yesterday headlined, “Joe Biden gets update from Hakeem Jeffries on Democratic revolt.” The news shocked and updated political experts, who were updated and surprised to learn that Hakeem Jeffries can write letters.

There isn’t much to the story. House Minority Leader Jeffries (D-NY) met with Biden mano-a-mano on Thursday night for a “spirited” interview. Unfortunately, the two men’s meeting was not transcribed and we have no record of how often Biden finished his sentences using ellipses and the word “…anyway.”

(I don’t mean to complain, but sometimes I feel like it just isn’t fair. Why should Biden be spared the frequently difficult labors of coming up with something, you know, I told him, oh well … anyway.)

Obviously, the Jeffries-Biden meeting was a disaster. Otherwise they’d have told us something about it. Instead, all anybody got was two short paragraphs making up Jeffries’ addressed to “Dear colleagues”letter to House Democrats, which he struggled all night at the keyboard to perfect using complete sentences:

And not a single “anyway.” Great job, leader Jeffries! But in sum, Jeffries reported back to his House Democrats that, “I told him, okay?”

The record is regrettably absent of any response from the Quamquat-in-Chief. (Sorry! Generic Vegetable in Chief. Apologies to Quamquat fans.) We are left to imagine whatever Biden said during the meeting, but I bet it was long and had lots of ellipses.

Jeffries’ letter notably omitted any presidential endorsement. Meaning, Jeffries could have told House Democrats, “I was completely reassured and we all need to get behind our Party’s best mind and glorious leader, Joseph R. Cabbage.” Instead, the letter just sort of ended abruptly, even more abruptly than how Biden aides pull the plug on a press conference the instant Joe starts rambling again about ‘the blacks.’

But if we look a little closer, there’s a clue. It’s right there, in Jeffries short phrase tacked onto the end of his second paragraph: “heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared.” Wait. What is “the path forward?” One supposes that if the Path Forward included anybody whose name rhymed with ‘pie-den’, Jeffries probably would have said so.

Is Joe Biden wandering down a different political path than the hiking trail the House Democrats are on? Is this all just a staged psyop to grease the undemocratic transition to a replacement candidate, long planned since 2022? Will Taylor Swift ever settle down, or will she keep dating into her 60’s? These are challenging questions with no clear answers.

But what we know for sure is that Jeffries wrote his short, halfhearted, but neatly written letter even though Joe Biden just commandingly announced the rapid deployment of NATO’s strategic army of TikTok influencers, a military development even more stunning and consequential than the United States’ invasion of Grenada.

🚀🚀 Meanwhile, the rest of the world shocked geopolitical experts by responding to cratering U.S. leadership in entirely predictable ways. Bloomberg ran an irksome story Thursday headlined, “Modi’s Embrace of Putin Irks Biden Team Pushing Support for Kyiv.”

What irked, peeved, riled, and disgruntled Biden’s war planners was a photo destined to become one of those iconic pre-war images, like that happy sailor kissing a buxom nurse in Times Square after World War II. In this week’s photo, recently re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked happy and relieved while getting, not a kiss, but a full bear hug from the Russian Bear. In Moscow. Whew, Modi seemed to be thinking, I almost took a trip on the Hinden-Biden!

It looks like he doesn’t want to let go.

Now, as you know, I hate to criticize. But is “irked” a sufficiently strong sensation for Biden’s State Department to feel as one of the largest U.S. allies turns its back on us and embraces the RussoChinese axis? Are those State Department morons paying attention to current events?

This irksome new development was not part of the original Biden Plan, or so they tell us:

India has 1.3 billion citizens. “Billion.” With a “B.” Other words that start with a “B” are “Biden,” “Beet,” “Broccoli,” and “Bok Choy.” Somehow President Bok Choy has, in three short years, driven the Indians literally into the arms of Russia. Plus India signed up for BRICS. (India is the “I” in BRICS. Other words beginning with “I” include “insanity,” “ineptitude,” and “incompetence”).

It’s worth mentioning that India and China have been historic enemies, what with China’s robot dogs frequently leaving lawn presents all along India’s northern border when the Indians aren’t looking. Which irked them.

China, historically unfriendly to Russia in the pre-Broccoli period, but now Russia’s closest ally, has 1.5 billion citizens. It sure looks like Biden’s neocon war experts have, through shrewd tactics and cunning strategeries, mostly by putting a guy in charge who calls the other NATO leaders “President Putin” by mistake, managed to create a Russia-India-China coalition accounting for nearly half the world’s population.

That’s a big army. But don’t worry. NATO’s arsenal of high-tech wonder weapons include more than just TikTok influencers. NATO generals, and I am not making this up, have announced record-shattering plans to someday build fabulously expensive hellscape swarms of AI drones that are infinitely more complicated and do less damage than cheap, dumb artillery shells, in which the Russians are swimming.

But listen. This is the main point. The AI drones will be built by transexual midgets with no fewer than three mixed minority parents. Check, check, check, check.

One might also observe, if one were being hyper critical of Biden’s pugilistic ‘foreign policy,’ that India and China are two of the world’s largest nuclear powers. And Russia has, hands down, the world’s largest and most creative nuclear arsenal. They have a missile that creates tsunamis. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army can’t build a single working pier even with a $400 million budget.

Just saying.

Half the world’s population sounds like a lot. But on the other hand, for comparison, the total population of all NATO countries is currently only 900 million souls. But don't worry! It might seem lopsided now, but Biden is not taking this with his arms hanging limply like two deli sausages. He is busily expanding our alliances. For example, Biden’s neocons are diligently seducing Equatorial Guinea (pop. 1.6 million). From the Intercept, in March:

Joe’s sharp as a tack! Go get ‘em, Joe! Save democracy using dictators!

But … are we the baddies?

(In case you missed this classic gem, here’s the full sketch (2:49).)

I’m just asking! Don’t cancel me.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Bloomberg ran an equally irksome story headlined “Musk Donates to Trump, Tapping Vast Fortune to Swing 2024 Race.” The sub-headline added, “Tech mogul contributed to group backing Trump in swing states; Move demonstrates Musk’s growing influence in Washington.”

Also irking partisan Democrats, Elon Musk is steaming full speed ahead. Tesla’s stock has nearly doubled over the last three months:

Corporate media, long content with looney leftwing oligarchs like George Soros, was also irked, and quite sure that Elon Musk’s historic donation to a pro-Trump super PAC is literally destroying democracy.

I attended a semi-secret event late last night at an undisclosed location in Nashville. The speaker was Georgetown University Law Professor and frequent legal commentator Jonathon Turley. Turley said, point blank, that Elon Musk has done more to save free speech than possibly any other individual who isn’t a Supreme Court Justice. The professor was referring, of course, to Musk’s purchase of Twitter and subsequent Twitter files disclosures.

Much could be said about all this, and we must acknowledge that plenty of folks remain wary of being brain-chipped. But I would just offer one point, a point that corporate media always studiously avoids in its overwrought reporting about the tech entrepreneur: Musk was a lifelong democrat until California officials shut down his car plant as non-essential during the pandemic.

Here it is, behold, the beginning of the Musk Revolution, the genesis of his political awakening, an astoundingly stupid and catastrophically cretinous communication that was recorded in real-time on social media between witless “proud latina” and Assemblywoman (former) Lorena Gonzalez and Elon Musk, long before the notion of buying Twitter ever graced the billionaire’s hyperactive grey matter:

Now, one massively significant tweet later, lifelong Democrat Musk is deploying his intellect and resources to help Republicans. Here come the chickens! Back to their roosts. I told them, over and over, they would live to regret their high-handed pandemic decrees. But like the deaf adder of old, no matter how loudly I piped, they wouldn’t listen.

So.

📈📈 Speaking of great free speech news, CNBC reported a remarkable development yesterday under the headline, “Meta lifts Trump's Facebook and Instagram restrictions ahead of election.” The sub-headline added, “Meta said Friday it will remove any previously imposed penalties and restrictions on former President Donald Trump’s social media accounts, effective immediately.”

President Trump has been cooling his heels in Facebook jail ever since January 6th, 2021, for spreading misinformation. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta denies censoring anybody for their political views, only misinformers, like crazy antivaxxers who claim the covid shots don’t stop transmission. Dummies.

Anyway, the ongoing censorship of the Republican Party’s presidential candidate was the best proof of all that political censorship does exist. But Meta has apparently reconsidered, changed its mind, evolved, or pivoted, whatever you want to call it. And now, having served his three-year digital sentence, Trump is a free man:

At this point, why should President Trump post anything on Facebook? Meaning, who cares. But it’s still an interesting development, coming just before the convention, and amidst the Biden Regime Change sideshow.

I’ll take this as a win. Not because Facebook has finally removed President Trump’s account restrictions, but because Meta acknowledged in its statement a “responsibility to allow political expression.”

Who knew? Meta’s admission of a duty to “allow political expression” is by itself significant progress. They may regret admitting the existence of that duty. We shall see.

Have a wonderful weekend! C&C and your author will both return on Monday morning, to kick off Republican Convention week the right way. See you then.

