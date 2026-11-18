Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Your roundup includes: Florida voters cut their own property taxes, and local governments answer with Washington Monument Syndrome, threatening the libraries, the parks, and, in the cruelest cut of all, the mosquitoes, which are now apparently hostages to the debate. A dark chapter from my childhood involving an ultrasonic gadget and a shirtless ten-year-old; Apple, the NSA, and Microsoft all have perfectly routine explanations for their outages; Xi greets Trump on the tarmac ahead of the first-ever meeting of American, Chinese, and Russian leaders, something even World War II couldn’t pull off; Europe begs for “no surprises”; the Q folks break out the decoder rings; and Trump’s lame-duck clock keeps ticking toward Speaker Jeffries and his feelings.

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All is not sunny in Florida. It narrowly avoided the blue tsunami, but the icy winds of war are gathering. The very souls of Sunshine State residents will be tried as never before in a frosty forge of revolution. Florida man’s unstoppable stubbornness faces the stolid immovability of obese local governments drunk on expiring covid money and inflated property taxes who have no intention of adjusting the lifestyles to which they’ve become accustomed. Late last week, Florida Today reported, “Tax-cut hangover: Florida cities grapple with how to manage Amendment 3 result.”

Those living outside our peninsula may not immediately recognize “Amendment 3.’ But it’s famous here. It’s a constitutional amendment that a supermajority of Florida voters approved on November 3rd. It sets a ten-year schedule of increasing exemptions from property taxes for Floridians’ principal residences (homestead properties).

It is breaking the state. And this is critically important. It passed despite the blue wave because it should be a Democrat dream. It’s everything they said they wanted.

Remember how Democrats ran on affordability? They wouldn’t shut up about it. Remember how they gassed on about rising home prices? Remember how they kept telling everyone that rich people should carry the burden, since they’ve been ‘blessed’ in other ways?

Well, never mind all those things. Behold! The real Democrat agenda: Protecting bureaucracy.

Amendment 3 inarguably makes housing more affordable. It lowers the single biggest part of the annual carrying cost. It least helps rich folks, who generally own more than one home, since the exemption only applies to one single primary home. The exemption schedule barely makes a dent in annual property taxes for multi-million-dollar properties (though it does protect them from getting their taxes suddenly yanked up). It doesn’t apply at all to businesses.

On the other hand, it helps regular, non-rich Floridians who only own one home the most. It helps first-time homeowners. It helps poor folks. It lowers the price of housing.

Democrats say they want lower gas prices. They want lower healthcare prices. They want lower insurance prices. They want lower grocery prices. But they do not, apparently, want to lower the single biggest annual expense faced by homeowners: property taxes.

🔥 Since 2019, Florida’s local property tax collections roughly doubled, from about $32 billion in 2019 to $62 billion in 2026. Many counties enjoyed ad valorem (property tax) levies that rose 30%–80% or more from 2020 to 2025, while their populations grew far slower.

They could have passed massive property tax reductions. They could have socked the money away. But blue cities and counties went crazy. They awarded themselves raises. They hired friends and relatives. They funded homeless NGOs and built out equity departments. In my own utopian little county, the budget expanded by 77% in six years (And even that wasn’t enough. Its debt doubled).

Now, facing budget tightening, they are screaming to the high hills. They’ve called Amendment 3 a “train wreck,” “a haircut with a weed eater,” “bloody,” “devastating,” “the dark ages,” with “kids left adrift,” the “police defunded,” and predictions that “multiple municipalities will fold.” (And they call us conspiracy theorists.)

Still, they are not taking this lying down. They are preparing for war.

🔥 “Washington Monument Syndrome” is when government officials facing budget cuts start cutting popular, highly visible public services instead of cutting any wasteful or less important spending. The whole state is about to encounter Washington Monument Syndrome as local governments retaliate to punish voters.

In bright-blue Leon County, for example, where our state capital sits, officials have threatened to close libraries, reduce EMS teams, fix potholes slower, and make the deepest cut of all: slashing mosquito control.

I was born in Florida. So, I’ve encountered mosquitoes roughly the size and weight of medium-build Doberman pinschers. I know these insects well. Ages ago, when I was but a lad of ten, during one of his entrepreneurial phases, my dentist father made me test an ultrasonic mosquito-repelling device he was considering investing in. He dropped me off in the swampy woods in shorts and no shirt, gadget clipped to my belt, leaving me stranded for several hours to see what happened. What happened is, the device failed. It was a washout. Florida mosquitoes don’t care about silly noises humans can’t hear.

Fifty years on, it remains a bitter memory. Whenever I think about that little adventure, I start compulsively itching everywhere. Everywhere. The fact that my father would be promptly arrested if he tried something like that in 2026 does little to heal the scars. But I am straying from the agenda paper. Back to the story.

The same kinds of dark promises are issuing from almost every county seat and city council in the state.

🔥 Like a fresh crop of mosquito eggs, Florida’s bureaucrats are preparing to drain taxpayers’ blood in every way they can think of. The City of Largo in Pinellas County proposes to cut its library hours in half (56 to 28 per week), close the Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo Community Center, Highland Family Aquatic Center, some nature parks and sports fields, and eliminate all city events. Pensacola’s mayor even threatened to auction off the city’s parks:

What you don’t see mentioned in the many local articles is the most obvious solution. No official has suggested returning to a 2019 adjusted baseline. In other words, they could just chop off the post-pandemic revenue growth from rising property values and federal covid cash, add back whatever spending was needed for population and inflation, and only then look at further reductions.

That would be fair, even-handed, logical, and best of all, easy. In other words: impossible.

It is the last thing they’ll do. They plan to politically die before returning to 2019 budget levels. You know it, I know it, they know it— and they know we know it. This is a vast experiment in self-governance, pitting local bureaucracies against their own citizens in a painful battle to the political death.

They are almost certainly already planning their repeal campaign for the next election cycle in two years. It’s the classic strategy: make voters keep voting till they get the result they want. I’ll bet Michelle’s Tahoe.

One recent example was Brexit. The UK government treated British citizens’ votes as a problem to be mitigated. It increased friction for everyone, required multiple votes, and, when that failed, they’ve kept steadily chipping away at the margins.

A closer-to-home example was when, in 1979, California voters approved Proposition 13, a constitutional amendment capping annual increases to 1% per year and rolling assessed values back to 1975 levels. It should have slashed local government budgets by nearly half. But they quickly made up for it in fees and state subsidies, and their budgets just kept growing, undisturbed.

But maybe Florida Man is different. Florida Man don’t care. So … who’ll give in first? Republicans have their work cut out for them.

🔥 Nobody knows how it will play out. Nothing quite like this has ever happened before. It’s a revolution. It is a modern Boston Tea Party. Amendment 3 is one of the single largest tax reductions in American history. Every local government in the state —every city, county, and unincorporated township— is writhing like a bent hand-blender in pain and anguish. And a brand-new governor and a new legislature arrive in January to deal with the fallout. No more DeSantis.

What happens to us will inform conservatives in every other state. You non-Floridians will learn a memorable lesson from either our success or our failure, just like I did back in the swampy woods of Pinellas County. (And now you know where my distrust of authority figures originally came from.)

Brothers, if we fall, snatch up the flag and fight on.

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Do you think top Trump officials read Coffee & Covid along with us every morning? I have no special knowledge. But I found yesterday’s New York Times headline very suggestive. Does this sound familiar? Behold:

Yesterday delivered more new software glitches and upgrade bugs. To be honest, though, these outages seemed more like page-16 stories that nobody would’ve given the slightest attention to, if we weren’t still hung over from the Friday the 13th weekend’s binge of glitches. Still, corporate media ran cyber-fear stories all day yesterday.

An “internal update” briefly interrupted Apple Pay, iCloud, and the App Store. The NSA blamed “scheduled internal maintenance” for having its secure internal phone system shut down for several hours. Microsoft modified its original story, now blaming last week’s two-day outage on a dormant bug in its email system.

Regular readers will recognize the Secretary of State’s theory, which was colorfully described in yesterday morning’s roundup. Speaking from Manila, Secretary Marco Rubio said almost the same thing, nearly word-for-word. See if it sounds familiar:

If he is reading along with us, then… welcome Marco! You’re in the right place.

President Trump, also in Manila for the ASEAN trade summit, and who we assume has better intel on what’s actually happening than anyone in the world, seemed unworried. “It’s life,’’ Trump said. “When you are big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

🔥 Keep an eye on this next story. The tech outages are a sideshow act compared to the potential significance of Trump’s Asian trip, which has received much quieter coverage. Trump left Manila for Shenzhen, China, where President Xi of China personally greeted him on the tarmac. With a very un-Xi-like hug.

This morning, NBC reported, “Xi Jinping greets Trump as he arrives in China, a rare move ahead of Putin talks.” Rare is one way of putting it.

When the two leaders met at the airport early this morning, Xi had just finished meeting with Russian President Putin. Tomorrow, the three leaders will confer together. If you’re an American, this might be news to you, and you might not know what to make of it. From our coverage, it sounds like just another Trump meeting.

It isn’t. This is historic, and everyone except New York Times readers knows it. The AP euphemistically called it “unprecedented.”

🔥 Get this: the leaders of China, Russia, and the United States have never held an in-person meeting together. When I say ‘never,’ I don’t just mean since Trump became president. I mean never never. Never ever. That’s not a scheduling accident.

It is so significant that some Russian pop artists are painting posters about it.

Even World War II never managed to bring the trio together, even though the nations were ostensible allies. In 1943, Roosevelt met Chiang Kai-shek in Cairo, but Stalin stayed away, partly because the USSR wasn’t yet at war with Japan. At Yalta and Potsdam, Stalin met the Americans and the British, but China wasn’t at the table. In 1972, Nixon saw Mao in February and Brezhnev in May, which was the whole point of triangular diplomacy: play them off each other and never seat them together.

So it wasn’t any failure of diplomatic hospitality or a faux pas with the invitation envelopes. It was the core strategy of the globalists and neocons. They meant to keep Russia and China separated, aggravated with each other, and not bring them together. The neocons’ notion was that it would be easier to beat them separately than if the two countries ever got along with each other.

You couldn’t even imagine a more ambitious agenda.

🔥 China’s foreign ministry says the three will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations,” calling it of “groundbreaking significance.” Yuri Ushakov, President Putin’s foreign-policy aide, said that “the significance and symbolism of this meeting can hardly be overestimated.”

Those comments were not hyperbolic. Normally, getting any group of high-visibility leaders together would take months or even years of wrangling over the location, the signaling, and even where the table settings go. This one only seems to have taken about a week. Maybe it’s because the three men like each other.

🔥 The Guardian reported that, when asked about expected topics, Trump listed denuclearization, the Iran war, economics, trade, and, sarcastically, “my favorite subject, Ukraine.” All three leaders (or their top officials) invoked World War II alliances. They are certainly not trying to downplay the meeting or set low expectations.

You’d be surprised, but not everyone likes the idea of a historic and unprecedented conference of the world’s three most powerful leaders discussing world peace. NBC reported Trump’s comments “sparked anxiety in places such as Ukraine, Iran and the Beijing-claimed island of Taiwan.”

The Europeans asked to come along. Trump said “no.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it “completely unacceptable for third countries to discuss Ukraine’s fate without involving Ukraine itself.” He begged, “Please, no surprises.” Poland’s Sikorski criticized giving Putin a seat at all, and the quintessential whiner Zelensky muttered that Ukraine “doesn’t want Yalta 2, 3, 4.” Headline from WION:

Apart from American media, which is trying to frame this history-making meeting as merely a trade conference, the rest of the world is buzzing with guesses ranging from mild to wild.

Q folks’ excitement is off the charts. Back on April 8, 2018, Q dropped #1081. It quoted a reader comment: “Putin becomes our Ally. Xi becomes our Ally. Xi & Putin are also under attack by the deep state.” Q replied, “POTUS NEVER telegraphs his moves. Think logically.” The Q substacks think that tomorrow’s meeting confirms that “The Storm” has arrived, which is probably more meteorology than the facts support. But there you go.

My take is that Trump is on a clock. The lame duck is a window, and it closes on January 3, 2027, when the new Congress is sworn in. Anything needing a vote, whether sanctions relief, world peace, or a nuclear de-escalation deal, has about six working weeks, which includes Thanksgiving and Christmas. After that, any deal with Putin and Xi collides with Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, who will first need to consult Europe, Ukraine, and his feelings.

Whether any public developments follow or not, it does give the three men who control most of the world’s nuclear weapons an unprecedented chance to meet privately without electronics or eavesdroppers. That’s what really has everyone worried, especially the globalists and neocons, who wish to prevent the formation of a “multipolar world.”

For eighty years, the experts made sure these three chairs never sat at the same table. Tomorrow they do. Whatever comes out of that room, the seating chart alone just set a new benchmark. World peace only comes from conversations, not policy papers.

Blue tsunamis and software glitch-storms notwithstanding, we are living through a historic epoch. We should stop every once in a while to appreciate that.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Come back tomorrow morning for more essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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