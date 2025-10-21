Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup today includes: Ninth Circus overrides lefty judge and greenlights National Guard into nation’s least favorite city—Portland; a vast, 80-year-old dot-connecting world-peace story rockets from the deep wastelands of the frozen Siberian tundra and crushes a former comedian; and Florida again leads the way into phase two of the Great 2025 Pedophile Pileup.

Yesterday, local Portland NBC affiliate KGW8 ran a story headlined, “9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules Trump can deploy National Guard troops to Portland.” Corporate media has primly adopted the Orwellian phrase “small group of protesters outside the ICE facility” to describe the chaotic scene. But thanks to courageous independent reporters, we have real-time pictures worth more than a thousand misleading words:

Do not be misled by claims of mostly peacefulness. Portland’s Antifa protesters have been on their very best behavior, because their organizers know that Trump’s National Guard deployment into Oregon needed evidence of violence after the deployment was stymied by Portland federal judge Karen J. Immergut. (Yes, Karen.)

Three weeks ago, Judge Immergut ‘temporarily’ stayed the National Guard for the legally maximum 14 days, and then renewed it for another two weeks right before it expired. She clearly planned to keep on renewing it every 14 days until Antifa completed its good work in the befuddled Pacific Northwest city.

Judge Immergut’s plan ran into a barricade yesterday, when a 3-judge panel (Trump, Trump, Clinton) on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Immergut’s stay (2-1). Technically, they “stayed her stay,” but thinking about that too hard can give you a Mr. Misty Icecream Headache.

The two majority judges applied logic and a shiny, brand-new 9th Circuit standard developed in the Newsom cases related to the recent LA riots. They wrote, “The evidence the President relied on reflects a colorable assessment of the facts and law within a range of honest judgment ... We thus conclude that Defendants are likely to succeed on the merits of their appeal.”

In other words, under the Newsom standard, judges should not decide for themselves whether National Guard deployment makes sense; that’s the Executive Branch’s job. The court’s role is limited to ensuring that deployments are merely rational. In other words, under any colorable view of the facts, within any “range of honest judgment,” that the President’s decision is arguably defensible and not arbitrary or capricious.

The lone dissenting judge (the Clinton appointee) penned a fiery dissent, complaining that “today’s decision is not merely absurd, it erodes the people’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to object to the government’s policies and actions.”

Unsurprisingly, within minutes, obviously having predicted the loss, lawyers for Portland and Oregon filed a “motion for en banc reconsideration,” asking the full panel of all twelve judges on the 9th Circuit to review the latest decision. They could’ve gone straight to the US Supreme Court, but I guess they didn’t prefer those odds.

Due to a bizarre confluence of procedural missteps and mistiming, Judge Immergut’s second (renewal) stay remains in effect, since the appellate panel ruled on her first stay. Based on the ruling, the President’s lawyers have asked Judge Immergut to voluntarily dissolve her second stay. I predict she will, but she’ll do it at the speed of a glacier growing in slow motion.

Fireworks in Portland, and fireworks in the courtroom. As above, so below.

Almost no one covered what should have been last week’s most interesting and most discussed story. Only Fox and foreign media dared. U.S. corporate outlets flinched like they saw the vast arc of history landing on the roof of their Smart Car. India Today covered the news that started the ball rolling, which ran under the headline, “Russia gives US super-secret JFK files with map that could shake up world.” Just wait. This is another world-shaker.

The hand-drawn map within the newly released files —never seen before— bears the provocative English legend, “Kennedy-Khruschev World Peace Bridge—could and should be built between Alaska and Russia. AT ONCE.”

Last week, photogenic Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl.), member of the House Disclosure Committee, announced that —after asking them nicely— the Russians handed over a curated copy of their 400-page KGB dossier on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Translators are still working. But that map jumped right out and launched a week of wild speculation over what could be Trump’s most controversial and world-changing move yet.

🔥 One trending hypothesis is that, if the Russian dossier is accurate, at the time of his death, Kennedy—scared straight by the Cuba standoff— was engaged in personal back-channel talks with Soviet General Secretary Khrushchev to officially broker peace between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, including a joint trade development plan as shown on the dossier’s map.

Others have wondered whether his top-secret peace efforts were the straw that spurred his assassination. For more speculation about the disclosure, see Promethian Action’s take (11:23).

Progressives, who hate Russia almost as much as they hate their own president, are already pre-bunking whatever is in the file like vampires snarling over a plan to plant garlic in the community garden. Here’s Washington Post columnist Marc Theissen, sneering as hard as he can:

Despite Theissen’s intellectually vacant take, and according to various reports, historians and various Congressional Committees have long sought the Russians’ file —for over forty years— without success. Only Trump could get it.

It could be nothing, or it could open a whole new chapter in the JFK story, right when we thought it had gone back to sleep. For instance, we have never heard about Kennedy’s outreach to the Soviets. Fascinating.

🔥 But even more provocatively, the Cold War-era “Peace Bridge” map appears to be much more than a mere historical relic. This week, Kyrill Dmitriev, a Putin confidante and director of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, took the map on what could best be described as world tour, or maybe a drive to the hoop, suggesting with custom infographics that Elon Musk could build the whole thing for pennies on the ruble. Here’s one:

Remember the Elon reference. It will become more important in a minute.

🔥 This week, even President Trump mentioned the Peace Bridge. During the latest dramatic but mostly useless meeting with diminutive President Zelensky —who at least wore a jacket this time— the President hilariously surprised the Ukrainian President by asking what he thought about building a Peace Bridge between America and Russia. Zelensky: “I’m not happy with this idea.”

CLIP: President Trump asks Zelensky about the US-Russia Peace Bridge (tunnel) idea (3:48).

Trump laughed out loud, looked around at reporters, and said, “I don’t think he liked it.” But Trump referred to the idea as “interesting.” Remember— the entire concept is insanely controversial, because Russia is buried under about twelve layers of sanctions, and there is almost no trade happening between that country and the US.

The neocons would stroke out.

Returning now to everyone’s favorite space billionaire and world’s richest man, consider this curious missive. Several months ago, Elon re-posted without comment a short, mysterious video explaining just how close Russia and the US are in the Bering Strait off Alaska (only about 70 miles).

CLIP: Elon Musk’s mysterious April re-tweet of video showing how close the US and Russia are (1:01).

I called his post ‘mysterious’ because not even Elon’s followers understood why he posted the clip. He’s never explained. As of this morning, here is the very first comment below Elon’s tweet:

So let’s try to connect all these intriguing dots.

🔥 In April, Elon retweeted that Bering Strait video, which emphasizes the real possibility of building a trade tunnel between Alaska and Siberia. Last week, the Russians suddenly handed over their long-sought, secret JFK files, including a map of the exact same territory, and then started chattering about how Elon’s Boring Company could connect the two nations. Our media pretended it couldn’t even see the story, like a middle-schooler playing the “I’m ignoring you” game.

It is hard to ignore the remarkable similarity between Kennedy’s Peace Bridge map and Elon’s video map. What are the odds?

Then a couple days ago, Trump floated the same idea in one of the week’s most widely covered presidential meetings, and did it in a provocative way that appeared designed for maximum press coverage (“Trump insulted Zelensky with dumb Russian idea”).

Could this “Peace Bridge” thing be more than just a random notion that unexpectedly floated out of the surprising release of a JFK dossier meaningless to anyone except historians and JFK conspiracy buffs?

If President Trump —the real-estate developer— has a primary peace tool, it is trade, commerce, and real-estate development. His Gaza plan, for instance, involves the redevelopment of the war-torn region into a world-class tourist destination (“Riviera on the Mediterranean”). Now we begin to see the outlines of an even more massive move: settling the world’s conflict with Russia by formally developing the two countries into the next-door neighbors that they geographically are, through the massive real-estate development of a trade corridor.

All the pieces are on the chessboard: The arc of history running right through Democrat President JFK. The looming settlement of the Ukraine war. Elon Musk’s breakthrough drilling technology. Russian interest in the plan. Siberian rare earths providing a compelling predicate. A U.S.–Russia link that could outflank China’s Belt and Road. I could go on.

Democrats —set on a hair trigger to detect any Russia ‘favoritism’— apparently immediately sussed out the plan when JFK’s map appeared, and that is why corporate media is stubbornly ignoring the story.

If I’m right, Trump will settle the Ukraine war with a grand economic deal that will also resolve the longest-running conflict in modern history, a conflict that spawned countless proxy wars (Vietnam, Korea, Ukraine, etc), using a stillborn solution designed at the peak of the Cold War by one of the Democrats’ favorite presidents.

They won’t give him the Nobel, of course, but still. Just think of it.

Yesterday, NBC ran a very encouraging story headlined, “Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to Roblox over child safety.” Half of American kids under 16 play on Roblox.

Leading the latest charge is Florida’s new Attorney General James Uthmeier, who launched a child-safety crusade several months ago by focusing his office on child predators. Since, Florida has racked up thousands of arrests and taken down multiple high-profile child pornography rings.

While tracing those cases, Uthemeir explained, investigators uncovered something more sinister: entire networks of predators posing as children inside Roblox’s cheerful digital playground.

The discovery sent Florida’s investigators down a pixelated rabbit hole.

Imagine a cross between Minecraft, YouTube, and a casino — that’s Roblox. It’s a sprawling digital playground where millions of kids build games, play, and chat through customizable avatars that look like hyperactive animated Lego figurines.

Every day, roughly sixty million players aged 6 and up log on, trading virtual currency, attending digital concerts, and exploring user-created worlds that range from cute pet simulators to disturbingly realistic dating clubs. Parents think their kids are just stacking digital blocks, but Roblox is less a game than an unregulated mini-metaverse — a wild, neon bazaar where creativity and digital serpents share the same chatroom.

The danger isn’t theoretical. Since 2021, the lawsuits have been stacking up.

One Iowa lawsuit alleged a 13-year-old girl was introduced to an adult predator via Roblox, then trafficked and raped, alleging Roblox’s design features made children “easy prey for pedophiles.” Other reports detail how predators have used Roblox to groom children, exchange in-game currency (“Robux”) or virtual gifts for explicit photos, and steer kids to outside platforms like Discord or Snapchat for more intimate contact.

Last July, Bloomberg ran a long-form, magazine-style exposé on the platform. Take a gander at this headline:

“Parents are letting children play on Roblox thinking it’s a cute little kids’ game, with no idea what is really happening,” child safety activist Kirra Pendergast told the reporter. “If I could wipe one app off the face of the Earth right now, it would be that one—it would be Roblox.”

“I started asking kids more specific things, like ‘Who’s been offered free Robux to strip their avatar down to their undies?’ and heaps of kids put their hands up, giggling,” Pendergast said in an interview. Since the pandemic, hundreds of kids have told her that they’ve been asked to shift messaging from Roblox to Snapchat or Discord, or have been dared to do what she calls “wildly inappropriate things,” like sending nude photos in exchange for Robux.

🔥 This week’s development marks a sharp escalation. Until now, Florida’s subpoenas to tech platforms have been civil subpoenas— formal requests for information, compliance, and “let’s talk about it” paperwork. But Uthmeier’s latest subpoena is criminal. That’s a whole different species of subpoena, issued not for a polite inquiry but for evidence in an active criminal investigation.

Civil subpoenas are nearly the equivalent of asking nicely. Recipients can raise lots of objections, from technical (“it’s too broad”) to legal (“there’s no statutory authority”). But criminal subpoenas carry the full weight of the government’s prosecutorial power, and documents must be coughed up as long as they are “reasonably relevant” and not privileged.

Failure to comply with a criminal subpoena risks criminal contempt, not just a civil sanction. In other words: defy it and you might see handcuffs, not just a Robux fine.

In other words, Florida isn’t asking Roblox to explain itself anymore— it’s demanding names and records, and building probable cause. The move signals that Uthmeier’s office believes crimes have already been committed inside Roblox’s virtual walls, and the state intends to start hauling flesh-and-blood defendants into real courtrooms.

That’s why Uthmeier’s move this week made waves. Roblox has been dodging civil suits for years. AG Uthmeier just said, “dodge this.”

Have a terrific Tuesday! Get back here tomorrow morning, for more brain-enhancing essential news and spirited commentary.

