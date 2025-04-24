☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Valerie
10h

I have a client who works for the IRS (in IT) that came in yesterday. She was saying that the people who received true accommodations for working at home, prior to covid, say because they’re disabled or whatever, are also being required to come into the office every day. That doesn’t sound right to me, it sounds like ‘they’re taking away the poor kids lunch money!’ When they just moved it to another department. Anyone have ideas on this?

She also said that people who lived like 15 miles away were taking the package because they just can’t commute that far into work (we live in freaking HOUSTON, we drive 15 miles to go out to dinner). A couple of other gems were that people who were working at home to take care of their kids or elderly parents were just at a loss, without options, and were going to take the package. And also that there are multiple people in their 80s still working there because they like seeing everyone and don’t have anyone at home.

Now this client definitely leans left but she is not woke, she did lament the chaos going on and morale issues, but she’s worked in the private sector before and had been laid off and knows how this goes and is actually looking forward to improved efficiency. I set her straight on the commute, the child/elder care and the old people working (‘it’s not the responsibility of your workplace to accommodate those things’, I was kind and I’ve known this woman for years, it wasn’t argumentative at all). Anyway, she also said that 27,000 ish have taken the package this 2nd time around, about 4,000 the first time out of 102,000. That’s about 25%, so I’m thinking it’s going well over there.

Anyway, just thought I’d share.

Janice P - Words Beyond Me
10h

But you, beloved, ought to remember the words that were spoken beforehand by the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ, that they were saying to you, “In the last time there will be mockers, following after their own ungodly lusts.” These are the ones who cause divisions, worldly-minded, devoid of the Spirit. But you, beloved, building yourselves up on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in the love of God, waiting anxiously for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to eternal life.

— Jude 17-21 NAS

