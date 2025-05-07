Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Unfortunately, today’s special edition focuses on a single, incredibly troubling issue: the target of the largest peacetime FBI operation in history. It’s not good news. But we must dig into it nonetheless. I apologize for the departure from our usual upbeat commentary, but if any story demands our attention, this is that story.

Don’t be discouraged, but this is the worst, most horrifying story I have ever had to cover. Whatever we believed the trafficking problem was, things were much worse, much more literally demonic, and much more widespread than anyone imagined. The first clue appeared yesterday in FBI Director Kash Patel’s astonishing tweet:

Deeply disturbing is an understatement. For whatever reason, the media isn’t reporting the whole story. But the Trump Administration has initiated one of the largest and most urgent federal law enforcement responses in history.

The ABC article buried the lede, which was that the entire FBI is now involved in responding to an altogether new and horrifying threat. The task force is led by Assistant Director David Scott, the head of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division:

Such a whole-of-FBI response is practically unprecedented. The closest thing I could find to compare it to was the FBI’s response in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. So this could best be compared to an imminent national security emergency, but one nobody has ever heard of.

Let’s dig in: what exactly is FBI Director Patel so urgently investigating?

🔥 In 2020, a new disease festered along the dark edges of the pandemic’s digital petri dish. It’s not clear what to call it. An international movement? A Dark New Philosophy? A Satanic Religion? A twisted political ideology? A Cult of Chaos? All those are appropriate, but none is complete.

Whatever it is, its defining characteristic is that it escapes easy definition. Academics and law enforcement types generally refer to the dogma as accelerationism, because adherents’ singular goal —mostly young men and some women— is to accelerate civilization’s collapse— through deliberately spreading literal evil and social chaos through kids.

It already sounds like a bad, unbelievable joke or a psyop, but it gets worse. A lot worse. As the pandemic spread, so did a really horrible idea, a new rabid ‘flavor’ of accelerationism, one that combines anarchic terrorism with nihilism, neo-nazism, and doing evil for the sake of evil, all inextricably intertwined with occult spirituality, including both figurative and literal Satan worship. Somehow, like-minded accelerationists groped their way toward each other in shady corners of the dark web.

And starting in Covid Year One, a loose network of groups began to coalesce around specific areas of morbid interest.

These accelerationist affiliate groups vary slightly by each leaning into different aspects of the poisonous brew of spiritual, ideological, and political bad ideas. Their names include things like Atomwaffen Division, The Base, The Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), and ’764,’ the focus of ABC’s article, which was blandly named after the Texas zip code where its 15-year-old founder started it up in 2020.

O9A and some 764 variants blend neo-nazi racial mysticism with satanic theology. Acts like rape, ritual abuse, or sacrifice of non-whites are labeled “magickal warfare” to usher in a new utopian aeon. The groups all share the collective belief that the best way to collapse society is through a racial holy war, which they abbreviate as RaHoWa.

Though the groups’ neo-nazi beliefs and “racial purity” language suggest a profound racial animus, the vast majority of victims are white underage girls. So it’s not clear to me, at least, what the actual underlying ideology is, except doing evil for its own seductive sake. The trappings seem more like window-dressing, performatively transgressive excuses to do something older and more primal than political ideology: A spiritual compulsion to corrupt innocence, destroy beauty, and desecrate the human image itself.

Accelerationists are not merely a collection of internet psychos. They make up a systemized, ideologically-driven criminal network that weaponizes the internet, youth psychology, and fear, to destroy social cohesion from within. If the allegations in the DOJ filings that I researched are accurate, it is an inconceivably terrifying evolution in domestic extremism— a perverted witches’ brew of 4chan culture and violent terrorism.

🔥 To ensure I accurately described the problem, I searched court records for the handful of cases in arrests the FBI has already made, and read them for myself. The material is extremely disturbing and impossible to scrub out of the grey matter, so I won’t link the documents. What follows is as clinical a description as I can make it.

The ‘764’ brand aims to destroy civil society through the corruption and exploitation of youth. The members spend their time online, posing as peers or allies in video games and on chat servers, especially in support forums for kids experiencing things like eating disorders or autism. They befriend the young people, who are mostly (but not always) girls. Once they have gained the child’s trust, and learned enough personal details, 764 members convince the child to do or say something mildly embarrassing on video.

That is all it takes. The rest is nauseatingly inevitable.

With that bit of kompromat in hand, the apparently innocent relationship immediately becomes horrific. The groomer exposes himself as a terrifying member of the Satanic group, and orders the child to do something just a little more embarrassing, under threat of sending the first video to the child’s parents or their school. This creates an escalatory ladder, with the child eventually performing the most horrific acts imaginable under the duress of exposure of all the previous violations.

I realize some examples are necessary for you to understand the full scope of what’s at play. Actual allegations from the real cases include: convincing girls to film themselves cutting words into their own skin (group or member handle names and Satanic symbols), murdering family pets, abusing themselves, producing CSAM, abusing their younger siblings, and worse. The 764 member ‘wins’ by being cruelly creative and finally convincing the child to self-erase— or even more horrific, becoming a hollow vessel for recruiting their own friends and other children as new victims in a Satanic multi-level marketing scheme.

In their dark chatrooms, 764 members compile and trade “portfolios” —a type of demonic currency— evidencing their successful progression in the ruination of each child. These portfolios are edited with satanic overlays, music, and grotesque filters designed to enhance trading and bragging rights. New members must submit a sufficiently destructive portfolio to gain access to the inner rooms, like a cartel kill photo, which ensures they’ll be unlikely to ever turn state’s evidence. It’s like how cartel recruits are required to murder people to move up the ranks.

Groups like 764 are technically sophisticated and intimately familiar with law enforcement techniques. They’re organized, use encryption, burner accounts, and emergency disband protocols. If they detect police involvement, they can dissolve a private chatroom in seconds, with members instantly regrouping on backup servers.

🔥 The story is so unbelievable one can be forgiven for concluding it must be a psyop, a minor problem inflated for political optics. But an independent journalist known on Twitter only as “Bx” has been heroically exposing accelerationists since 2022. Biden’s FBI began to investigate and even made a couple arrests, but it would take till 2025 and the new Administration to recognize the terrifying scale of the problem.

You probably won’t be surprised that Bx incredibly alleges involvement of FBI paid informants, incels, intelligence agencies, school shootings, the January 6th pipe bomber, and (of course) Ukraine. I can’t confirm the most salacious facts, but I included this link to Bx’s persuasive docuseries for readers who want to learn more. Remember, it’s all extremely troubling; you’ve been warned.

CLIP: Part I of Bx’s docuseries on the accelerationist movement (22:33).

While many details remain unconfirmable, there is no question that Bx began naming names, exposing platforms, and publishing credible visual evidence as early as 2022, before the FBI had publicly acknowledged the scale of the threat. She was one of the first, if not the first, to connect the dots between obscure extremist forums, ritual abuse patterns, and a cohesive ideology— not just scattered creep behavior.

Due to growing attention around her work, Bx began reporting information from victims, parents, and digital crime researchers, many of whom feared going directly to police. Her disclosures of the common elements —“portfolios,” occult motifs, and cartel-like initiation rites— almost certainly influenced how these cases were viewed internally by FBI prosecutors and analysts.

Bx claims to be under constant threat from accelerationist operatives.

🔥 The all-of-FBI response is not unjustified. 764 and similar dark networks are not just persisting— they’re mutating, expanding, and spreading internationally. The FBI’s own statements, open cases, and recent arrests all point to a disturbing conclusion: the groups are adapting and growing faster than law enforcement can dismantle them. DOJ confirmed 764 now has ties in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and eastern Europe (i.e., Ukraine).

Some groups are reportedly building tools to automate grooming and sorting victims.

We’re no longer dealing with a ‘group’ or even a collection of groups. We’re dealing with a Satanic template— a “how-to” script for orchestrated digital depravity. It’s metastasizing into open-source terrorism, with a low barrier to entry. It is decentralized and scalable. And now, with AI deepfakes, better encryption, and worsening youth mental health, every day it gets easier for them to destroy lives at scale.

🔥 I covered this story today for two reasons. First, and most important, parents must act.

The traditional “talk to your kids” advice is wholly inadequate in the face of this Lovecraftian threat. It’s the PR equivalent of thoughts and prayers— vague, late, and wholly insufficient for what we’re facing. Children are up against weaponized psychological warfare, scripted grooming, organized international blackmail networks, and occult cults masquerading as friends.

Parents need more than a talk. They need a protocol.

Parents of young children and older male children must assume the threat is a clear and present danger. It’s not a matter of if, but when children will be targeted. Parents must presume that these predators already know what platforms their child uses, what they struggle with emotionally, and how best to manipulate them.

Direct messaging should be disabled— we cannot even trust friends because they may have been compromised. App installs should be allowed with parental permission only. Logging and monitoring tools have become a requirement. And for Heaven’s sake, keep devices out of bedrooms at night when kids can use them unsupervised.

Kids should be taught to recognize cult indoctrination language. Things like:

“You’re so mature for your age”

“Your parents don’t get you”

“I know something no one else knows”

“Let’s keep this just between us”

Any pressure to join a group chat, send a photo, or keep secrets

Parents must teach their children the refrain, “If someone online ever pressures you to do anything, even if you think you’ll get in trouble—I will protect you first, not punish you.”

Most burdensome of all, parents must learn to use the most common platforms: Discord, Telegram, TikTok, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch, and Reddit. Parents of at-risk children with existing anxiety disorders should strongly consider creating device-free lifestyles. Just take those kids off the board.

If parents find something sketchy, they can look first to support resources like Thorn.org and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Reporting criminal activity to law enforcement is a must, even if it might seem embarrassing to the family.

The enemy has a well-developed, digitally automated field manual. So must parents.

🔥 Finally, and much less importantly, I devoted a day’s blog to this subject because we need to recognize what horrors Trump’s new law-enforcement officials are actually dealing with. Conservatives too often focus on what they aren’t doing —where are the arrests! where are the Epstein files!— that we might miss an emerging bigger picture.

They’re heroically dismantling something far darker than political corruption. They’re dealing with digitally-distributed cultic crime syndicates, multinational blackmail rings targeting children, and occult-tinged terror cells using memes instead of bombs.

But the public has barely noticed, for several reasons. First, because media is useless. The crimes are just too disturbing to air on corporate media— and, giving them a tiny benefit of the doubt, reporters don’t want to unintentionally market the groups to new members. Victims are silenced, either because they’re unsympathetic, dead, underage, or destroyed. And the perpetrators look like nobodies— weird teens, disaffected nerds, and loners, not proper terrorists.

And don’t even get me started about the media’s reluctance to criticize its progressive ally, the ‘atheistic’ Church of Satan and its after-school clubs for middle schoolers.

🔥 Unexpectedly, America is fighting a war it doesn’t even recognize, against enemies too small, ugly, and too, well, boring to fit the usual narrative. But this is a new kind of war. Not a war with tanks, drones, and cluster bombs. It’s a spiritual war, a battle for existential meaning in a world increasingly unmoored from commonly accepted virtues.

These reprehensible ideologies have become popular not because they’re good or true— but because they’re powerful in a vacuum. We’ve abandoned too many souls of young men to chaos, so we should not be surprised when they make chaos their god. Post-pandemic loneliness is epidemic. Boys in particular are friendless, fatherless, directionless. The internet gives them identity: handles, status, points, and secret knowledge. Cults like 764 see them when no one else does— and have transformed their perfectly understandable human need for belonging into a weapon.

Our kids must be armed with a compelling counter-narrative. Modern Christianity, even when it’s offered, is too often presented as milquetoast moralism— not the firepower needed to stand against literal evil. In other words, we’re not losing a generation to bad ideas. What have we given them to fight with? We’re losing our children to no ideas, or to chimeric versions of fickle, subjective morality that are useless in this new digital war waged by the ancient, attractive evil that they’re actually fighting against.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” Ephesians 6:12.

I apologize again for today’s heaping helping of horror. It was essential for you to know what’s really going on. Forewarned is forearmed. Every parent in America should read today’s post. Tomorrow, we’ll get back to the normal lineup, and I promise I will tie up a delightful new parcel of terrific news.

In spite of all that, have a wonderful Wednesday. We’ll regroup and re-arm for the fight tomorrow, with an encouraging roundup of progress and more essential news and commentary.

