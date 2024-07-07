Share this post☕️ THE DILEMMA ☙ Sunday, July 7, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther☕️ THE DILEMMA ☙ Sunday, July 7, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Supporter bonus post: Morning Monologue— how Democrats' Disaster Dilemma could change everything and beat the steal; surprising NYT editorial selection; surprising Missouri case turnaround; and more.Jeff ChildersJul 07, 2024∙ Paid89Share this post☕️ THE DILEMMA ☙ Sunday, July 7, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther75ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in