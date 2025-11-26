☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name. And do not neglect doing good and sharing, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.

— Hebrews 13:15-16 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
9hEdited

Spending trillions on science research brought us the newly christened "turbo cancer" and nary a government captured research scientist can identify the cause, though I think I did hear some speculation that is was due to ozone depletion...or was it tight fitting shoes?....Ah, my memory is slipping again. I'm no expert, but I can moderately navigate a plot graph and, on a good day, exert a bit of ciphering. I reckon it was from sheeple "following the science." That’s not to say I won't be going up a half in shoe size. I'm no dummy......... Oh, that's right...it was Ostriches! Damnable things. Well, there you have it. Mystery solved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
117 replies
688 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture