☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
16m

I suspect gold will be revalued to 10,000 an ounce. And I expect silver to climb to at least 500. Trump's plan is to replace the illegal central bank slavery system with a new system based on no debt, currency backed by gold, and no illegal "income tax". The Federal Reserve will be obsolete.

Reply
Share
2 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
28m

Trump Norris?

While learning CPR Chuck Norris actually brought the practice dummy to life.

Chuck Norris threw a grenade and killed 50 people, then it exploded.

Chuck norris went skydiving and his parachute failed to open, so he took it back the next day for a refund

Chuck Norris protects his body guards.

Chuck Norris can sit at the corner of a round table

Chuck Norris has already been to Mars; that's why there are no signs of life.

Chuck Norris doesn't tell lies. He changes facts.

Chuck Norris doesn't dial the wrong number, you pick up the wrong phone

Before going to bed, the Boogeyman always checks his closet for Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris has a grizzly bear carpet in his room. The bear isn't dead it is just afriad to move.

What every sports player should say after winning? "First of all, I would like to thank Chuck Norris for not competing."

A cop once pulled Chuck Norris over...Luckily, the cop left only with a warning.

Chuck Norris died 20 years ago, Death just hasn't built up the courage to tell him yet.

Chuck Norris counted to infinity - twice.

Once, Chuck Norris reached the point of no return…. …..and returned.

Chuck Norris once stared into the abyss... ...and it looked away.

Chuck Norris was once bitten by a cobra snake. After 3 long days of suffering, the snake died

Chuck Norris was petting a tiger. Suddenly the tiger began to utter a soft growl. The trainer said, "get up slowly and back away." So, the tiger did.

Chuck Norris called 911

And asked if they needed help.

Chuck Norris caught AIDS and the prognosis is not good. Anyone wanting to say goodbye to the virus should visit the hospital tonight.

Chuck Norris uses a stunt double

….for crying scenes

Chuck Norris once kicked a pregnant horse in the chin ...And giraffes were born

Chuck Norris doesn’t pay attention, attention pays Chuck Norris

When Chuck Norris was born, The doctor said “Congratulations! You have two healthy parents.”

When Chuck Norris was a kid, his parents slept in his bed when they were scared

Chuck Norris hit the longest home run in MLB history...He also caught that ball

Did you hear about the fight between Chuck Norris and Superman? The loser had to wear their underwear on the outside

Chuck Norris Once Picked A Apple from a Orange Tree. He made lemonade from it.

Chuck Norris went to court once.

The judge turned to him and opened with, "Your Honor, may I speak freely?”

Chuck Norris once heard that nothing can kill him, so he tracked down nothing and killed it

Chuck Norris plays a very important role in star wars. He's the force.

I fear the day will come when Chuck Norris is no longer with us……that will be the day everyone dies except Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris skipped school two days in a row...Those days are now Saturday and Sunday.

Chuck Norris once stepped on a crack, it apologized and fixed his mom's back.

The only game Chuck Norris has ever lost was Russian Roulette. He’s lost a few times, actually.

Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture