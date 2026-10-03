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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

Yahweh your God is in your midst,

A mighty one who will save.

He will be joyful over you with gladness;

He will be quiet in His love;

He will rejoice over you with joyful singing.

— Zephaniah 3:17 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
13hEdited

The leadership of the democrat party is overrun with hypocrites and liars. Based in lies, deception, racism and this constant state of being offended, which is done to quiet opposition, they should get what they deserve. Everything is based in lies and deceit meant to hide their real intentions and the media does their best to cover up the truth. Covid, forcing dangerous experimental injections into the arms of unwilling people, imprisoning protestors, including shooting and beating some to death, their hatred of groups based on religion, and not reporting what these candidates actually stand for. If they lose this election, which they should, it will be by their own deceiving evil hands. J.Goodrich

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