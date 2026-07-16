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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
16h

The Demoralized DIEvy League is beyond saving. Brown still has a head of DEI. The president and corporation appointed him to lead a "healing" initiative after their incompetence got 2 students shot and killed on campus in December - no one was held accountable: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/brown-corporation-trustees-paxson

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AM Schimberg's avatar
AM Schimberg
16h

It's a very difficult time to be putting young adult children out into the world. It's a challenge to guide and counsel them on next steps when none of the same framework exists from when we were at the same stage of life. My best advice to them is to find a way outside of the higher education system. And definitely avoid all school related debt like the black plague! Be a person of character and a hard worker. Be receptive to instruction and sometimes even reproach. I think those things are becoming more and more rare, and will always make you of value to an employer.

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