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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

It’s incredible, in Obama’s 1st two terms, and then in his 3rd term, he fired dozens and dozens of pro American patriotic officers, some of them he jailed, the MSM had no problem with it. But mess with their Marxist Traitor to America officers and him his, they them, she her, panties get all massively bunched up. You’ve got to love tears from the communist!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

The LORD will command His lovingkindness in the daytime;

And His song will be with me in the night,

A prayer to the God of my life.

— Psalm 42:8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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