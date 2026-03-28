☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Juju's avatar
Juju
14hEdited

I’m laughing so hard at how you describe Mike Johnson’s demeanor 🤣🤣 You nail it so well, Jeff! I have a smile a mile wide on my face just from your first paragraphs and had to come grin and laugh before I finish reading. Hilarious. He might have tapped the podium. Lololol I love C&C 😂 You really bring some of the best joy to my day, and wrapped in the news that is quite the feat!

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Karmy's avatar
Karmy
14h

Good morning C&C. Holy Week is approaching. Jesus died for our sins. Let us turn to God and repent so that Jesus’s sacrifice was not in vain.

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