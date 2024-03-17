Good morning, loyal C&C supporters, it’s Sunday! And, Happy St. Patrick’s Day! I am back at Childers HQ in Florida, slightly jet-lagged and sleep-deprived, but rightfully at the C&C helm. Your bonus roundup includes: a smart judge agrees with my take on Judge McAfee’s order smacking down Fani Willis; an unlikely group agrees with our take on the Proxy War; democrats cling to the pandemic; new study threatens democrats favorite bugbear; Senator Menendez’s corruption prosecution makes news but still isn’t compared to Trump; and corporate media’s Trump Revenge narrative fails because he has earned the hard way a real mandate.