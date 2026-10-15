☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renea Buchholz's avatar
Renea Buchholz
3h

“They never lear” 🤣🤣🤣🤣☠️🤣

Reply
Share
12 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

“Behold, My Servant, whom I uphold;

My chosen one in whom My soul is well-pleased.

I have put My Spirit upon Him;

He will bring forth justice to the nations.

He will not cry out or raise His voice,

Nor make His voice heard in the street.

A crushed reed He will not break

And a faintly burning wick He will not extinguish;

He will bring forth justice in truth.

He will not be faint or crushed

Until He has established justice in the earth;

And the coastlands will wait expectantly for His law.”

— Isaiah 42:1-4 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
24 replies
347 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture